Used 2003 INFINITI M45 Consumer Reviews

Lori D. Moore , 04/05/2018 4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A)

If you want to take long cross country trips and are my age (63) then take breaks so you don't get sore. The seats are sports car seats, not plushy cushy seats. The suspension isn't soft or cushy either but let me tell you, hang onto your hat when you give it the gas!! You don't really need to slow down much to take a corner. There just isn't any body roll and this car can deliver. I grew up with the 1960's muscle cars and everything that went with it. I am female and a great grandmother, but I do enjoy driving in a sporty manner. Since I live in So Cal, I can drive the freeways with "authority". My M45 is 15 years old now and has 137K miles on it. Have NEVER had a repair on this car. Just the normal maintenance stuff. Now that it is older, there are more road noises that I hear and my CD player quit working but what would one expect at this age? The M45 doesn't like our dirt roads much and it doesn't absorb the stutter bumps very well but it does love a mountain road and a remote road where you can loosen up the reins and let her run. When you have it in the manual mode, it seems to lunge forward and you need to be prepared for that at a stop sign. Alot of people think the manual mode is worthless, but they don't let it wind out enough. Honestly, you need to have this car for a while and really learn how to drive it. In the years that I have had the M45, I have seen only 2 others like it. When I have taken to get tires or an oil change, the comments you hear are "This sure is a nice car and you don't see M's on the road" It is a very capable car especially for its weight but that is something I like because you feel like the car is solid and "on the road" not "floating above it". If you are looking for a strictly luxury car, then you probably won't think it's all that but if you want a combination of luxury and high performance, this is the one for you. The instrument panel some people find confusing but all you need to do is read your owners manual and you will see how easy it really is. There are multi-function controls so you need just to touch the component you wish to control and then look at the buttons numbered 1-6 and push the one that is appropriate. Easy peasy lemon squeezy!! THIS CAR IS SO MUCH FUN TO DRIVE!