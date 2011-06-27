Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE Ultimate 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,914
|$22,691
|$25,589
|Clean
|$19,409
|$22,107
|$24,922
|Average
|$18,398
|$20,941
|$23,587
|Rough
|$17,388
|$19,774
|$22,252
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,378
|$24,358
|$27,469
|Clean
|$20,836
|$23,732
|$26,753
|Average
|$19,751
|$22,480
|$25,320
|Rough
|$18,667
|$21,227
|$23,888
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,467
|$19,000
|$21,643
|Clean
|$16,049
|$18,511
|$21,078
|Average
|$15,214
|$17,534
|$19,949
|Rough
|$14,379
|$16,558
|$18,821
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,085
|$24,024
|$27,094
|Clean
|$20,550
|$23,407
|$26,387
|Average
|$19,481
|$22,172
|$24,974
|Rough
|$18,411
|$20,937
|$23,561
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,406
|$23,250
|$26,221
|Clean
|$19,888
|$22,653
|$25,537
|Average
|$18,853
|$21,458
|$24,169
|Rough
|$17,818
|$20,262
|$22,802
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,007
|$20,549
|$23,202
|Clean
|$17,550
|$20,020
|$22,597
|Average
|$16,637
|$18,964
|$21,387
|Rough
|$15,723
|$17,908
|$20,177
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,643
|$21,347
|$24,172
|Clean
|$18,170
|$20,799
|$23,542
|Average
|$17,224
|$19,701
|$22,281
|Rough
|$16,279
|$18,604
|$21,020
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,772
|$18,166
|$20,665
|Clean
|$15,372
|$17,699
|$20,126
|Average
|$14,572
|$16,765
|$19,049
|Rough
|$13,772
|$15,831
|$17,971