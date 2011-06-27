  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE Ultimate 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,914$22,691$25,589
Clean$19,409$22,107$24,922
Average$18,398$20,941$23,587
Rough$17,388$19,774$22,252
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,378$24,358$27,469
Clean$20,836$23,732$26,753
Average$19,751$22,480$25,320
Rough$18,667$21,227$23,888
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,467$19,000$21,643
Clean$16,049$18,511$21,078
Average$15,214$17,534$19,949
Rough$14,379$16,558$18,821
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,085$24,024$27,094
Clean$20,550$23,407$26,387
Average$19,481$22,172$24,974
Rough$18,411$20,937$23,561
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,406$23,250$26,221
Clean$19,888$22,653$25,537
Average$18,853$21,458$24,169
Rough$17,818$20,262$22,802
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,007$20,549$23,202
Clean$17,550$20,020$22,597
Average$16,637$18,964$21,387
Rough$15,723$17,908$20,177
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,643$21,347$24,172
Clean$18,170$20,799$23,542
Average$17,224$19,701$22,281
Rough$16,279$18,604$21,020
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,772$18,166$20,665
Clean$15,372$17,699$20,126
Average$14,572$16,765$19,049
Rough$13,772$15,831$17,971
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,372 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,699 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Santa Fe is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,372 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,699 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,372 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,699 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe ranges from $13,772 to $20,665, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.