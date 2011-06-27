Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,632
|$7,850
|$9,331
|Clean
|$5,186
|$7,218
|$8,558
|Average
|$4,296
|$5,953
|$7,013
|Rough
|$3,405
|$4,688
|$5,467
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,868
|$7,137
|$8,646
|Clean
|$4,484
|$6,562
|$7,930
|Average
|$3,714
|$5,412
|$6,498
|Rough
|$2,944
|$4,262
|$5,066