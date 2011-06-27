Used 2005 Hyundai Elantra Consumer Reviews

Great car for the money and forgiving aldvin , 03/15/2013 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I have had this car since it was new. I had to skip maintenance at times due to have a very small budget. Something I never recommend for any car if can be avoided, however this car has forgiven every time I have done it. I used to drive 1000 miles a week, and not once have I had to worry if I would get to where I needed to. I now have 174k miles on it and still get 29 mpg combined highway city driving. The only problem I have had is breaks...my fault...and had to rebuild top of engine due to my mistake with timing belt...again my fault. I have had a badly charging battery start in cold weather. I will keep this car until the tires fall off compared to a car payment. Report Abuse

174K miles and still strong! eldom72 , 12/04/2012 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought this car last year with 150K miles and I've already added up 24K miles to it and it still going strong. I was first skeptical before buying because it was a Hyundai but I was proved wrong, this car has been a blast to own.

Zero problems morahno , 03/30/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Bought with 128k miles on it. Changed the battery and windshield wipers 'cause they were old, that's it. After 8 months and 10k have had absolutely no problems.I get 28 mpg combined. The exterior is pretty cool comparing to other cars with same age imo, the interior of course is not good looking, in high speeds it shakes sometimes, the steering wheel shakes a little most of the time, but for the money I paid and the reliability I got, I can overlook those.

Better than I could have asked for! Amanda , 06/29/2016 GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 22 of 25 people found this review helpful Last summer I was in the market for a 4,500 dollar car and I spent an hour or two a day on this website. I read the reviews on an '05 elantra because one was for sale close by- and they were all so positive- discussing how solid the engine is, how safe they feel in an accident etc. I purchased the car for 3,400 which was down from 3,800 because the family was leaving for Hawaii the next day. It had 105k miles and now has 120k miles. I was hit by a truck swinging back while I was parked- and the car didn't even dent. The car has made 2- thousand mile trips this last year and survived a Tahoe winter. It has been hearty, reliable and much more than I could have asked for in my price range. I receive a lot of compliments on it because it is so cute. Some people think I drive a Saab. I have had put $1,200 in repairs into the car- a new radiator and clutch about 5 months after buying it- those have been the only problems and it was very good about indicators and easy for mechanics to work on.*Update* it's a year later and Edmunds has asked me to update my review. The car is still so wonderful and reliable and has not needed any other repairs since the clutch and radiator and I have driven 8 thousand more miles and taken 2 more long distance trips. My friends are all a little in love with it for its cuteness and reliability. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value