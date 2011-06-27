Used 2005 Hyundai Elantra Consumer Reviews
Great car for the money and forgiving
I have had this car since it was new. I had to skip maintenance at times due to have a very small budget. Something I never recommend for any car if can be avoided, however this car has forgiven every time I have done it. I used to drive 1000 miles a week, and not once have I had to worry if I would get to where I needed to. I now have 174k miles on it and still get 29 mpg combined highway city driving. The only problem I have had is breaks...my fault...and had to rebuild top of engine due to my mistake with timing belt...again my fault. I have had a badly charging battery start in cold weather. I will keep this car until the tires fall off compared to a car payment.
174K miles and still strong!
I bought this car last year with 150K miles and I've already added up 24K miles to it and it still going strong. I was first skeptical before buying because it was a Hyundai but I was proved wrong, this car has been a blast to own.
Zero problems
Bought with 128k miles on it. Changed the battery and windshield wipers 'cause they were old, that's it. After 8 months and 10k have had absolutely no problems.I get 28 mpg combined. The exterior is pretty cool comparing to other cars with same age imo, the interior of course is not good looking, in high speeds it shakes sometimes, the steering wheel shakes a little most of the time, but for the money I paid and the reliability I got, I can overlook those.
Better than I could have asked for!
Last summer I was in the market for a 4,500 dollar car and I spent an hour or two a day on this website. I read the reviews on an '05 elantra because one was for sale close by- and they were all so positive- discussing how solid the engine is, how safe they feel in an accident etc. I purchased the car for 3,400 which was down from 3,800 because the family was leaving for Hawaii the next day. It had 105k miles and now has 120k miles. I was hit by a truck swinging back while I was parked- and the car didn't even dent. The car has made 2- thousand mile trips this last year and survived a Tahoe winter. It has been hearty, reliable and much more than I could have asked for in my price range. I receive a lot of compliments on it because it is so cute. Some people think I drive a Saab. I have had put $1,200 in repairs into the car- a new radiator and clutch about 5 months after buying it- those have been the only problems and it was very good about indicators and easy for mechanics to work on.*Update* it's a year later and Edmunds has asked me to update my review. The car is still so wonderful and reliable and has not needed any other repairs since the clutch and radiator and I have driven 8 thousand more miles and taken 2 more long distance trips. My friends are all a little in love with it for its cuteness and reliability.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Little Reliable
This car has been awesome to own. But with just over 100k miles now close to 200k and still going strong. Does surprisingly well in snow and is an excellent commuter. Easy to maintain and no hassles.
Sponsored cars related to the Elantra
Related Used 2005 Hyundai Elantra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2011
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2018
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014
- Used Ram 1500 2009
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018
- Used Cadillac CTS 2008
- Used Nissan Altima 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster