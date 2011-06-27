  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,332$4,519$5,165
Clean$3,097$4,195$4,791
Average$2,627$3,547$4,043
Rough$2,157$2,899$3,295
Estimated values
2007 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,589$4,630$5,196
Clean$3,336$4,298$4,820
Average$2,830$3,634$4,067
Rough$2,324$2,970$3,315
Estimated values
2007 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,691$4,773$5,361
Clean$3,431$4,430$4,972
Average$2,910$3,746$4,196
Rough$2,390$3,061$3,419
Estimated values
2007 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,823$3,898$4,483
Clean$2,624$3,618$4,158
Average$2,226$3,059$3,509
Rough$1,828$2,500$2,860
Estimated values
2007 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,485$4,502$5,054
Clean$3,239$4,179$4,688
Average$2,748$3,533$3,956
Rough$2,256$2,887$3,224
Estimated values
2007 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,094$4,212$4,820
Clean$2,876$3,910$4,471
Average$2,439$3,306$3,773
Rough$2,003$2,702$3,075
Estimated values
2007 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,516$4,768$5,449
Clean$3,268$4,426$5,054
Average$2,772$3,742$4,265
Rough$2,276$3,058$3,476
Estimated values
2007 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,220$4,213$4,754
Clean$2,993$3,911$4,410
Average$2,539$3,307$3,721
Rough$2,085$2,703$3,033
Estimated values
2007 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,952$3,891$4,403
Clean$2,743$3,612$4,084
Average$2,327$3,054$3,446
Rough$1,911$2,496$2,809
Estimated values
2007 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,550$4,827$5,521
Clean$3,300$4,481$5,122
Average$2,799$3,789$4,322
Rough$2,298$3,096$3,522
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Honda Pilot on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,624 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,618 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Pilot is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,624 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,618 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Honda Pilot, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,624 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,618 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Honda Pilot. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Honda Pilot and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2007 Honda Pilot ranges from $1,828 to $4,483, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2007 Honda Pilot is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.