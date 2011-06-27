Estimated values
2004 Honda Insight 2dr Hatchback w/Air Conditioning (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,085
|$3,218
|$3,827
|Clean
|$1,858
|$2,875
|$3,422
|Average
|$1,404
|$2,190
|$2,614
|Rough
|$950
|$1,505
|$1,805
Estimated values
2004 Honda Insight 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,927
|$2,986
|$3,557
|Clean
|$1,717
|$2,668
|$3,181
|Average
|$1,297
|$2,033
|$2,430
|Rough
|$878
|$1,397
|$1,678
Estimated values
2004 Honda Insight 2dr Hatchback w/Air Conditioning (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,044
|$3,116
|$3,693
|Clean
|$1,821
|$2,784
|$3,303
|Average
|$1,376
|$2,121
|$2,523
|Rough
|$931
|$1,458
|$1,742