Used 2004 Honda Insight Consumer Reviews

LONG-Term Honda Insight
Mine is a 2000 Insight purchased in March, 2000. It now has 116,000 miles on the odometer and has been absolutely trouble free. I mean, not even as much as a single lightbulb has ever needed replacement. In brief, it is the very best car I have ever owned by a VERY wide margin, and I've owned a few, including a big Mercedes, two BMWs, two Volvos, an Alfa Romeo, and other nice cars. It's a spectacular long-distance cruiser -- I once went over 800 miles actually nonstop, and only stopped then because I had to pee -- I still had gasoline left in the 10.6 gal tank. It's quiet and comfy and is the only car I've ever owned where I don't need the seat all the way back. I absolutely LOVE it!
2004 Insight review.
For economy, the only car I feel could beat the Insight would be an electric car recharged with solar panels. Its aerodynamics makes it almost uneffected by wind for safety as well as energy efficiency. Only drawback is that it carries onlt 2 people, but the space is very ample and comfortable for those 2 people. I know I can race any car on the road to the end of our tanks, and win. The place where it wins the nicest is at the pump at every fillup.
ride the countryside
This is a vehicle worthy of your disposable dollars. I have an automatic and the only disappointing item about this vehicle is that the fuel estimates should be revised with each number going down by 10 (highway/City). Even then it is a great buy. I purchased based on the epa estimates. They were close but not quite right. I would but it again and again. I am funding my 401k catch up contribution with the gas savings that I am receiving. I cant imagine why anyone would pay such ridiculous prices for gas anymore. I guess it was because we didnt have a choice. Now we do.
Hybrids KICK GAS
Much more fun than we ever imagined. Quick and fast. Cruises on highway at 70-90 with no problem other than having to occasionaly downshift. Concentrating on milage we get upper 60mpg's. Driving fast low 50's. In city, Washington DC, no option other than drive aggressively we get low 40's. Great city car because nimble and quick. When supersized, dark colored SUV's tend to get aggressive it's a simple matter to leave them in the rear view mirror with a smile. Many people think the car is all electric and most don't know it gets up to 70 mpg and can go 115 mph. Commercial media, the one source most Americans use for news, does a horrible job of informing the public.
Sports Car
This tiny car draws comments everywhere. I have found it responsive and reliable, reasonably comfortable, and large enough to go camping with, but it won't carry a boat or bike. You have to learn to drive it carefully to get the best gas mileage. Push it too hard too long and the mileage goes down. But it will go fast and far with no complaints. Have taken it to Maine from the Midwest, have taken a passenger on a trip, have gone ten thousand four hundred fift three miles since I bought it 3 months ago. Frankly, I love it. Wish it had cruise control, but it has everything else I need.
