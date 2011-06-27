Used 2003 Honda Insight Consumer Reviews

SO MUCH FUN I WANT TWO FRED , 06/22/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is the most fun car to drive and for a 6'4" guy, comfortable and zippy.I want to buy another in a different color it is so much fun. I have a Mercedes convertible, a Lexus Wagon and my daughter a new Cabriolet. You can have all of them. I like driving alone and have as much space in the back of my Insight as my Lexus. I am going to dump my others and get a blue one. I may not drive that much, but I get there faster than the huge SUVs who try and kill me out of jealousy. Never seem to put gas..what high prices? It is so quiet I never know if it is running. This is the least written or reviewed hybrid because it isn't a family car. I am glad I got rid of them. Report Abuse

2003 used purshase wildbill53 , 04/15/2014 2dr Hatchback w/Air Conditioning (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I Bought it with 76,000 miles. IMA battery was replaced and all recalls/updates completed. I drive 240 miles a day from Tucson to Phoenix and back. I have 109,000 on it now. Fun to drive but does require a certain personality to drive. Meaning that you can't get on the gas all the time and expect the battery to stay charged. Also staying light on the gas will defiantly improve mileage. If I keep it around 65 I can get over 80 mpg going to Phoenix and around 65 on the trip back(Phoenix is 1526 ft lower than Tucson). So my tank average is around 67 to 72. My worst is around 57mpg but that is a windy day, no drafting, A/C on and going 75+ mph. It can top 90+mpg with drafting and 62mph UPDATE 10/15/2016. it has been 159000 miles since my last review. Car is at 268000 miles on odometer. I've replaced the clutch,12v battery,spark plugs, front brake pads and rotors. I had to repair rear shocks since Honda wants to put me in debt for the price they want and noone sells aftermarket. Over all I wish Honda would start production of the first generation again. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Driving a 5000 mile trip to Iowa onlyjazz , 12/27/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The handling up and through mountain passes was amazing. I passed many other cars going up the passes. The batteries charged well going down the other side. I had the opportunity in Montana to test for top speed on a long level road. I was amazed at the result: 105 mph. The car was overload with travel necessities, but performed and handled well.

It doesn't get any better than this! Tim Guiles , 03/04/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful In the summer I get 85 miles to the gallon while driving normally through the mountains and valleys of Vermont. This car is great in the snow - - - I live 2 miles off the paved road at the end of a small dirt road and I continue to be impressed by the capabilities of this car.