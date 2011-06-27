Estimated values
2003 Honda Insight 2dr Hatchback w/Air Conditioning (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,809
|$2,890
|$3,472
|Clean
|$1,603
|$2,569
|$3,088
|Average
|$1,192
|$1,925
|$2,321
|Rough
|$780
|$1,281
|$1,554
Estimated values
2003 Honda Insight 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,665
|$2,683
|$3,231
|Clean
|$1,475
|$2,384
|$2,874
|Average
|$1,097
|$1,787
|$2,160
|Rough
|$718
|$1,190
|$1,446
Estimated values
2003 Honda Insight 2dr Hatchback w/Air Conditioning (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,773
|$2,798
|$3,351
|Clean
|$1,571
|$2,487
|$2,980
|Average
|$1,168
|$1,864
|$2,240
|Rough
|$764
|$1,241
|$1,499