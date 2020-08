Used 2014 GMC Terrain for Sale Near Me

Gerry Wood Kia - Salisbury / North Carolina

*** LOCAL TRADE IN *** CLEAN, ACCIDENT-FREE CARFAX *** 4 BRAND NEW TIRES *** NAVIGATION *** SUNROOF *** LEATHER *** HEATED SEATS *** BLUETOOTH *** BACKUP CAMERA *** OnSTAR *** POWER SEAT W/ LUMBAR SUPPORT *** REMOTE START *** HUGE TOUCHSCREEN *** POWER LIFTGATE *** 20/29 City/Highway MPG ***We offer only the best quality used vehicles, it's just how Gerry Wood does business. Each is in superior physical condition inside and out, mechanically sound, with maintenance items current to meet or exceed manufacturers' requirements. Our extensive photo set is unaltered to show you exactly what you are buying, no surprises or disappointments. We then set our prices below the market ensuring each provides our clients the very best value on the market, bar none. We are so confident in our product and pricing that we will provide all service and repair records as well as a full market comparison analysis to help you with your purchase decision. We are proud of who we are, what we sell, and how we do business. Car buying has changed, we get it. Compare before you buy, no one else offers an used car of our quality, and certainly nowhere near our low prices. You can see and feel the difference so you can finally buy an used vehicle with total confidence! Come drive it at our delivery facility or we can bring it to you..... Whichever you prefer. * See dealer for complete details. All prices are plus tax, tag/title and administrative fee. *

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 GMC Terrain SLT-1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2GKFLXEK1E6101524

Stock: 20BC263B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020