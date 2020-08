Used 2011 GMC Terrain for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Arlington - Arlington / Texas

Engine; 3.0L V6 Sidi (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) Wheels; 4 - 19" X 7.5" (48.3 Cm X 19.1 Cm) Chrome Clad Aluminum Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Trailering Equipment Bluetooth Connection Chrome Wheels Alternator; 150 Amps Exhaust; Dual With Premium Tips Light Titanium; Perforated Leather Rear Axle; 2.77 Final Drive Ratio Seats; Front Bucket Slt-2 Preferred Equipment Group Steel Blue Metallic Tires; P235/55R19 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford Arlington has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2011 GMC Terrain. This GMC includes: ENGINE, 3.0L V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Off-road or on the street, this GMC Terrain SLT-2 handles with ease. More information about the 2011 GMC Terrain: Starting about $24,000, the 2011 GMC Terrain is one of the most affordable crossover vehicles in its class; a class that includes the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. The interior features a dual-cockpit design, ice-blue ambient lighting and sophisticated, classy appearance touches that makes it look much more expensive than it is. Interesting features of this model are sharp styling inside and out, Powerful and efficient engine selection, and V6 can run on E85 ethanol blend

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 GMC Terrain SLT-2 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2CTFLWE55B6302746

Stock: B6302746

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020