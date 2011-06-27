  1. Home
2012 GMC Terrain Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet and attractive cabin
  • sophisticated ride
  • strong crash test scores
  • roomy backseat
  • plenty of standard and optional features
  • good fuel economy.
  • Cargo space could be more generous
  • compromised visibility
  • numb steering.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Just like the similar Chevrolet Equinox, the 2012 GMC Terrain is a top choice for a compact crossover SUV.

Vehicle overview

While it's rare to hear words like "stylish" and "sophisticated" used to describe a compact crossover, they're a fitting characterization of the 2012 GMC Terrain. Underneath its squared-off bodywork, the Terrain is nearly identical to the Chevrolet Equinox right down to the four-cylinder and V6 engines under the hood. Size-wise, the pair splits the difference between the compact and midsize crossover categories, a fact that makes them more fuel-efficient choices without sacrificing much of the practicality of traditional SUVs.

For 2012 the Terrain gets a few small but significant changes, including E85 flex-fuel capability on its 2.4-liter four-cylinder. More important to most buyers are the high-tech standard feature upgrades in the passenger cabin, including a touchscreen audio interface that also integrates the standard rearview camera display. A new Bluetooth system called Intellilink, which arrives late in the model year, makes it possible to control smartphones with voice commands and stream audio content from online sources such as Pandora and Stitcher radio.

What don't change are things like a refined ride and handsomely styled interior that's also whisper-quiet thanks to the generous use of acoustic insulation and a high-tech noise-canceling system. The cabin also earns high marks for passenger comfort, with nearly as much room as some midsize crossover SUVs like the Ford Edge.

The 2012 GMC Terrain has a lot going for it, but the same can be said for a few of its competitors in the compact crossover segment. Specifically, we'd recommend driving it back-to-back with rivals like the Honda CR-V, Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4, all of which offer more agile handling, better visibility and more cargo capacity. On the other hand, they feel a little less substantial and well-suited to a road trip than the Terrain. Add in its bold, trucklike looks and high level of refinement, and this "little" GMC is well worth considering, especially for those downsizing from a bigger SUV.

2012 GMC Terrain models

The 2012 GMC Terrain is a midsize crossover SUV available in SLE and SLT trim levels, each of which is subdivided into two different models.

Standard equipment on the SLE-1 includes 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, tinted windows, heated mirrors, an integrated driver-side blind-spot mirror, cruise control, a power height-adjustable driver seat, a sliding and reclining backseat, tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, OnStar, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a touchscreen interface, a CD player, satellite radio, auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB interface.

The SLE-2 adds roof rails, automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat with power lumbar adjustment, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, upgraded cloth upholstery, Bluetooth and a premium eight-speaker Pioneer audio system. The available Convenience package adds heated front seats and remote ignition.

Move up to the SLT-1 and you get those Convenience package items plus perforated leather upholstery. The SLT-2 takes things a step further with 18-inch chrome-clad wheels, rear parking sensors, a power liftgate (with adjustable maximum height), chrome exterior trim, driver seat memory functions and a sunroof (optional separately on the SLE-2 and SLT-1).

Options vary by trim level and include a 3.0-liter V6, 19-inch chrome-clad wheels, a trailer towing package, a voice-controlled navigation system (with digital music storage) and a dual-screen rear video entertainment system. A lane departure warning and forward collision alert system is also available on SLT-2 models.

2012 Highlights

For 2012, the GMC Terrain gets a standard touchscreen audio interface that can be paired through Bluetooth audio streaming to Internet-based services like Pandora and Stitcher (late availability). Lane departure warning and forward collision alert are also now available as options.

Performance & mpg

Every 2012 GMC Terrain comes standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 182 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque. Towing capacity with this powertrain is 1,500 pounds.

In performance testing, a front-wheel-drive, four-cylinder Terrain went from zero to 60 mph in 9.4 seconds -- on the slow end for the class. EPA estimated fuel economy stands at 22 mpg city/32 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined with front-wheel drive and 20/29/23 mpg with all-wheel drive. These numbers are impressive, but after extensive testing, we failed to see such thriftiness from the four-cylinder Terrain -- especially on the highway.

Optional on SLE-2 and SLT models is a 3.0-liter V6 that produces 264 hp and 222 lb-ft of torque. Front-wheel-drive and a six-speed automatic transmission are also standard, while all-wheel drive is an option. With this engine, towing capacity jumps to a respectable 3,500 pounds.

In performance testing, a V6-powered all-wheel-drive Terrain went from a standstill to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds, which is also on the slow side. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 17 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined with front-wheel drive and 17/24/20 with all-wheel drive.

Safety

The 2012 GMC Terrain comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags, a rearview camera and OnStar. In Edmunds brake testing, a four-cylinder Terrain came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet. A heavier V6 model did the same task in 127 feet. Both results are good for the segment.

In government crash tests, the Terrain earned an overall score of four stars (out of five), along with four stars in frontal impacts and five stars in side impacts. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Terrain its best possible rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

Driving

The 2012 GMC Terrain's standard four-cylinder engine should suit most buyers' needs nicely. Even though the real-world fuel economy numbers don't measure up to the official EPA estimates, this is still one of the most fuel-efficient crossover SUVs out there. Just the same, the V6 is probably a wiser choice for drivers who regularly haul around a full load of people, cargo and/or a trailer.

One of the most noticeable qualities of the driving experience is how hushed the cabin is, giving the interior an upscale feel. The ride quality is also quite comfortable, with a substantial feel reminiscent of a bigger SUV, though be aware that bigger wheels make things rougher. Handling is unremarkable and the steering feels a bit numb. In other words, the Terrain is not the most responsive or agile compact crossover but it does manage to feel solid and competent on the road.

Interior

For a brand that touts its hard-working truck roots, GMC designers have done a remarkable job of giving the Terrain a decidedly classy interior. The style is sleek and modern, and that look is complemented by a number of high-tech standard features including the now-standard 7-inch touchscreen audio interface and rearview camera display. Unfortunately the dash's abundance of tightly grouped buttons can be hard to sort out with a quick glance.

The passenger cabin gets high marks in the comfort category, especially in back where the rear seat both slides and reclines. Families with growing kids will appreciate the extra legroom and comfort it provides. There's a trade-off here, though, as cargo room shrinks dramatically when you slide the seat all the way back. Setting that seat in the middle of its track is a good compromise, with enough legroom for kids and a family vacation's worth of stuff. However, the Terrain can't quite match more utilitarian rivals like the Honda CR-V or Toyota RAV4 for maximum space. Fold the GMC's rear seatbacks down and you get 63.7 cubic feet of cargo room, which is decent, but about 9 cubic feet less than you'll find in those rival crossovers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 GMC Terrain.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Terrain Problems
shirleyl,12/28/2013
SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I bought my new terrain in May 2012 after just having it a short time the navigation screen would go very dim and then bright. I took it to dealership more than once, they did not know why or how to fix it after trying several times. I contacted GMC corporate about the problem. It is still not fixed. I stopped taking it to dealership because if they can't fix it why take it in. Now I have another problem. My ck engine light coming on. Took it to dealership, it is a random misfire, they don't know why or how to fix it. It's in there for 2nd time in one wk I now have the gen mgr involved- I refuse to get stuck with a lemon. I have a loaner vehicle I just trade the terrain in for new chevy. I had nothing but problems with the terrain almost since day one. It would constantly jerk when it shifted gears, was very loud when running- manifold problems and gas fumes were coming into vehicle so bad that windows had to be opened. I do not recommend anyone buy this vehicle. It's looks nice but that's about it.
Engine Powered down 3 times
John Silvani,03/13/2016
SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Dangerous when engine powers down on highway for no apparent reason.....69 miles an hour to 40 in seconds with truck baring down on you...Three times in 37000 miles on a 2012 GMC Terrain. Just fixed on Wdnesday picked up on friday 3-11-15 andf powered down again on 3-13-16 with family members in car ioncluding a 3 year old grandson.
BEWARE!!! STAY CLEAR OF THIS VEHICLE!!
Gina Lehigh,09/21/2015
SLT-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
After reading numerous complaints it is totally insane that GM is not backing THEIR product!! I have a 2012 GMC Terrain, 4 cylinder. I am also experiencing a lot of what others have written on here. I am going through oil like crazy and my favorite part is the "dummy" light is not even coming on to tell me. I am checking my oil weekly and having oil changes every 2,500 miles with Penzoil Full Synthetic. The only code that has ever appeared is the cam shaft sensor, which I replaced, but I still continue to have oil consumption issues. It is ridiculous that GM will not investigate this issue after numerous complaints. I also experience the shifting issues (jerking when taking off from a stop). This car is total garbage and I will continue to just put oil into it and I refuse to replace an engine on a car that is 3 years old that I have documentation that I have properly maintained. COUNTING DOWN THE DAYS UNTIL THIS PIECE OF JUNK IS PAID OFF!!!!
Transmission Jerks when putting it in reverse
AF,07/20/2015
SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I have the 2012 GMC Terrain and for the last few years it sporadically jerks/kicks/slips when I first put it in reverse to drive out of the garage. It's not consistent so the dealer can't diagnose it and it never does it when I try to show it to someone. I've been told that this isn't a problem, but it still makes me nervous. Other than that, I love the Terrain!
See all 48 reviews of the 2012 GMC Terrain
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 6700 rpm
See all Used 2012 GMC Terrain features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2012 GMC Terrain

Used 2012 GMC Terrain Overview

The Used 2012 GMC Terrain is offered in the following submodels: Terrain SUV. Available styles include SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SLT-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 GMC Terrain?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 GMC Terrain trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 GMC Terrain SLT-1 is priced between $7,000 and$13,995 with odometer readings between 57848 and123632 miles.
  • The Used 2012 GMC Terrain SLE-1 is priced between $9,977 and$11,990 with odometer readings between 68396 and110113 miles.
  • The Used 2012 GMC Terrain SLE-2 is priced between $9,000 and$10,600 with odometer readings between 93477 and130476 miles.
  • The Used 2012 GMC Terrain SLT-2 is priced between $9,900 and$9,900 with odometer readings between 146060 and146060 miles.

