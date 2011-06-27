Overall rating

Crossover SUV shoppers just can't quit the strong-selling 2017 GMC Terrain. But the current-generation Terrain is now in its eighth year on the market, and every major rival has received an overhaul during that stretch. How does the Terrain stay in the game? The roomy backseat certainly helps, as does the powerful optional V6 engine. We'll also mention the quiet, comfortable ride as a relative strength in this class.

The Denali version of the 2017 Terrain receives special styling details. The model's overall look is getting pretty familiar, though.

But as you might imagine, time hasn't been kind to the Terrain in some other respects. The base four-cylinder engine provides both underwhelming acceleration and disappointing real-world fuel economy, while the dashboard is showing its age thanks to a hard-to-reach touchscreen and some ergonomic faux pas. Furthermore, smartphone users -- i.e., just about every car shopper these days -- should note that Bluetooth audio connectivity isn't even available on the two lowest trim levels (SL and SLE-1).

The 2017 Terrain remains a versatile and generally competent crossover, but we'd recommend taking a close look at a number of its rivals before making a final decision. Segment leaders include the enduringly well-rounded Honda CR-V, the significantly refreshed Toyota RAV4 and the sporty yet practical Mazda CX-5. We also like the redesigned Kia Sportage, which has a big backseat like the Terrain, along with contemporary cabin technology. Faced with distinguished competitors like these, the 2017 GMC Terrain has its work cut out if it wants to win your heart.

The 2017 GMC Terrain is fitted with standard antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. Also standard is GM's OnStar emergency communications system, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance.

Lane-departure warning, forward-collision alert, rear parking sensors and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert are optional on the SLE-2 and SLT trim levels and standard on Denali.

In Edmunds testing, a Terrain Denali V6 AWD stopped from 60 mph in a satisfactory 122 feet.

In government crash tests, the Terrain earned an overall score of four stars out of five, with four stars for overall frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Terrain the best possible rating of "Good" in its small-overlap frontal-offset, moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. The seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.