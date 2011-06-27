  1. Home
2017 GMC Terrain Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious backseat that slides and reclines for added comfort
  • Optional V6 engine makes this crossover faster than most competitors
  • Interior stays quiet at highway speeds
  • Supple suspension soaks up impacts on rough roads
  • Four-cylinder engine feels sluggish and real-world mpg falls short of EPA ratings
  • Less cargo space than many rivals
  • Touchscreen is hard to reach
  • Dated interior design reflects the Terrain's advanced age
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Crossover SUV shoppers just can't quit the strong-selling 2017 GMC Terrain. But the current-generation Terrain is now in its eighth year on the market, and every major rival has received an overhaul during that stretch. How does the Terrain stay in the game? The roomy backseat certainly helps, as does the powerful optional V6 engine. We'll also mention the quiet, comfortable ride as a relative strength in this class.

The Denali version of the 2017 Terrain receives special styling details. The model's overall look is getting pretty familiar, though.

But as you might imagine, time hasn't been kind to the Terrain in some other respects. The base four-cylinder engine provides both underwhelming acceleration and disappointing real-world fuel economy, while the dashboard is showing its age thanks to a hard-to-reach touchscreen and some ergonomic faux pas. Furthermore, smartphone users -- i.e., just about every car shopper these days -- should note that Bluetooth audio connectivity isn't even available on the two lowest trim levels (SL and SLE-1).

The 2017 Terrain remains a versatile and generally competent crossover, but we'd recommend taking a close look at a number of its rivals before making a final decision. Segment leaders include the enduringly well-rounded Honda CR-V, the significantly refreshed Toyota RAV4 and the sporty yet practical Mazda CX-5. We also like the redesigned Kia Sportage, which has a big backseat like the Terrain, along with contemporary cabin technology. Faced with distinguished competitors like these, the 2017 GMC Terrain has its work cut out if it wants to win your heart.

The 2017 GMC Terrain is fitted with standard antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. Also standard is GM's OnStar emergency communications system, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance.

Lane-departure warning, forward-collision alert, rear parking sensors and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert are optional on the SLE-2 and SLT trim levels and standard on Denali.

In Edmunds testing, a Terrain Denali V6 AWD stopped from 60 mph in a satisfactory 122 feet.
In government crash tests, the Terrain earned an overall score of four stars out of five, with four stars for overall frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Terrain the best possible rating of "Good" in its small-overlap frontal-offset, moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. The seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

2017 GMC Terrain models

The 2017 GMC Terrain is available in five trim levels: SL, SLE-1, SLE-2, SLT and Denali.
Standard equipment for the base SL trim includes 18-inch alloy wheels, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, cruise control, a power height-adjustable driver seat with power lumbar, a 60/40-split folding rear seat with sliding and reclining functions, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, rear privacy glass, OnStar (with an onboard WiFi hotspot), Bluetooth phone (but not audio) connectivity, a 7-inch touchscreen interface and a six-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port.

Move up to the SLE-1 and you get heated mirrors and satellite radio. More importantly, all-wheel drive becomes available.

The SLE-2 builds upon the SLE-1, adding LED daytime running lights, automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a Pioneer eight-speaker audio system and GM's IntelliLink system, which includes Bluetooth audio, voice controls and compatibility with Pandora and Stitcher smartphone apps. The available Convenience package adds heated front seats and remote engine start.

LED daytime running lights come standard on the SLE-2 trim level and above.

The SLT comes standard with the Convenience package and adds chrome exterior accents, ambient interior lighting and perforated leather upholstery.

Two Driver Alert package levels are available for the SLE-2 and SLT. The first level includes a blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, rear parking sensors and (on the SLT only) an adjustable power liftgate. The second level adds forward-collision and lane-departure alerts. The SLT-only Memory package includes driver memory settings and an eight-way power passenger seat (with power lumbar).

Also optional on SLE-2 and SLT is the Nightfall package, which includes special 18-inch wheels and various gloss-black exterior accents.

The range-topping Denali has the SLT features as well as 19-inch wheels, an exclusive comfort-oriented suspension and Denali-specific exterior and interior trim. It also includes the Memory and Driver Alert I and II packages.

A navigation system is optional on Terrains in the SLE-2 trim and above.

The 2017 GMC Terrain comes standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 182 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque. Optional on SLE-2, SLT and Denali is a 3.6-liter V6 that churns out a hefty 301 hp and 272 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive (FWD) is standard, and all-wheel drive (AWD) is optional on all trims except the base SL model.

In Edmunds testing, a mechanically comparable four-cylinder Chevrolet Equinox LT with FWD accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.5 seconds, which is notably slower than average for a small crossover. A Terrain Denali V6 AWD went from zero to 60 in a quick 7.1 seconds.

According to EPA fuel economy estimates, the four-cylinder engine should return 25 mpg combined (21 city/31 highway) with FWD, although we've been unable to match those numbers in our test vehicles. With AWD, the four-cylinder drops to 23 mpg combined (20/28). The V6 is rated at 20 mpg combined (17/24) with FWD and 18 mpg combined (16/23) with AWD.

With the four-cylinder engine, a properly equipped Terrain can tow 1,500 pounds; the V6 increases towing capacity to 3,500 pounds.

Driving

Ride quality is excellent in the 2017 GMC Terrain. The comfort-tuned suspension soaks up road imperfections, and extensive sound-deadening measures make this affordable crossover unusually quiet on the highway. The cushier suspension in the Denali version makes the ride even more agreeable. There's a price to be paid for the soft ride, however, as the Terrain is out of its element when the road starts to bend. If you want a more engaging driving experience, the Mazda CX-5 would certainly suit you better.

The 2017 Terrain's imposing grille is backed up by potent acceleration with the optional V6 engine.

The four-cylinder GMC Terrain doesn't feel very potent in most situations. You'll have the gas pedal floored during routine merging and passing maneuvers, which can get on your nerves over time. If you're looking for a more enjoyable driving experience, the V6 is definitely the way to go. With 301 horses on tap, it's one of the most capable engines in any crossover in this price range.

Interior

Although GMC is primarily known as a truck brand, the tastefully appointed interior of the GMC Terrain shows a softer side. The dashboard is styled in two graceful curves, with gauges and secondary controls treated to bright red back lighting. The center stack has survived nearly untouched since the Terrain's debut in 2010, however, so it unsurprisingly looks dated when compared to most other vehicles in this segment. In particular, many of the buttons are small and hard to differentiate at a glance.

We like that this 7-inch touchscreen comes standard on every 2017 Terrain, but its ergonomics and responsiveness leave something to be desired.

The standard 7-inch color touchscreen display lends a high-tech feel to even the base model Terrain, and the IntelliLink interface (standard starting on the SLE-2 model) is a worthwhile enhancement, as it thankfully includes Bluetooth audio as well as Pandora and Stitcher integration. On the downside, the slanted screen is more than an arm's length away from the driver, and the small, fiddly virtual buttons make it difficult to navigate the on-screen menus. In addition, the system's occasional slow or missed responses to touch inputs can be frustrating.

The front bucket seats are comfortable, and the standard sliding rear seat allows you to optimize rear-seat legroom or cargo capacity, depending on your needs. But even when primed for cargo, the Terrain can't carry as much stuff as some other crossovers. With the rear seats folded, the Terrain's 63.7 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity is noticeably less than that of the Honda CR-V, among other rivals. With the rear seats carrying passengers, the Terrain offers a so-so 31.6 cubic feet of cargo space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 GMC Terrain.

5(39%)
4(19%)
3(19%)
2(13%)
1(10%)
3.6
31 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 31 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car I ever owned - this is my second one!!
Ingrid,12/21/2016
SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
The Terrain not only stands out for it's looks, but it drives great, is dependable, comfortable, offers great features, and is decent on gas. I loved my first one so much that I got a new one. I did look at a few other vehicles, but none in the same class even compare. I have owned almost every make of car out there and the GMC Terrain has been the only one I ever considered owning a second time around!
1st Terrain - could not be happier
Southern Newhampshire,04/26/2017
SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Chose the SLT AWD with V6 3.6L option. Leather and everything but driver memory feature. Extremely comfortable to drive, V6 has great response. Only observation is down-shifting when coasting around corner then up-hill; seems to hard shift but learned to work the pedal differently.
HOT IN THE BACK SEAT!
Betty,07/10/2017
SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
No air vents in the back seat. You have to freeze in the front in order for the back seat to have air. HOT HOT HOT...IT IS AN SLT. ITS NOT THE CHEAPEST TERRAIN. BUT IS IS HOT IN THE BACK.
GMC Terrain is a good ca
CD,02/18/2018
SLT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Leasing my 2nd terrain and I love my car. Road noise is a problem could be much better. Seats could be softer. Tires might hydroplane on wet roads a little. If GMC upped the quality a little it would be perfect. Gas mileage around 26mpg. Engine not gutsy enough on pick up. Love my car. Don't think any car is perfect
See all 31 reviews of the 2017 GMC Terrain
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 6700 rpm
See all Used 2017 GMC Terrain features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 GMC Terrain

Used 2017 GMC Terrain Overview

The Used 2017 GMC Terrain is offered in the following submodels: Terrain SUV. Available styles include SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SLT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Denali 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and SL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 GMC Terrain?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 GMC Terrain trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 GMC Terrain SLE-2 is priced between $16,304 and$25,095 with odometer readings between 8738 and72343 miles.
  • The Used 2017 GMC Terrain SLE-1 is priced between $14,700 and$22,424 with odometer readings between 15337 and53562 miles.
  • The Used 2017 GMC Terrain SLT is priced between $13,995 and$24,788 with odometer readings between 22124 and113283 miles.
  • The Used 2017 GMC Terrain Denali is priced between $19,985 and$28,488 with odometer readings between 24831 and81729 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 GMC Terrains are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 GMC Terrain for sale near. There are currently 125 used and CPO 2017 Terrains listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,995 and mileage as low as 8738 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 GMC Terrain.

Can't find a used 2017 GMC Terrains you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Terrain for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,920.

Find a used GMC for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,314.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Terrain for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $25,584.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,675.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 GMC Terrain?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Terrain lease specials

