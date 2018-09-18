More about the 2019 GMC Terrain

The 2019 GMC Terrain is a compact crossover SUV with seating for five and a range of engine choices. The Terrain was completely redesigned in 2018, vastly improving on what was already a successful product for GMC. That said, in its lower trims the Terrain still lags behind competitors in terms of performance and standard safety equipment. And while higher trims and optional engines improve the vehicle, they also come with a significant increase in cost. GMC's compact SUV comes standard with a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine that produces 170 horsepower. A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 252 hp is available as an optional upgrade for the Terrain. Also available is a frugal 1.6-liter diesel that returns an EPA-estimated 32 mpg in combined driving. All of the GMC Terrain's engine options can be had in either front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive setups. A knob in AWD-equipped Terrains allows drivers to switch between all-wheel drive and front-wheel drive on the fly. Four trim levels are available for the 2019 Terrain, starting with the base SL trim, and moving up to the near-luxury Terrain Denali. Standard equipment on the SL includes things you'd expect, such as cloth seats, 17-inch wheels, air conditioning, and Bluetooth, as well as some desirable niceties such as keyless entry and start, a rearview camera and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Moving up through the trim levels adds more features, including heated, leather-upholstered, power-adjustable front seats; dual-zone climate control; and a larger touchscreen interface. Active safety features such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are available as options, along with a host of luxury upgrades such as a panoramic sunroof and navigation. The range-topping GMC Terrain Denali includes the full range of upgrades such as ventilated front seats and the option for heated rear seats and a wireless charging pad. The Denali also comes with unique styling cues and interior trim. If you're in the market for a compact crossover SUV, the Terrain is worth a look for its comfortable interior and upscale feel. Make sure to read our full review of the 2019 GMC Terrain and take advantage of our shopping tools to find the best deal from a dealer near you.

The 2019 GMC Terrain is offered in the following submodels: Terrain SUV, Terrain Diesel. Available styles include SLE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A), SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A), SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A), SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Denali 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SLT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SLE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A).

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 GMC Terrain and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Terrain 3.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Terrain.

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 GMC Terrain and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Terrain featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

