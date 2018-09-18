2019 GMC Terrain
What’s new
- Upgraded rearview camera for cars with 8-inch touchscreen
- New appearance packages
- Minor tweaks to feature availability
- Part of the second Terrain generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable and upscale interior
- Optional 2.0-liter engine is efficient and powerful
- Touchscreen interfaces are intuitive and easy to use
- Price with options runs higher than average for the class
- Advanced safety tech restricted to pricey upper trim levels
- Disappointing base and diesel engines
- Less cargo space behind the back seat than most competitors
Which Terrain does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.5 / 10
At higher trim levels, and with some added option packages, the 2019 GMC Terrain can be a pretty appealing vehicle. That's a striking contrast to the base model, which is disappointing to drive, has none of the active safety features some competitors provide standard, and doesn't offer a way to upgrade without paying a shocking amount more. With a price delta between "bare-bones" and "well-equipped" that can pretty easily exceed $10,000 (and tops out around $20,000 for "fully loaded") when new, talking about the Terrain is like talking about more than one vehicle.
At the lower end of the spectrum, shoppers can easily find alternatives that ride and drive better. Case in point, a midtrim Honda CR-V is all-around more practical and better to drive. Opt for a higher-specced Terrain, and the equation changes a bit. A top-tier Mazda CX-5, for example, has a more upscale-feeling interior for less money and is more engaging to drive. But a properly equipped Terrain is quicker in a straight line, has more towing capacity, and offers a wider array of optional features.
The Terrain has other shortcomings: mediocre ride quality, oddball transmission buttons, and a cargo space deficit compared to top competitors. But if you're looking to tow and want a loaded, near-luxury small SUV (or a ton of USB ports) and you're willing to pay the price premium, the GMC Terrain occupies a unique position in its class.
2019 GMC Terrain models
The 2019 GMC Terrain seats five people and is available in four trim levels: the base SL, SLE, SLT and Denali. Distinctly for this segment, there are three engine options: two gas and one diesel. All come standard with front-wheel drive, but they can be optioned with all-wheel drive. A knob in AWD-equipped Terrains allows drivers to switch between all-wheel drive and front-wheel drive on the fly.
The base SL trim can only be had with the turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (170 hp, 203 lb-ft of torque) and a nine-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, privacy glass, keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, height-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, two USB ports for the front seats, two charging-only USB ports for the rear, front and rear 110-volt power outlets, a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. GM's Teen Driver system and OnStar emergency communications are also standard. Trailering equipment is the only major optional upgrade available for the SL. Beyond that, it can't be upgraded. In fact, only three paint colors are available, and only white doesn't come with an added cost.
Despite adding nearly $3,000 to the cost, the SLE trim pads on only an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a compact spare tire, a handful of interior trim-piece upgrades and extra color choices. However, the SLE also gets access to a host of options and packages.
Packages include the Driver Convenience package, which offers an eight-way power driver seat, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, roof rails and remote ignition. The Infotainment I package adds an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, an enhanced rearview camera, a color gauge cluster display, an SD card reader, two extra USB ports in the center console box, and a 110-volt outlet for the rear seat. The Driver Alert I package adds rear parking sensors, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems, and GM's Safety Alert seat that vibrates the driver's seat in response to the various warning systems. Some of these add-ons can be had individually, along with a panoramic sunroof and trailering equipment.
If you don't want your Terrain to be too shiny, opt for the Black Edition appearance package, which is available for the SLE and the SLT. But if you'd like your Terrain extra shiny, check off the box for the Chrome package that's available for the SLT.
Stepping up to the SLT trim also gets you leather upholstery and the Driver Convenience and Infotainment I packages (except for navigation). Upgrades for the SLT include the Driver Alert I package and the Driver Alert II package, which adds low-speed forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, automatic high beams, and adaptive cruise control. The Infotainment II package adds navigation and a seven-speaker Bose stereo system. Also available is the Preferred package, which includes a hands-free and programmable power liftgate, driver-seat memory settings, a six-way power passenger seat and a heated steering wheel.
The SLE and the SLT come standard with the 1.5-liter engine, but both can be optioned with the other engines. The more powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (252 hp, 260 lb-ft of torque) comes with dual exhaust tips, upgraded brakes and larger wheels. Also available is a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder diesel engine (137 hp, 240 lb-ft of torque) paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. GMC estimates the diesel will return 40 mpg highway. Equipping the diesel engine also adds the Driver Convenience package for the SLE and the Preferred package for the SLT.
At the top of the Terrain range is the Denali, which can only be had with the 2.0-liter engine. The Denali receives unique styling cues and interior trim, as well as Denali-specific 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, and most of the equipment from the above option packages. One exception is the Driver Alert II package, which remains optional. The Denali's Comfort package adds ventilated front seats and heated rear seats, as well as a wireless phone charging pad. Its Advanced Safety package includes a surround-view parking camera system and an automated parking system.
A panoramic sunroof is optional on all but the base SL.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.5 / 10
|Driving
|6.0
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|6.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|7.5
Driving6.0
Acceleration5.5
Braking7.0
Steering6.5
Handling7.0
Drivability5.5
Comfort6.5
Seat comfort6.5
Ride comfort5.0
Noise & vibration7.0
Climate control6.5
Interior6.0
Ease of use5.0
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position6.5
Roominess7.5
Visibility6.0
Quality7.0
Utility7.0
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Towing7.0
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration8.5
Driver aids7.5
Voice control7.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
I was skeptical at first only have my 2017 GMC Acadia Denali. We were rear-ended in Sept 2018. We were all safe in the Acadia, the insurance company deemed it a total lose. I was just glad that our injuries were not bad. GMC builds solid SUVS and that is why I went back to GMC. I have owed many vehicles in my lifetime, ie; Mercedes, Porsche, Cadillac's but I keep coming back to the GM brand for safety. So, when I went into the Dealership 2 weeks ago, they said, take a look at the Terrain, I was not hesitate because I did like the BOLD look of it from 2018. So, I was hesitate about the 4 speed transmission, but after driving it for 2 weeks I do NOT feel as if I lost anything other than space (sometimes wasted) from the Acadia, when I am driving myself. I am a care giver for my mother and I found the ease of putting her wheel chair in the back of my Terrain to be quite easy. I say to anyone looking to buy/lease a SUV, TAKE A LOOK AT THE 2019 GMC TERRAIN, great value for your hard working monies.
My lease on my Acadia SLT2 was coming to a end and since I loved the Acadia and my kids are all driving now I down sized. I leased the terrain "Denali" thought it was top of the line but missing safety features my Acadia had. I was disappointed but could live without them. What I can't live without is comfortable seats!! The most uncomfortable short hard seats, the whole cockpit is of very poor design. Price was high and options and comfort low. I will say if you are not tall it may be ok, and it does drive smooth and quiet. But for the taller driver stay away I think the seat is just to short so no leg support which means you will be seating on you tail bone!! Don't make the PAINFULLY bad decision I did.
Purchased my 2019 Denali terrain on10/31018 and the entertainment system has not worked right since I got it. Been to the shop one time already, and still isn’t fixed. Also warning signs for “ service transmission “ on it has already started coming on, and it doesn’t even have 2500 miles on it. Breaks are scrubbing also.So disappointed in my terrain. Cost to much for the quality of the vehicle.
it’s been one year since we purchased our 2019 terrain. During the year the car was brought back to the dealer 1 time. That was for a oil change and tire rotation. We are very satisfied with our purchase since the car is very dependable, and it is so easy to get in and out of the car. Being older this could be a problem buying a low car making excess difficult.
Features & Specs
|SLE 4dr SUV
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$28,100
|MPG
|26 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SLE 4dr SUV AWD
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$29,800
|MPG
|24 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SLT 4dr SUV AWD
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$32,600
|MPG
|24 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SLT 4dr SUV
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$30,900
|MPG
|26 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Terrain safety features:
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Alerts the driver to perpendicular oncoming traffic when reversing out of a driveway or parking space.
- Side Blind Zone Alert
- Monitors blind spots for traffic, warning the driver when an obstacle is present.
- Safety Alert Seat
- Vibrates the driver seat cushion to provide physical alerts from safety systems.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|18.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
GMC Terrain vs. the competition
GMC Terrain vs. GMC Acadia
The GMC Acadia is the Terrain's big brother. The Acadia is a larger SUV that offers three rows of seating and more cargo capacity, but it's not quite as big as the Chevy Traverse or Buick Enclave. It has an optional V6 that delivers solid acceleration. Beyond that, you'll see a lot of the same technology and comfort features. If you like the Terrain but need more room, the Acadia might be worth checking out.
GMC Terrain vs. Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V is an easy compact SUV to recommend: It's roomy, practical and comfortable to live with. And with the turbocharged 1.5-liter engine, the Honda is both good to drive and more fuel-efficient than most competitors. It's not the most stylish choice, but it is one of our favorites in the class. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda CR-V to find out more.
GMC Terrain vs. Ford Edge
The Ford Edge is a bit of an odd duck: It's a midsize SUV, but it only has two rows of seating. It has plenty of cargo and seating space and a number of optional engines. The Edge Sport comes with a surprisingly powerful V6. Overall, the Edge is a well-rounded SUV with a lot of appealing features.
FAQ
Is the GMC Terrain a good car?
What's new in the 2019 GMC Terrain?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 GMC Terrain:
- Upgraded rearview camera for cars with 8-inch touchscreen
- New appearance packages
- Minor tweaks to feature availability
- Part of the second Terrain generation introduced for 2018
Is the GMC Terrain reliable?
Is the 2019 GMC Terrain a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 GMC Terrain?
The least-expensive 2019 GMC Terrain is the 2019 GMC Terrain SL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,000.
Other versions include:
- SLE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $28,100
- SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $29,800
- SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $32,600
- SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $30,900
- Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $39,500
- Denali 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $37,800
- SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $33,600
- SLT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $33,700
- SLE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $31,800
- SL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $25,000
- SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $35,500
What are the different models of GMC Terrain?
More about the 2019 GMC Terrain
The 2019 GMC Terrain is a compact crossover SUV with seating for five and a range of engine choices. The Terrain was completely redesigned in 2018, vastly improving on what was already a successful product for GMC. That said, in its lower trims the Terrain still lags behind competitors in terms of performance and standard safety equipment. And while higher trims and optional engines improve the vehicle, they also come with a significant increase in cost.
GMC's compact SUV comes standard with a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine that produces 170 horsepower. A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 252 hp is available as an optional upgrade for the Terrain. Also available is a frugal 1.6-liter diesel that returns an EPA-estimated 32 mpg in combined driving.
All of the GMC Terrain's engine options can be had in either front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive setups. A knob in AWD-equipped Terrains allows drivers to switch between all-wheel drive and front-wheel drive on the fly.
Four trim levels are available for the 2019 Terrain, starting with the base SL trim, and moving up to the near-luxury Terrain Denali. Standard equipment on the SL includes things you'd expect, such as cloth seats, 17-inch wheels, air conditioning, and Bluetooth, as well as some desirable niceties such as keyless entry and start, a rearview camera and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.
Moving up through the trim levels adds more features, including heated, leather-upholstered, power-adjustable front seats; dual-zone climate control; and a larger touchscreen interface. Active safety features such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are available as options, along with a host of luxury upgrades such as a panoramic sunroof and navigation.
The range-topping GMC Terrain Denali includes the full range of upgrades such as ventilated front seats and the option for heated rear seats and a wireless charging pad. The Denali also comes with unique styling cues and interior trim.
If you're in the market for a compact crossover SUV, the Terrain is worth a look for its comfortable interior and upscale feel. Make sure to read our full review of the 2019 GMC Terrain and take advantage of our shopping tools to find the best deal from a dealer near you.
2019 GMC Terrain Overview
The 2019 GMC Terrain is offered in the following submodels: Terrain SUV, Terrain Diesel. Available styles include SLE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A), SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A), SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A), SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Denali 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SLT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SLE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 GMC Terrain?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 GMC Terrain and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Terrain 3.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Terrain.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 GMC Terrain and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Terrain featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 GMC Terrain?
2019 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2019 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,865. The average price paid for a new 2019 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $8,735 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $8,735 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,130.
The average savings for the 2019 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 19.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2019 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 GMC Terrains are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 GMC Terrain for sale near. There are currently 3 new 2019 Terrains listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $40,555 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 GMC Terrain. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $13,789 on a used or CPO 2019 Terrain available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2019 GMC Terrains you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new GMC Terrain for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,946.
Find a new GMC for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,307.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 GMC Terrain?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out GMC lease specials
