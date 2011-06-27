  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(18)
Appraise this car

2016 GMC Terrain Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful available V6 engine
  • quiet interior
  • comfortable highway ride
  • spacious and adjustable backseat.
  • Four-cylinder version feels sluggish and real-world mpg falls short of EPA ratings
  • less cargo space than rivals
  • touchscreen is hard to reach
  • dated center stack design
  • Bluetooth audio not available on SL and SLE-1 trims.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 GMC Terrain offers a quiet, comfortable ride with a powerful V6 that can keep up with traffic without breaking a sweat. That's about where the good news ends, though. Other, newer crossover SUV rivals are superior overall.

Vehicle overview

The 2016 GMC Terrain marks the seventh year of production for the truck brand's entry into the small-to-midsize crossover class. During that time, the class has grown in popularity but the Terrain has soldiered on with only minor equipment updates. It still stands out due to its slightly larger-than-average size and unique square-shouldered body, but newer rivals best it in a few ways.

To GMC's credit, the 2016 Terrain still has some appealing qualities. The suspension does a nice job of absorbing impacts from the road and provides a comfortable ride for passengers. Noise-canceling technology and an acoustic windshield make the cabin extremely quiet as well, even in high-speed situations. And the optional V6 is a great engine that has plenty of power to help the Terrain keep up on the highway. Properly equipped, the Terrain can tow up to 3,500 pounds, a pretty good number for a crossover of its size.

If there is one significant shortcoming of the 2016 GMC Terrain, it is the base four-cylinder engine. On specs alone, the 182-horsepower motor looks competitive with the class, but in real-life driving situations, the engine can seem underpowered and slow to respond when you step on the gas. This often results in driving pedal to the metal as you attempt to coax more oomph from the powertrain. Naturally, this leads to poor fuel economy, largely negating the four-cylinder's one advantage over the V6.

If you are considering a Terrain, some newer options may be more appealing. The Honda CR-V is one of the best all-around crossovers on the market, with a much more fuel-efficient engine and more cargo room. If a sportier drive is more your style, the Ford Escape offers quicker acceleration and superior handling. The Mazda CX-5 is also surprisingly enjoyable to drive, although it doesn't have a more potent engine on tap. The Jeep Cherokee is another good choice, especially if you want a bit of off-road capability in your crossover. But if ride comfort and V6 power are priorities, the aging Terrain is still worth a look.

2016 GMC Terrain models

The 2016 GMC Terrain is available in five trim levels: SL, SLE-1, SLE-2, SLT and Denali.

Standard equipment for the base SL trim includes 17-inch alloy wheels, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, full power accessories, cruise control, a power height-adjustable driver seat with power lumbar, a 60/40-split folding rear seat with sliding and reclining functions, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, rear privacy glass, OnStar (with onboard WiFi hotspot), Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a 7-inch touchscreen interface that includes an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port.

The GMC Terrain's boxy, square-shouldered sheet metal won't be confused for any other car.

Move up to the SLE-1 and you get heated exterior mirrors, satellite radio and rear carpeted floor mats. The option for an all-wheel-drive powertrain becomes available, as do several features packages.

The SLE-2 builds upon the SLE-1, adding LED daytime running lights, automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a Pioneer eight-speaker audio system and GM's IntelliLink system, which includes Bluetooth audio, voice command functionality and compatibility with Pandora and Stitcher smartphone apps. The available Convenience package adds heated front seats and remote engine start.

The SLT adds 18-inch wheels, chrome exterior accents, remote engine start, ambient lighting, heated front seats and perforated leather upholstery. In addition, two Driver Alert package levels are available for the SLE-2 and SLT. The first level includes blind spot monitoring, rear-cross traffic detection, rear parking sensors and an adjustable power liftgate (SLT only). The second level adds forward collision and lane departure warning systems. The SLT-only Memory package includes driver memory settings and an eight-way power passenger seat.

The Terrain SLT gets a unique dark grille with chrome surrounds, while the Denali's is all chrome.

The range-topping Denali has the SLT features as well as a Denali-specific comfort-oriented suspension setup, wheels and interior/exterior trim. It also includes the Memory and Driver Alert I and II packages.

A navigation system is optional on Terrains in SLE-2 trim and above. Eighteen-inch wheels can be ordered on the SLE-2, while the SLT and Denali trims can each be ordered with unique 19-inch wheels.

2016 Highlights

GMC has renamed some of the Terrain's trim levels on sub-Denali models and shuffled equipment availability slightly. Notably, added safety features such as blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning are now available on SLE-2 and SLT trims (previously only available on the Denali). A storage area takes the place of the CD player, which has been dropped. Finally, the Terrain gets slightly updated front and rear styling and LED daytime running lights on SLE-2 models and above.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 GMC Terrain comes standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 182 hp and 172 pound-feet of torque. Optional for SLE-2, SLT and Denali Terrains is a 3.6-liter V6 that churns out a hefty 301 hp and 272 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional on all trims except the base SL model.

With the four-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive, the Terrain returns an EPA-estimated 26 mpg combined (22 city/32 highway), and 23 mpg combined (20/29) with all-wheel drive. The 3.6-liter V6 front-wheel-drive models are rated at 20 mpg combined (17/24), and all-wheel drive stands at 18 mpg combined (16/23).

In Edmunds testing, a front-wheel-drive four-cylinder Terrain went from zero to 60 mph in 9.1 seconds, which is a bit slower than average for a small crossover. A V6-equipped, all-wheel-drive Denali version went from zero to 60 in a quick 7.0 seconds.

With the four-cylinder engine, a properly equipped Terrain can tow 1,500 pounds; the V6 increases towing capacity to 3,500 pounds.

Safety

The 2016 GMC Terrain is fitted with standard antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. Also standard is GM's OnStar emergency communications system, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance.

A lane departure warning system, forward collision warning system, blind-spot monitoring, a cross-traffic alert system and rear parking sensors are optional on the SLE-2 and SLT trim levels and standard on Denali.

The Terrain brakes confidently. In Edmunds testing, a four-cylinder Terrain came to a stop from 60 mph in 119 feet, a few feet shorter than average. The heavier V6 AWD Terrain Denali stopped in 122 feet.

In government crash tests, the Terrain earned an overall score of four stars out of five, with four stars for overall frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Terrain the best possible rating of "Good" in its small-overlap frontal-offset, moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. The seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Ride quality is excellent on the 2016 GMC Terrain. The comfort-tuned suspension soaks up road imperfections, and sound-deadening measures make the crossover extremely quiet on the highway. It is an excellent cruising vehicle, and the cushy suspension in the Denali version makes the ride even more agreeable. There's a price to be paid for the soft ride, however, as the Terrain is out of its element when the road starts to bend. If you want a more engaging driving experience, the Escape or Mazda CX-5 would suit you better.

Eighteen-inch wheels are optional on the SLE-2 and standard on SLT and Denali versions.

Although the four-cylinder GMC Terrain matches the acceleration times of other compact crossovers in this price range, it doesn't feel as potent out in the real world. You'll have the gas pedal floored during routine merging and passing maneuvers, and this isn't very relaxing. During Edmunds testing, fuel economy came in well below the EPA combined ratings. If you're looking for a more enjoyable driving experience, the V6 is definitely the way to go. With 301 horses on tap, it's one of the most capable engines in any crossover in this price range.

Interior

Although GMC is primarily known as a truck brand, the nicely appointed interior of the GMC Terrain is anything but rugged or tough to the touch. The dashboard is styled in two graceful curves, and the gauges and secondary controls are highlighted by bright red back lighting, while ambient light makes for a truly inviting nighttime environment. The center stack has survived nearly untouched since the Terrain's debut in 2010, and appropriately looks dated when compared to most other vehicles in this segment.

The standard 7-inch color touchscreen display lends a high-tech feel to even the base model Terrain, and the IntelliLink interface (standard starting on the SLE-2 model) is a worthwhile enhancement, as it uses Bluetooth streaming audio to enable integration of smartphone apps such as Pandora and Stitcher. However, the slanted screen is more than an arm's length away from the driver and the virtual buttons are small in size, making it difficult to quickly navigate the on-screen menus. Thankfully, there are physical buttons just below the screen to keep front seat occupants from becoming too distracted with the system, but they are laid out in a manner that few would find logical or intuitive. In addition, the  system's occasional slow or missed responses to touch inputs can be frustrating.

The 2016 GMC Terrain's interior is attractive. The 7-inch touchscreen responds to inputs more slowly than those in competitors, though.

Particularly noticeable is the attention to sound-deadening in the Terrain. An acoustic windshield and other noise-killing measures -- including an active noise-cancellation system for four-cylinder models -- work wonders in muting tire and wind noise, even during high-speed cruising. The front bucket seats are comfortable, and the standard sliding rear seat allows you to optimize rear-seat legroom or cargo space, depending on your needs.

But even when primed for cargo, the Terrain can't carry as much stuff as some other crossovers. With the rear seats folded, the Terrain's 63.7 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity is noticeably less than that of the Honda CR-V, Ford Escape and Hyundai Santa Fe Sport . With the rear seats carrying passengers, the Terrain offers 31.6 cubic feet of cargo space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 GMC Terrain.

5(44%)
4(44%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(7%)
4.2
18 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2016 GMC Terrain Review
twfarms5@gmail.com,02/07/2018
SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Within the last month I purchased a 2016 GMC Terrain mainly for everyday driving and my once a week commute of two 2 hours away. In this review I will discuss the exterior, interior, performance, and technology of the Terrain. I hope this helps you decide if this is the vehicle for you. **Exterior The GMC Terrain is a sharp looking midsized SUV. If you are a young college student, grandparent, or anyone in between this vehicle can suit your style. It has nice lines and curves and comes with a reverse camera. This vehicle is also nice for tall people because it sits just a little higher up and there are no foot rales on the outside. **Interior It is easy to tell that GMC put quality into the inside of the Terrain. The seats have a stylish look to them and are very comfortable. It is roomy in the front but also in the back seats and has lots of leg room and does not feel cramped. If you travel often and need room for your luggage this would be a great vehicle to have. The trunk is fairly sized but if you fold down the back seats the vehicle has more than enough room for anything you need to move. **Performance The GMC Terrain is an excellent vehicle if you only want to use it for around town or highway driving. The breaks work very well. It is an all-wheel drive vehicle therefore it does have a slight bit of trouble in the snow but if it slips or tires spin it recovers quickly. If safety is important to you I would recommend this vehicle. **Technology This vehicle comes fully equip with a digital touch screen radio, a USB and AUX port, and Bluetooth. The display is nice and user friendly. When first purchased, this vehicle’s radio sometime shuts off on its own and would not turn back on. After doing some further research it just needed two system updates, which the dealer will normally cover the cost of. Once this is done the radio is top quality and definitely worth it. One other cool feature is the lane departure system. This lets you know when you are crossing into another lane or going off the road without your blinker, it is very useful for people who do a lot of highway driving. If you are looking for a luxury SUV for practical use, then I would recommend taking a look at a 2016 GMC Terrain. It is a nice looking, quality vehicle that you are sure to love.
My second Terrain
Nwmo,09/15/2017
SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Love the Terrain. Great ride. Handles great. The 4 cylinder motor is a little sluggish but it's my only complaint. Get about 25 mpg on Hwy.
LOOKS "BOSS"
Linda Young,03/16/2018
SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Very pleased with my Terrain. This model year has bulky fenders that have now been discontinued. I prefer the bulkiness - it looks BOSS. I like the fact that it doesn't look like every other SUV on the road. It has a smoother quieter ride than the Cadillac or Subaru I recently rode in. Steering is superb. Handles well and brakes are quick and smooth. I have gotten as much as 36 mpg but the average is 26 - 28 mpg. Love the phone feature where you can call from the vehicle and have great sound talking to someone. I have a hearing deficit and I can turn up the phone volume as high as I need. Update: Two complaints. (1) Very unhappy about the lack of a CD player. I used to listen to audiobooks while traveling. (2) Mileage not as good as previously mentioned. It averages 24 mpg now. It still has the best ride and comfort of any vehicle I have had occasion to ride in. Post note: Replaced windshield wipers 4-3-19 today for a staggering $44.00. Who would have thought they could be that expensive? The old ones were original though so they did last a long time. Update: 10-3-19 Still happy with my Terrain. The front bumper guard could be an inch or so higher. I caught it on a high curb and it was nearly ripped off. I just make sure I stop short of a curb now. 4-3-2020 Still happy. No mechanical issues or problems.
Second Terrian and loving it
michael Marcus,08/11/2016
SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Shop around on the internet to find the best price available for the particular model you want before you negotiate with dealership for further reduction. Prices do vary I have noticed from dealership to dealership. I traded in my 2015 owned since 2014 Terrain SLE1 for my new 2016 Terrain SLE2. Most noticeable upgrade on the 4cyl engine is the power. Truly impressed. Gave it about 17 more horse power, you can feel the difference in acceleration on highways. Backup camera made improvements as well especially for parking. On my SLE2 model GMC to access Virtual Advisor feature, on you say OnStar command, I finally figured this out, GM didn't know and OnStar told me NYS discontinued this feature, not true. I'm a happy camper about this again. Car interior is also quieter than previous model. Styling upgrade although modest makes a nice statement especially with the new LED lights and redesigned hood. Not sure why Edmunds is down on this model but it is a well priced, beautifully made, nice riding SUV. I am very happy now owning my second one. I would not have done this if I were unhappy with my first one. Remember I own I don't lease. Not into throwing my money away . It doesn't grow on trees in my house. One more thing MPG is lower in city then advertised but show me one that isn't. Getting about 16 MPG city right now but should go up once its broken in, highway haven't done a trip yet, but based on other terrain I had I'm expecting about 28 MPG not using ECO button. Another nice thing why I could trade in my 2015 after owning it for 18 months was trade in value, seems it maintained its value well enough to afford me the opportunity to buy the newer model, reset the warranties, get a new SUV with no miles and once again start over again. How much is that worth when you invest your savings? Another consideration when considering this SUV.
See all 18 reviews of the 2016 GMC Terrain
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 6700 rpm
See all Used 2016 GMC Terrain features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 GMC Terrain

Used 2016 GMC Terrain Overview

The Used 2016 GMC Terrain is offered in the following submodels: Terrain SUV. Available styles include SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SLT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Denali 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and SL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 GMC Terrain?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 GMC Terrain trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 GMC Terrain SLE-1 is priced between $12,977 and$21,995 with odometer readings between 25068 and86838 miles.
  • The Used 2016 GMC Terrain SLE-2 is priced between $13,949 and$19,900 with odometer readings between 30403 and108848 miles.
  • The Used 2016 GMC Terrain SLT is priced between $16,881 and$24,390 with odometer readings between 43120 and78622 miles.
  • The Used 2016 GMC Terrain Denali is priced between $19,266 and$25,390 with odometer readings between 18640 and43257 miles.

