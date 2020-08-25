Used 2010 GMC Terrain for Sale Near Me
- 108,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,995$2,703 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Terrain SLT-2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CTFLJEY4A6287152
Stock: 287152A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,283 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$5,995$1,648 Below Market
Island Honda - Kahului / Hawaii
SLE-1 trim. WAS $6,995, PRICED TO MOVE $800 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM/XM STEREO WITH CD... ENGINE, 2.4L I-4 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION... READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM/XM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3/WMA PLAYBACK CAPABILITY Graphic Interface Display (GID), Radio Data System (RDS), auxiliary jack input, speed-compensated volume, USB port receptacle and outside temperature display (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE, 2.4L I-4 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing), (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD). GMC SLE-1 with GOLD MIST METALLIC exterior and JET BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 182 HP at 6700 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. A GREAT VALUE: Was $6,995. This Terrain is priced $800 below Kelley Blue Book. OUR OFFERINGS: Get to Know Our New Honda Dealership, Serving Kahului, Kihei, Wailuku and Lahaina If there's one thing we want everyone to know it's that at Island Honda we are here to make you happy. That's what we want from the time you walk into our showroom looking for the new or used Honda vehicle of your dreams to the day you want to trade it in. Plus government fees and taxes, $395 dealer document processing charge, and any emissions testing charge. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Terrain SLE-1 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CTALBEW0A6317942
Stock: A6317942A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 143,735 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,992$1,859 Below Market
Penske Honda - Indianapolis / Indiana
SLT-2 trim. PRICED TO MOVE $700 below NADA Retail! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Engine Start, Onboard Communications System, Back-Up Camera, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, Alloy Wheels CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM/XM STEREO, CD PLAYER WITH MP3/WMA PLAYBACK CAPABILITY 7-inch touch-screen Color Interface Display (CID), enhanced DVD based navigation with voice recognition, 40 GB Hard Drive, USB port-receptacle, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume and 8-speaker pioneer premium sound system, ENGINE, 2.4L I-4 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing), (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD). GMC SLT-2 with Mocha Steel Metallic exterior and Brownstone Leather interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 182 HP at 6700 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT: CarAndDriver.com explains There's a raft of available luxury features.. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. EXCELLENT VALUE: This Terrain is priced $700 below NADA Retail. VISIT US TODAY: You can expect this Honda dealership to continue providing the exceptional Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Terrain SLT-2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CTALHEW0A6282483
Stock: 6282483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 89,521 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,707$2,044 Below Market
Buster Miles Chevrolet - Heflin / Alabama
This is a vehicle designated as wholesale and is scheduled to be run at the auction within 30 days of arrival. However, it is available for a short time wholesale AS/IS to the public. In order to minimize cost, we have not made any inspection, mechanical or cosmetic repairs to this vehicle. For questions & test drives contact Buster Miles. If you would like to view these vehicles, please give us a call to setup an appointment. We will not finance these vehicles, if you would like to buy one, we recommend cash or to arrange your own financing. We are not a buy-here pay-here. We recommend having a mechanic of your choosing to look the vehicle over prior to purchase. This vehicle doesnt qualify for overnight test drives. The vehicle price is very close to what we believe we will sell it at the auction for with very little time and paperwork involved. We will not add any agreed upon repairs to the selling price. It is the customers responsibility to have the vehicle inspected by their mechanic in order to purchase this vehicle. We would rather you not buy these vehicles than come back after having bought one expecting us to repair something. You will be disappointed. Terrain SLT-2, 4D Sport Utility, 3.0L V6 SIDI VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Onyx Black, jet black Leather.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Terrain SLT-2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CTFLHEY4A6321938
Stock: 216808Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 129,613 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,996$1,588 Below Market
Bleecker Chevrolet - Dunn / North Carolina
SLE-1 trim. PRICE DROP FROM $5,496, PRICED TO MOVE $1,700 below NADA Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, ENGINE, 2.4L I-4 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION... READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM/XM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3/WMA PLAYBACK CAPABILITY Graphic Interface Display (GID), Radio Data System (RDS), auxiliary jack input, speed-compensated volume, USB port receptacle and outside temperature display (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE, 2.4L I-4 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing), (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD). GMC SLE-1 with QUICKSILVER METALLIC exterior and JET BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 182 HP at 6700 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: CarAndDriver.com explains "There's a raft of available luxury features.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. AFFORDABLE: Was $5,496. This Terrain is priced $1,700 below NADA Retail. OUR OFFERINGS: Our unmatched service and diverse Chevrolet inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Dunn. Visit us today and discover why we have the best reputation in the Dunn area. Pricing analysis performed on 8/17/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Terrain SLE-1 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CTALBEW7A6255570
Stock: P11332A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 155,554 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,625$982 Below Market
Mike Alsop Chevrolet Buick - Attica / Indiana
New Price! Summit White 2010 GMC Terrain SLE-2 FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 SIDI VVT Fresh Oil Change, Recent Arrival More Pictures Coming Soon, 3.0L V6 SIDI VVT, 150 Amp Alternator, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone, Body-Color Door Handles, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Charcoal Grille w/Chrome Surround, Charcoal Luggage Rails, Compass, Dual Exhaust w/Premium Tips, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Rear Liftgate, Outside temperature display, Pioneer Premium 8 Speaker System, Power driver seat, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express Open, Preferred Equipment Group 3SB, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Single-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Spoiler, XM Radio. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Terrain SLE-2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CTFLDEY2A6264437
Stock: U4143A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 93,482 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,250$1,669 Below Market
iDrive Auto Sales - Walton / Kentucky
Call us for details! We offer traditional financing, guaranteed approvals and Buy Here Pay Here services, thanks!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Terrain SLT-1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CTFLGEW0A6361040
Stock: 0448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,672 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
Magic Auto Sales - Little Ferry / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Terrain SLT-1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CTFLGEY3A6384944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 195,847 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$3,995$848 Below Market
Big City Cars - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Please call us to schedule your preferred method of purchase at 260-212-1111, LOCAL TRADE.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2010 GMC Terrain SLE-1 Quicksilver Metallic FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 SIDI VVTRecent Arrival! 22/32 City/Highway MPGHere at Big City Cars we offer you an experience that can't be duplicated anywhere else. Dealer Raters highest rated independent dealership 3 years in a row. Thank you to all of our customers who make this possible for us. Our loyalty to you is returned in our value pricing. We know times are tough now and we are offering a shopping experience tailored to each individual customer.Please call us to schedule your preferred method of purchase at 260-212-1111, 2-Way Driver Seat Adjuster, 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Body-Color Door Handles, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Charcoal Grille w/Chrome Surround, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Rear Liftgate, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single-Zone Manual Front Climate Control, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Vinyl Steering Wheel, and XM Radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Terrain SLE-1 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CTALBEW9A6328356
Stock: 07179A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 56,958 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$10,681$1,278 Below Market
Deacons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Mayfield Village / Ohio
New Tires, New Brakes, NAVIGATION/GPS/NAVI, 4D Sport Utility, 3.0L V6 SIDI VVT, FWD, Merlot Jewel Metallic, jet black Leather, Navigation System. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 63290 miles below market average!Merlot Jewel Metallic 2010 GMC Terrain SLT-1 FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 SIDI VVTRecent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Terrain SLT-1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CTFLFEY4A6222492
Stock: CJ1654A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 125,212 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,999$749 Below Market
Auto Land Inc. - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Clean Suv, Backup Camera, Runs Great. Let our sales staff answer all of the questions you have! We are here to help you! Call Sales 540-370-0311 Fredericksburg Location, 540-805-5211 Spotsylvania location --> Great Bank Financing Options Available We Work WIth Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation <-- Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car !! Go to : autolandva.net Sundays by Appointment. Normal wear & tear can be expected on used vehicles, Priced for most cars are based on cash purchase and does not include Tax, Title and Tags or processing fee of $399. Financing & Warranty available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Terrain SLE-2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CTFLDEY3A6353725
Stock: AL-6256
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,781 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999
Tucson Used Auto Sales - Tucson / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Terrain SLT-2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CTFLHEY8A6241686
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,218 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,890
The Autobarn Nissan of Evanston - Evanston / Illinois
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, 19" x 7.5" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA/Navigation, Bluetooth For Phone, Body-Color Bumpers, Cargo Convenience Net, Cargo Package, Charcoal Grille w/Chrome Surround & Accents, Chrome Appearance Package, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Luggage Rails, Chrome Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Luggage Crossbars, Memory Feature, Navigation System, Pioneer Premium 8 Speaker System, Power moonroof, Power Programmable Rear Liftgate, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express Open, Preferred Equipment Group 4SB, Rear Cargo Cover, Rear Parking Assist, Remote Vehicle Start, Single-Zone Automatic Climate Control, XM Radio.125K Warranty Available*We Stand Behind Our Cars and Value Our Customers and Their Safety*Come Visit Us Today and Experience Why Autobarn Nissan Evanston Is The Best Place to Make Your First Purchase or Your Next Purchase*We Want Your Business!!!FWD Odometer is 13957 miles below market average!The Autobarn Nissan of Evanston Offers The Highest Quality New And Pre-owned Vehicles That Represent The Best Value Anywhere! Offering The Best Selection, A Friendly And Comfortable Shopping Experience With Zero Pressure! We Are Committed To A Totally Transparent Process Providing You With Our Best Upfront Pricing While Treating All Our Clients With Honesty And Respect! We Perform A Thorough Inspection On All Our Vehicles, Unlike Many Other Independent Used Car Dealers. Only After Our Vehicles Are Fully Reconditioned, Then They Are Available For Sale. We Have Over 250 New Vehicles In Stock And Over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles. Our Indoor Showroom Stores Over 75 Vehicles As Well. We Have Been Serving All Of Chicago, Evanston, Orland Park, Oak Brook, Elmhurst, Naperville, Hinsdale, Lombard, Lisle, Bollingbrook, Northbrook, Winnetka, Wilmette, Kenilworth, Glencoe, Highland Park, Lake Forest, Lake Bluff, Joliet, Oak Park And Anywhere In The United States For Over 30 Years! We Look Forward To Servicing You And Earning Your Business! Call Us Today At 847.475.8200 Or Stop In And See Us At 1012 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL 60202. We Can Arrange Shipping to Your Door!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Terrain SLT-2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CTFLHEY2A6328497
Stock: NP6417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 111,601 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,995
Ford of Boerne - Boerne / Texas
START YOUR JOURNEY AT FORD OF BOERNE! GUARANTEED APPROVAL ON ALL VEHICLES NEW AND USED! COME IN TODAY AND DRIVE OUT IN THE VEHICLE OF YOUR DREAMS! GREAT PEOPLE, BETTER PRICES!!ONLY AT FORD OF BOERNE DO YOU GET A 10 YEAR 100K MILE WARRANTY ON ALL CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES!Gold Mist Metallic 2010 GMC Terrain SLT-1 FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 SIDI VVTRecent Arrival! Odometer is 6730 miles below market average! 22/32 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Terrain SLT-1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CTALFEW7A6313894
Stock: 200702C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 126,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$6,950$909 Below Market
Fowlerville Ford - Fowlerville / Michigan
This 2010 GMC Terrain SLE-1 is a great option for folks looking for top features like a stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation. With a 5-star crash test rating, this is one of the safest vehicles you can buy. Rocking a suave black exterior and a light titanium interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Don't wait until it is too late! Call today to schedule an appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Terrain SLE-1 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CTALBEW4A6277185
Stock: 20223D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,314 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,998$1,127 Below Market
SVG Chevrolet - Greenville / Ohio
Atlantic Blue Metallic 2010 GMC Terrain SLE-2 3.0L V6 SIDI VVT, AWD, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, All Wheel Drive Chassis, Bluetooth For Phone, Body-Color Door Handles, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Cargo Convenience Net, Cargo Package, Charcoal Grille w/Chrome Surround, Charcoal Luggage Rails, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Luggage Crossbars, Manual Rear Liftgate, Pioneer Premium 8 Speaker System, Preferred Equipment Group 3SB, Rear Cargo Cover, Single-Zone Automatic Climate Control. 17/24 City/Highway MPG AWD 3.0L V6 SIDI VVT 6-Speed Automatic New Price! SVG Express is the easiest, most convenient way to buy a car in Ohio. The process is simple! Search our inventory and find the car you want. Next, fill out the pre-approval form. Do you have a trade-in? No problem! Use our 'Sell/Trade Your Car' app and we'll give you a tentative offer on your car. Next, call our Business Development Center at 937-548-7643. They'll walk you through the necessary steps to finish your deal, all over the phone with no trip to the dealership required! Once your paperwork has been completed over the phone, we'll schedule a time to deliver your car directly to you! We'll also arrange for pick up of your trade-in, too (if you have one). You truly never need to come into the dealership which saves you time and hassle. After all is said and done, you also receive 7 DAYS to love it or return it! When you choose SVG Chevrolet you are going to take our 3 years of free oil changes (2 per year) and 1 year of free dent repair as well. You are also given the peace of mind knowing we shop our cars in front of you and offer you the best value on the vehicle within 50 miles. Check it out at SVG Chevrolet, the only place where you will receive the Superior Value Guarantee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Terrain SLE-2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CTFLEEY9A6227696
Stock: 2388AT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 154,650 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,997$1,236 Below Market
McKay's Family Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Waite Park / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Terrain SLT-1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CTFLGEW2A6299916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,282 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,000$610 Below Market
A2Z Autos - Indianapolis / Indiana
**NON SMOKER! WELL CARED FOR!** **MOONROOF** **AWD - NEVER WORRY ABOUT THE WEATHER!** #LEATHER SEATS# Terrain SLT-2 4D Sport Utility 2.4L I4 SIDI VVT 6-Speed Automatic AWD jet black Leather.Recent Arrival!Onyx Black 2010 GMC Terrain SLT-2Odometer is 35282 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Terrain SLT-2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CTFLJEW2A6354359
Stock: A3061
Certified Pre-Owned: No
