Screen central aside, the All-Terrain’s interior is comfortable, luxurious and spacious. The cabin feels open and airy, thanks in large part to the standard panoramic sunroof. Passengers should have plenty of room front and rear, though seating three people across the rear bench is a bit of a squeeze. At night, ambient LED lighting dazzles the cabin — some may say Mercedes goes a little overboard, but I love my nighttime light shows.

My test car’s Tonka Brown leather seats appear supple and rich, and they can be enhanced further with a full diamond-quilted Nappa leather package. Most touchpoints around the cabin have a premium feel, and overall build quality is solid. There is one notable exception, however: the sun visors. They’re made of a material that feels far too cheap and plasticky to be so obvious and frequently touched in a car that starts at more than $77,000.

The verdict

The E-Class All-Terrain is a more interesting and engaging alternative to an SUV like the GLE; Mercedes itself even refers to it as “the SUV’s alter ego.” Even if you never intend on leaving the pavement with your posh wagon, you'll have lots of space and great comfort, with the peace of mind that you can do some very light-duty off-roading if you need to. That's why people buy Outbacks, after all.

