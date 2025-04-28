- The Mercedes-Benz E 450 All-Terrain is the lovely new E-Class in lifted wagon guise.
- It's the only Mercedes wagon currently sold in the U.S.
- The All-Terrain adds a bit of off-road capability without sacrificing on-road comfort.
2025 Mercedes-Benz E 450 All-Terrain First Drive: The Most Luxurious Go-Anywhere Wagon
The All-Terrain adds a little more capability without losing any of the E-Class' charm
Portland, Oregon, is absolutely littered with Subaru Outbacks. The iconic lifted wagon graces nearly every corner of the city’s tree-lined, often wet streets. And — take it from someone who grew up here — this makes sense: Oregonians tend to be outdoorsy folks who jump at any opportunity to get out and explore nature, and the Outback suits that need well.
But what's a well-heeled Oregonian to do if they want a similar experience with a significant upgrade in luxury? Enter the 2025 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain.
What sets the All-Terrain apart?
The E-Class All-Terrain is currently the only way to get a Mercedes wagon in the U.S. — at least, until the 2026 Mercedes-AMG E 53 hybrid wagon arrives. Like the aforementioned Outback, the All-Terrain boasts extra ground clearance (6.4 inches in the suspension’s standard setting) and flared plastic-cladded fenders that give it a rugged edge. There’s also an Off-Road driving mode that raises the air suspension to a maximum 7.8-inch clearance (so long as you remain below 9 mph) and optimizes traction for looser surfaces.
Comfort comes standard
But let’s be real: Despite their best intentions, most E-Class All-Terrain owners are going to use their wagons primarily on the pavement. While it may be designed with soft-roading in mind, the All-Terrain makes no compromise when it comes to on-road comfort. I spent just under a week driving the All-Terrain in and around Portland, using it for everything from hikes in the Columbia River Gorge to posh dinner transportation, and it excelled across the board.
The standard air suspension soaks up bumps in the road with little fuss, keeping the ride cool, calm and collected — even in Sport mode, which is slightly stiffer than the default Comfort setting. While I certainly wouldn’t describe this E-Class as sporty overall, the big wagon is impressive on the hilly backroads surrounding Portland. Even outfitted with a set of winter tires, which offer less grip on dry pavement than the standard all-season rubber, it's easy to maintain a brisk pace while cornering on winding roads.
The All-Terrain uses the standard inline-six engine as the E 450 sedan, featuring mild hybrid technology. The gas engine alone produces 375 horsepower and 396 lb-ft of torque, and the 48-volt hybrid system can add up to 23 hp and 151 lb-ft when needed, filling gaps in the engine’s powerband. The result? This wagon feels properly quick. Mercedes claims a 4.6-second 0-60 mph time, meaning getting up to highway speeds or passing slower traffic is a breeze.
High-tech — to a fault
Arguably a luxury car’s most important asset is its interior, and the current E-Class’ is a bit of a mixed bag. My test car has the optional — and positively massive — Superscreen, which nixes the lovely wood trim on the dash in favor of a passenger-side display. While the system certainly looks sleek and will wow your passengers, the reality is that the passenger screen doesn’t serve much of a purpose. Plus, since the entire dash is composed of screens with piano black bezels, it quickly becomes a sea of fingerprints. Personally, I'd skip this option. Screens do not equal luxury.
Fortunately, the MBUX infotainment system itself is ultra-quick, responsive and easy to use overall, plus it comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, the E-Class lacks any physical climate controls (save for heated and cooled seat buttons on the door panels) and instead relegates everything to the central touchscreen, which requires you to take your eyes off the road for too long while driving. Automakers, please stop doing this. There are voice commands, sure, but not everyone likes using those.
Screen central aside, the All-Terrain’s interior is comfortable, luxurious and spacious. The cabin feels open and airy, thanks in large part to the standard panoramic sunroof. Passengers should have plenty of room front and rear, though seating three people across the rear bench is a bit of a squeeze. At night, ambient LED lighting dazzles the cabin — some may say Mercedes goes a little overboard, but I love my nighttime light shows.
My test car’s Tonka Brown leather seats appear supple and rich, and they can be enhanced further with a full diamond-quilted Nappa leather package. Most touchpoints around the cabin have a premium feel, and overall build quality is solid. There is one notable exception, however: the sun visors. They’re made of a material that feels far too cheap and plasticky to be so obvious and frequently touched in a car that starts at more than $77,000.
The verdict
The E-Class All-Terrain is a more interesting and engaging alternative to an SUV like the GLE; Mercedes itself even refers to it as “the SUV’s alter ego.” Even if you never intend on leaving the pavement with your posh wagon, you'll have lots of space and great comfort, with the peace of mind that you can do some very light-duty off-roading if you need to. That's why people buy Outbacks, after all.
Photos by Ryan Greger