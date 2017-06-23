I was leasing a Mazda CX-5. I loved the Mazda steering but I did not like the back seat size and the engine could not keep up with very fast traffic and many large hills (without really straining ) on my Suburban NJ commute to NYC. I liked that car because it felt more like a small sports car in handling (but not power), but I love this one. This is my first GMC vehicle and the first GM vehicle I have owned. First it feels more substantial. It’s much faster. Handling is very good. It’s only 3 “ longer than the Mazda but way more comfortable for passengers. Best of all the 2.0L engine is really smooth and really good effortless pick up I need for short on ramps to major highways. It’s relatively more quiet compared to the Mazda. The tech is way better (also because its newer). Apple car play is great. The nav screens are MUCH better and it has LIVE traffic and I can get the weather channel APP too plus much more. I am picky about the quality of the audio system in whatever car I drive and this is a GREAT audio system. Lots of nice gadgets in the car and I like that. I like that when I go into reverse I can have the mirrors automatically point down to see the parking lines or when parallel parking which I do often. It has many options to adjust. The User Interface is easy and intuitive. I like the GMC app that gives you a report card for driving. It has become somewhat of a joke in my family as the app gives me a grade for driving. I am a fan of this car so far. In the articles I have read, it supposedly ‘cost more’ than other ‘mass market’ small SUV’s, but I was more interested in its features and looks. Having said that GMC had significant incentives taking the price down quite a bit and what I got for the money was a truly loaded automobile. If you are looking for a smallish SUV- try it- I was surprised how much I liked it and now I love it. Oh... I was worried if I would like the buttons instead of a stick shifter. It does take a bit of getting use to- like 2 days- but after that its a no-brainer. I never use the manual shifters just R, D, P. If you are a manual shifter person, you would have to test it out I don't think its ideal for that. It also automatically puts it in park when you turn it off- nice feature. Also- I am a tall person and not slim. I find this car very comfortable. I have a son 6' tall and he fits in the back with ample leg room. Front seat ability to fold flat is super nice for the home depot trip with something long. Its a really nice car and I am happy with it so far.

