Used 2012 GMC Terrain for Sale Near Me

I bought my new terrain in May 2012 after just having it a short time the navigation screen would go very dim and then bright. I took it to dealership more than once, they did not know why or how to fix it after trying several times. I contacted GMC corporate about the problem. It is still not fixed. I stopped taking it to dealership because if they can't fix it why take it in. Now I have another problem. My ck engine light coming on. Took it to dealership, it is a random misfire, they don't know why or how to fix it. It's in there for 2nd time in one wk I now have the gen mgr involved- I refuse to get stuck with a lemon. I have a loaner vehicle I just trade the terrain in for new chevy. I had nothing but problems with the terrain almost since day one. It would constantly jerk when it shifted gears, was very loud when running- manifold problems and gas fumes were coming into vehicle so bad that windows had to be opened. I do not recommend anyone buy this vehicle. It's looks nice but that's about it.

