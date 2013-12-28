Used 2012 GMC Terrain for Sale Near Me
8,145 listings
- 83,348 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,484$3,448 Below Market
- 105,629 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,881
- 215,800 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995$3,776 Below Market
- 96,852 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$2,700 Below Market
- 94,837 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,991$2,106 Below Market
- 94,463 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,587$1,920 Below Market
- 106,270 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500$3,033 Below Market
- 119,956 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,949$3,360 Below Market
- 105,372 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,786$2,680 Below Market
- 165,057 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,896$3,252 Below Market
- 168,996 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,990$3,312 Below Market
- 67,597 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999$3,484 Below Market
- 98,494 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500$1,824 Below Market
- 144,369 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,990$2,086 Below Market
- 65,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,850$2,774 Below Market
- 131,313 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,825$1,302 Below Market
- 136,431 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995$1,474 Below Market
- 101,271 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$9,988$1,387 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Terrain
Read recent reviews for the GMC Terrain
Write a reviewSee all 48 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.448 Reviews
Report abuse
shirleyl,12/28/2013
SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I bought my new terrain in May 2012 after just having it a short time the navigation screen would go very dim and then bright. I took it to dealership more than once, they did not know why or how to fix it after trying several times. I contacted GMC corporate about the problem. It is still not fixed. I stopped taking it to dealership because if they can't fix it why take it in. Now I have another problem. My ck engine light coming on. Took it to dealership, it is a random misfire, they don't know why or how to fix it. It's in there for 2nd time in one wk I now have the gen mgr involved- I refuse to get stuck with a lemon. I have a loaner vehicle I just trade the terrain in for new chevy. I had nothing but problems with the terrain almost since day one. It would constantly jerk when it shifted gears, was very loud when running- manifold problems and gas fumes were coming into vehicle so bad that windows had to be opened. I do not recommend anyone buy this vehicle. It's looks nice but that's about it.
