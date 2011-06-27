  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(27)
2014 GMC Terrain Review

Pros & Cons

  • Premium look inside and out
  • quiet interior
  • comfortable highway ride
  • powerful available V6 engine
  • spacious and adjustable backseat.
  • Four-cylinder version feels sluggish on the highway and real-world mpg falls well short of EPA ratings
  • less cargo space than rivals
  • steering isn't very precise.
List Price Range
$9,997 - $15,104
Used Terrain for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 GMC Terrain is a generously equipped compact crossover SUV with an inviting interior. Acceleration and real-world fuel economy are unimpressive with the base four-cylinder engine, so the optional V6 is a worthwhile upgrade if it's within your budget.

Vehicle overview

The 2014 GMC Terrain is a slightly-larger-than-compact crossover that shares its design with the Chevrolet Equinox. It seats five people in comfort and offers a relatively high level of luxury for this segment. With high-quality surfaces, flowing lines across the dashboard and a lengthy standard equipment list that includes a 7-inch touchscreen and a rearview camera across the board, the GMC's interior accommodations set it apart from competitors.

The availability of a V6 engine also sets the 2014 Terrain apart from many of its rivals in this price range, although you'll typically encounter the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that's standard on all trim levels. It has solid EPA fuel economy ratings, but in the real world we've been underwhelmed by both its performance and its mpg. If your budget allows, the optional 3.6-liter V6 provides much stronger acceleration and a more enjoyable driving experience, especially on the highway. Both engines are available with either front- or all-wheel drive, so you can tailor the Terrain to suit your specific needs and tastes. However you equip it, the GMC gets high marks for ride comfort, and extensive sound-deadening measures result in a remarkably serene cabin.

As good as the 2014 GMC Terrain is, it faces a wide range of capable competition. The highly regarded Honda CR-V has a lower base price than the Terrain, and it provides several additional cubic feet of cargo space even though its exterior dimensions are smaller. The 2014 Ford Escape has an equally high-end interior and a sportier feel around turns, while the 2014 Kia Sorento offers a bit more interior room and an available V6 of its own, along with an optional third-row seat.

If you shop around, one of the above choices could prove to be more desirable overall. But the 2014 GMC Terrain is definitely worth a look, particularly if you're interested in one with a truly upscale interior and a V6 engine option.

2014 GMC Terrain models

The 2014 GMC Terrain is available in SLE, SLT and Denali trim levels. The SLE and SLT trims are further subdivided into two levels: SLE-1 and -2 and SLT-1 and -2.

Standard equipment for the base SLE-1 trim includes 17-inch alloy wheels, heated sideview mirrors, auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, cruise control, a power height-adjustable driver seat, a sliding and reclining backseat, tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, OnStar, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a 7-inch touchscreen interface that includes satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB interface.

The SLE-2 trim adds to the SLE-1 by including roof rails, automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat with power lumbar adjustment, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, upgraded cloth upholstery, an upgraded eight-speaker Pioneer audio system and GM's IntelliLink user interface that allows voice command for some phone and audio functions. Optional on the SLE-2 is the Safety package, which includes lane-departure warning and forward-collision alert systems, along with rear parking sensors, while the Convenience package adds heated front seats and remote engine start. Also available for the SLE-2 is the Chrome package that includes chrome exterior trim, 18-inch chrome-finish wheels and an all-weather rear cargo mat. A sunroof is a stand-alone option.

The more feature-laden SLT-1 comes with all the SLE-2's standard equipment as well as the Convenience package contents and leather upholstery. The Safety package and sunroof remain optional, and you can also opt for a height-adjustable power liftgate.

The SLT-2 comes with all of the above equipment as standard (except the cargo mat) and also includes driver-seat memory functions.

The Denali trim incorporates everything that's standard for the SLT-2, but adds Denali-specific wheels (18-inch wheels on four-cylinder versions and 19s if you get the V6), rear cross-traffic and side blind-zone alert systems, an eight-way power passenger seat and special exterior/interior trim details.

A navigation system is optional for all GMC Terrains, except the SLE-1. A dual-screen DVD rear entertainment system is available for the SLT-2 and Denali.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 GMC Terrain is unchanged, save for minor equipment updates. There are new wheel options, and the SLE-2 trim's available Chrome package now includes an all-weather cargo mat.

Performance & mpg

The standard engine for every 2014 GMC Terrain is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 182 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque. Optional for any Terrain except the SLE-1 is a 3.6-liter V6 that churns out a hefty 301 hp and 272 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are backed by a six-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional, regardless of engine choice or trim level.

The four-cylinder, front-wheel-drive Terrain returns an EPA-estimated 26 mpg combined (22 mpg city/32 mpg highway). With all-wheel drive, those numbers drop to 23 mpg combined (20 mpg city/29 mpg highway). The 3.6-liter V6 front-wheel-drive models are rated at 20 mpg combined (17 mpg city/24 mpg highway), and all-wheel drive stands at 19 mpg combined (16 mpg city/23 mpg highway).

In Edmunds testing, a front-wheel-drive four-cylinder Terrain went from zero to 60 mph in 9.4 seconds, an average time for the class. A V6-equipped, all-wheel-drive Denali version sprinted from zero to 60 in 7.0 seconds, an impressive time among small and midsize crossovers with a six-cylinder or upgraded turbocharged engine.

With the four-cylinder engine, a properly equipped Terrain can tow 1,500 pounds; the V6 increases towing capacity to 3,500 pounds.

Safety

The 2014 GMC Terrain is fitted with standard antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. Also standard is GM's OnStar emergency communications system, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance.

A lane departure warning system, forward collision warning system and rear parking sensors are optional on the SLE-2 and SLT-1 trim levels and standard on SLT-2 and Denali. Blind-spot monitoring and cross-traffic alert systems are exclusive to the Terrain Denali.

The Terrain brakes confidently. In Edmunds testing, a four-cylinder Terrain came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet, a few feet shorter than average. The significantly heavier V6 AWD Terrain Denali stopped in 123 feet.

In government crash tests, the Terrain earned an overall score of four stars out of five, with four stars for overall frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Terrain the best possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.

Driving

Although the four-cylinder GMC Terrain matches the acceleration times of other compact crossovers in this price range, it doesn't feel as potent out in the real world. You'll have the gas pedal floored during routine merging and passing maneuvers, and this isn't very relaxing. During a year-long test of a four-cylinder Terrain, our observed fuel economy also came in well below the EPA combined rating. In our view, the fuel-efficiency advantage of the four-cylinder engine is smaller than the EPA ratings suggest.

Meanwhile, the 2014 GMC Terrain's available V6 is downright impressive. It provides strong performance in any situation and delivers its power in a smooth manner that complements the Terrain's high-end design.

Ride quality is excellent on all 2014 Terrains. GMC's compact crossover glides over road imperfections and boasts a hushed cabin at interstate cruising speeds. The Terrain Denali gets special rear shocks to further cushion the ride. Don't expect sporty handling, though, as comfort is the Terrain's primary mission. Likewise, the steering is exceptionally light and not especially precise, even for a crossover SUV.

Interior

GMC might still be perceived as a "truck" brand, but the 2014 Terrain's nicely appointed interior is anything but rugged to the eye or the touch. The dashboard is styled in two graceful curves and the gauges and secondary controls are highlighted by soft blue back lighting, while soothing ambient light makes for a truly inviting nighttime environment.

The standard 7-inch color touchscreen display lends a high-tech feel to even the base model Terrain, but the IntelliLink interface (standard starting on the SLE-2 model) is a worthwhile enhancement, as it uses Bluetooth streaming audio to enable integration of smartphone apps such as Pandora and Stitcher. The on-screen menus are well organized, but the system's occasional slow or missed responses to touch inputs can be frustrating.

Particularly noticeable is the attention to sound-deadening in the Terrain. An acoustic windshield and other noise-killing measures -- including an active noise-cancellation system for four-cylinder models -- work wonders in muting tire and wind noise, even during high-speed cruising. The front bucket seats are comfortable, and the standard sliding rear seat allows you to optimize rear-seat legroom or cargo space, depending on your needs.

That said, even considering the Terrain's almost-midsize footprint, it's not entirely efficient with its interior space. With the rear seats folded, the Terrain's 63.7 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity is noticeably less than that of the Honda CR-V, Hyundai Santa Fe and Toyota RAV4. With the rear seats carrying passengers, the Terrain offers 31.6 cubic feet of cargo space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 GMC Terrain.

5(70%)
4(11%)
3(11%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.4
27 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4cyl AWD
oldirongut,07/18/2014
Great small SUV, Beautiful interior. installed K & N high flow air filter and switched to Mobil ! after 500 mi. Mileage now is 26/32
V6 AWD
Jonathan Linder,08/10/2015
SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Good looking, excellent safety on IIHS small overlap, quiet ride, comfortable. Fantastic power from V6. Transmission shifts should be smoother, although it is liveable and I have gotten used to it. Navigation works well. The radio doesn't have an automated seek button, so you have to click over and over to cycle through channels. The rear seat has huge legroom, great for preventing babies from kicking the driver. On the highway, I get between 27-30 MPG with air conditioning. In the city with aggressive stop and go, it's about 16 MPG. Combined I have 23.5 MPG. Got a special price on the car with college student pricing and July 4 discounts.
Superbly engineered.
lvcas,11/25/2014
The 2015 Terrain, in my opinion, is in a segment of its own. From it's glorious V6 engine to the very useful power liftgate, it is an awesome work of craftsmanship. The engine has plenty of power, more than enough; with the V6. The transmission is a tad...strange? Gas mileage could be better, but much better than what I used to drive. It is very safe and a good value for money, too. The interior is very well made and very cool looking at night. The red accent lighting is a very nice touch. The Pioneer radio is also very nice.
IT'S NOW 2018+ ALMOST 2019
Stanley C.,11/19/2018
SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
We are in our late late 60's and wanted a vehicle that we could step up into and not have to slink down into. Looked at a Subaru but the side bolsters ended our look. Saw this car on the dealers lot and bought it after some haggling of course. The male, (me) test drove it with the wife for a bit than gave her the wheel. I dozed, I felt so comfortable! The car, a cross over actually, does well. it now has only 34k on the clock so it's hardly broken in. No rattles, squeaks or vibrations. We just start it and go. Mileage is better with Premium grade it seems. The paint is white as we live in So. Tx. and appreciate the reflective effects - it's cooler inside than any other colors. The wheels clean easy and the 16" tires are great compared to our old car with 14's. The design is right at the top. If they never change it that would be wonderful. We like the car a lot. So we own it...or are we just renting the Technology? HA Oil changes (dealer) and tire rotations and gas are all we've had to do. Seems like it may be a very good vehicle at this time. It has a small engine but we didn't expect much, only to find that it merges well and stops great. The transmission was designed not just built. It has characteristics that indicate some thought..much appreciated. Easy to wash with McGuires and a step up stool.
See all 27 reviews of the 2014 GMC Terrain
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 6700 rpm
See all Used 2014 GMC Terrain features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 GMC Terrain

Used 2014 GMC Terrain Overview

The Used 2014 GMC Terrain is offered in the following submodels: Terrain SUV. Available styles include SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Denali 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SLT-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 GMC Terrain?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 GMC Terrain trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 GMC Terrain SLE-2 is priced between $9,997 and$15,104 with odometer readings between 48977 and110270 miles.
  • The Used 2014 GMC Terrain SLE-1 is priced between $11,950 and$12,998 with odometer readings between 54344 and89705 miles.
  • The Used 2014 GMC Terrain SLT-1 is priced between $12,995 and$14,911 with odometer readings between 52238 and70600 miles.
  • The Used 2014 GMC Terrain Denali is priced between $13,800 and$13,800 with odometer readings between 102877 and102877 miles.
  • The Used 2014 GMC Terrain SLT-2 is priced between $14,000 and$14,000 with odometer readings between 72409 and72409 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 GMC Terrains are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 GMC Terrain for sale near. There are currently 13 used and CPO 2014 Terrains listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,997 and mileage as low as 48977 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 GMC Terrain.

Can't find a used 2014 GMC Terrains you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Terrain for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,180.

Find a used GMC for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,276.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Terrain for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $24,681.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,344.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 GMC Terrain?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Terrain lease specials

