Vehicle overview

The 2014 GMC Terrain is a slightly-larger-than-compact crossover that shares its design with the Chevrolet Equinox. It seats five people in comfort and offers a relatively high level of luxury for this segment. With high-quality surfaces, flowing lines across the dashboard and a lengthy standard equipment list that includes a 7-inch touchscreen and a rearview camera across the board, the GMC's interior accommodations set it apart from competitors.

The availability of a V6 engine also sets the 2014 Terrain apart from many of its rivals in this price range, although you'll typically encounter the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that's standard on all trim levels. It has solid EPA fuel economy ratings, but in the real world we've been underwhelmed by both its performance and its mpg. If your budget allows, the optional 3.6-liter V6 provides much stronger acceleration and a more enjoyable driving experience, especially on the highway. Both engines are available with either front- or all-wheel drive, so you can tailor the Terrain to suit your specific needs and tastes. However you equip it, the GMC gets high marks for ride comfort, and extensive sound-deadening measures result in a remarkably serene cabin.

As good as the 2014 GMC Terrain is, it faces a wide range of capable competition. The highly regarded Honda CR-V has a lower base price than the Terrain, and it provides several additional cubic feet of cargo space even though its exterior dimensions are smaller. The 2014 Ford Escape has an equally high-end interior and a sportier feel around turns, while the 2014 Kia Sorento offers a bit more interior room and an available V6 of its own, along with an optional third-row seat.

If you shop around, one of the above choices could prove to be more desirable overall. But the 2014 GMC Terrain is definitely worth a look, particularly if you're interested in one with a truly upscale interior and a V6 engine option.