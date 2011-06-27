  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500
  4. Used 2002 GMC Sierra 3500
  5. Appraisal value

2002 GMC Sierra 3500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SL 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,314$4,916$5,740
Clean$2,975$4,412$5,160
Average$2,296$3,404$4,001
Rough$1,618$2,396$2,841
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,885$6,863$7,875
Clean$4,385$6,160$7,080
Average$3,385$4,753$5,489
Rough$2,385$3,345$3,898
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLE 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,593$6,438$7,382
Clean$4,123$5,778$6,637
Average$3,183$4,458$5,146
Rough$2,242$3,138$3,654
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,361$6,110$7,006
Clean$3,915$5,484$6,298
Average$3,022$4,231$4,883
Rough$2,129$2,978$3,468
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,186$6,181$7,207
Clean$3,757$5,547$6,479
Average$2,900$4,280$5,023
Rough$2,043$3,013$3,567
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SL 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,483$5,145$6,000
Clean$3,127$4,617$5,394
Average$2,414$3,562$4,182
Rough$1,700$2,508$2,970
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SL 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,809$5,646$6,591
Clean$3,419$5,067$5,926
Average$2,639$3,910$4,594
Rough$1,859$2,752$3,263
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab SL 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,220$4,791$5,600
Clean$2,890$4,300$5,035
Average$2,231$3,318$3,904
Rough$1,572$2,336$2,772
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,375$6,436$7,495
Clean$3,927$5,776$6,738
Average$3,031$4,457$5,224
Rough$2,136$3,137$3,710
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SL 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,609$5,438$6,380
Clean$3,240$4,880$5,735
Average$2,501$3,765$4,447
Rough$1,762$2,651$3,158
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,795$5,648$6,602
Clean$3,407$5,069$5,935
Average$2,630$3,911$4,602
Rough$1,853$2,753$3,268
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,983$5,906$6,897
Clean$3,575$5,300$6,200
Average$2,760$4,090$4,807
Rough$1,944$2,879$3,414
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,029$5,721$6,588
Clean$3,616$5,134$5,922
Average$2,792$3,961$4,592
Rough$1,967$2,789$3,261
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,139$6,552$7,265
Clean$4,613$5,881$6,531
Average$3,561$4,537$5,063
Rough$2,509$3,194$3,596
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,643$5,442$6,369
Clean$3,270$4,885$5,726
Average$2,524$3,769$4,439
Rough$1,778$2,653$3,153
Sell my 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,270 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,885 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,270 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,885 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 GMC Sierra 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,270 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,885 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 GMC Sierra 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 ranges from $1,778 to $6,369, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.