Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SL 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,314
|$4,916
|$5,740
|Clean
|$2,975
|$4,412
|$5,160
|Average
|$2,296
|$3,404
|$4,001
|Rough
|$1,618
|$2,396
|$2,841
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,885
|$6,863
|$7,875
|Clean
|$4,385
|$6,160
|$7,080
|Average
|$3,385
|$4,753
|$5,489
|Rough
|$2,385
|$3,345
|$3,898
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLE 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,593
|$6,438
|$7,382
|Clean
|$4,123
|$5,778
|$6,637
|Average
|$3,183
|$4,458
|$5,146
|Rough
|$2,242
|$3,138
|$3,654
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,361
|$6,110
|$7,006
|Clean
|$3,915
|$5,484
|$6,298
|Average
|$3,022
|$4,231
|$4,883
|Rough
|$2,129
|$2,978
|$3,468
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,186
|$6,181
|$7,207
|Clean
|$3,757
|$5,547
|$6,479
|Average
|$2,900
|$4,280
|$5,023
|Rough
|$2,043
|$3,013
|$3,567
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SL 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,483
|$5,145
|$6,000
|Clean
|$3,127
|$4,617
|$5,394
|Average
|$2,414
|$3,562
|$4,182
|Rough
|$1,700
|$2,508
|$2,970
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SL 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,809
|$5,646
|$6,591
|Clean
|$3,419
|$5,067
|$5,926
|Average
|$2,639
|$3,910
|$4,594
|Rough
|$1,859
|$2,752
|$3,263
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab SL 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,220
|$4,791
|$5,600
|Clean
|$2,890
|$4,300
|$5,035
|Average
|$2,231
|$3,318
|$3,904
|Rough
|$1,572
|$2,336
|$2,772
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,375
|$6,436
|$7,495
|Clean
|$3,927
|$5,776
|$6,738
|Average
|$3,031
|$4,457
|$5,224
|Rough
|$2,136
|$3,137
|$3,710
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SL 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,609
|$5,438
|$6,380
|Clean
|$3,240
|$4,880
|$5,735
|Average
|$2,501
|$3,765
|$4,447
|Rough
|$1,762
|$2,651
|$3,158
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,795
|$5,648
|$6,602
|Clean
|$3,407
|$5,069
|$5,935
|Average
|$2,630
|$3,911
|$4,602
|Rough
|$1,853
|$2,753
|$3,268
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,983
|$5,906
|$6,897
|Clean
|$3,575
|$5,300
|$6,200
|Average
|$2,760
|$4,090
|$4,807
|Rough
|$1,944
|$2,879
|$3,414
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,029
|$5,721
|$6,588
|Clean
|$3,616
|$5,134
|$5,922
|Average
|$2,792
|$3,961
|$4,592
|Rough
|$1,967
|$2,789
|$3,261
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,139
|$6,552
|$7,265
|Clean
|$4,613
|$5,881
|$6,531
|Average
|$3,561
|$4,537
|$5,063
|Rough
|$2,509
|$3,194
|$3,596
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,643
|$5,442
|$6,369
|Clean
|$3,270
|$4,885
|$5,726
|Average
|$2,524
|$3,769
|$4,439
|Rough
|$1,778
|$2,653
|$3,153