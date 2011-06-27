Used 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 Consumer Reviews
gmc crew cab
awesome power with the turbodiesel and the cummins transmission. can pull the anchor(boat) with the camper up cascade passes and still pass empty powerstrokes
the worst truck ever made
just doesn't stack up to the ford at all
Disappointed
i really really really wish I had bought an F-350....
The Haul Myster
We upgraded to a heaveier tow vechile. We have a horse ranch and haul 12,000 to 15,000# trailers. If you want a SERIOUS tow vehicle, this is it. Neither Ford nor Dodge can touch it. It is also eztremely quite, but due to the towing capacity a little hard riding. Build quality is great, especially considering this is a TRUCK
A Real Truck
This vehicle has surpassed all our expectations (except for the dealer who is mediocre). The cabin noise level is lower than most of the cars that I have owned in the last 15 years. Build quality is improved over the 95 GMC that I owned. I tow 10 to 13K pound loads on a daily basis. Hauling horses I routinely discuss trucks with other guys at horse events. I find that I can out haul them, get slightly better gas mileage and the TRUCK IS IN THE SHOP less than my Ford F350 friends (one of whom has sold his to buy a Chevy 3500). If you are looking for a real work rig, this is it.
