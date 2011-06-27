Used 2009 GMC Canyon Consumer Reviews
Grandma Loves This Truck
Perfect vehicle for this disabled Grandma who loves to go camping with the kids.I neither have to plop down into nor hoist myself out of the seat. Lumbar support drivers seat is a godsend!Plenty of room in the crew cab for 3 children and leg room enough for taller adults too. Even the short bed has enough room for my mobility scooter AND all our camping gear.I don't know how others are driving to get ONLY 20MPG, because I consistently average slightly OVER 25 MPG on the highway and 18-19mpg in town. The OnStar is amazing!I can receive calls in remote areas where my cell phone does not work. This 5 cyl. truck has NO problem climbing mountains even fully loaded. I LOVE this truck!
Great truck
Got this truck during cash C4C and love it. The cons: Lucky to get 15 miles per gallon in the city. The engine doesn't have a lot of punch starting from zero. Low clearance and not meant for off road if not 4X4. The pros: Great power on the highway. Has real punch once you get over 50. Quiet at high speeds, compared to other trucks. Smooth suspension, great on washboard, bumpy roads. Very comfortable with a lot of room, at least in the front. Great interior; I don't agree that it has too much plastic or seems cheap on the inside. Replaced tiny factory tires and it has a great, classic look now. Note:Toyota and Nissan are now copying big, boxy look of GMC trucks.
This truck saved my life
Stabilitrac on this truck is the best thing I have ever had in a vehicle, driving through a blizzard in the mountains for 7hrs with 1/2 a foot of snow on the highway and this truck(2wd) with firestone winterforce tires handled it like a champ, no slipping no sliding it drove perfectly. gets great mileage 20city 28 hwy. By far the most powerful 4cyl pickup I test drove. Looks great and now have 40,000kms on it with no problems. Interior front seats are comfortable rear seat in ext cab are a joke, for children only. Truck tows my 3000 boat no problems and this little 2wd can get through suprisingly deep snow confidently. Would defn' buy another.
Beter then my tacoma by far
Performance was based on the fact that it is a truck and a 4cyl. It is not fast or a sports car but for what it is performed great. quicker and holds the rode better then my Tacoma that is newer and has a 6 cyl in it and hasn't ever left me stranded or not start like my Tacoma continues to do.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
bought American-GMC Loyalty customer
less than 2K mi. just got it, but I Cash for Clunkers'ed a GMC Sierra 1500 w. 156K mi. The improvements in this truck over my 90's era truck are amazing! It's NOT the 4x4 model I have, it's the 4X2. The site doesn't allow the inline 5 cyl. engine 4X2 choice for the crew cab. The power of the 225 c.i. engine is great, much better than my old 4.3 liter V-6 could muster. It has passing power! I have had a Taco (Toyota Tacoma) left 'in the dust' after a traffic merging. Mileage is about 17-18 mpg in mostly city driving, not really broken-in yet. Interior comfort is high. The truck drives like a car more-than a truck. The crew cab is spacious-enough for two adults in the rear.
