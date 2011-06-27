Used 2009 GMC Canyon Consumer Reviews

Grandma Loves This Truck GrandmaBooBoo , 08/10/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Perfect vehicle for this disabled Grandma who loves to go camping with the kids.I neither have to plop down into nor hoist myself out of the seat. Lumbar support drivers seat is a godsend!Plenty of room in the crew cab for 3 children and leg room enough for taller adults too. Even the short bed has enough room for my mobility scooter AND all our camping gear.I don't know how others are driving to get ONLY 20MPG, because I consistently average slightly OVER 25 MPG on the highway and 18-19mpg in town. The OnStar is amazing!I can receive calls in remote areas where my cell phone does not work. This 5 cyl. truck has NO problem climbing mountains even fully loaded. I LOVE this truck! Report Abuse

Great truck newowner , 10/18/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Got this truck during cash C4C and love it. The cons: Lucky to get 15 miles per gallon in the city. The engine doesn't have a lot of punch starting from zero. Low clearance and not meant for off road if not 4X4. The pros: Great power on the highway. Has real punch once you get over 50. Quiet at high speeds, compared to other trucks. Smooth suspension, great on washboard, bumpy roads. Very comfortable with a lot of room, at least in the front. Great interior; I don't agree that it has too much plastic or seems cheap on the inside. Replaced tiny factory tires and it has a great, classic look now. Note:Toyota and Nissan are now copying big, boxy look of GMC trucks. Report Abuse

This truck saved my life jequines , 02/04/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Stabilitrac on this truck is the best thing I have ever had in a vehicle, driving through a blizzard in the mountains for 7hrs with 1/2 a foot of snow on the highway and this truck(2wd) with firestone winterforce tires handled it like a champ, no slipping no sliding it drove perfectly. gets great mileage 20city 28 hwy. By far the most powerful 4cyl pickup I test drove. Looks great and now have 40,000kms on it with no problems. Interior front seats are comfortable rear seat in ext cab are a joke, for children only. Truck tows my 3000 boat no problems and this little 2wd can get through suprisingly deep snow confidently. Would defn' buy another. Report Abuse

Beter then my tacoma by far John Atmallis , 11/15/2016 Value 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Performance was based on the fact that it is a truck and a 4cyl. It is not fast or a sports car but for what it is performed great. quicker and holds the rode better then my Tacoma that is newer and has a 6 cyl in it and hasn't ever left me stranded or not start like my Tacoma continues to do. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse