Estimated values
2009 GMC Canyon Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,375
|$3,817
|$4,097
|Clean
|$3,167
|$3,576
|$3,829
|Average
|$2,752
|$3,094
|$3,295
|Rough
|$2,337
|$2,611
|$2,760
Estimated values
2009 GMC Canyon Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,531
|$5,656
|$6,350
|Clean
|$4,252
|$5,299
|$5,936
|Average
|$3,695
|$4,584
|$5,107
|Rough
|$3,138
|$3,869
|$4,278
Estimated values
2009 GMC Canyon Value 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,097
|$6,813
|$7,863
|Clean
|$4,784
|$6,383
|$7,350
|Average
|$4,157
|$5,522
|$6,324
|Rough
|$3,530
|$4,661
|$5,298
Estimated values
2009 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,860
|$7,585
|$8,645
|Clean
|$5,500
|$7,106
|$8,081
|Average
|$4,779
|$6,148
|$6,953
|Rough
|$4,058
|$5,189
|$5,825
Estimated values
2009 GMC Canyon Value 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,712
|$7,568
|$8,703
|Clean
|$5,361
|$7,089
|$8,135
|Average
|$4,658
|$6,133
|$7,000
|Rough
|$3,955
|$5,177
|$5,864
Estimated values
2009 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,758
|$8,709
|$9,907
|Clean
|$6,342
|$8,159
|$9,261
|Average
|$5,511
|$7,058
|$7,968
|Rough
|$4,680
|$5,958
|$6,675
Estimated values
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,800
|$5,354
|$6,301
|Clean
|$3,566
|$5,015
|$5,890
|Average
|$3,099
|$4,339
|$5,067
|Rough
|$2,632
|$3,662
|$4,245
Estimated values
2009 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,906
|$6,588
|$7,616
|Clean
|$4,604
|$6,171
|$7,119
|Average
|$4,001
|$5,339
|$6,125
|Rough
|$3,397
|$4,506
|$5,131
Estimated values
2009 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,805
|$7,564
|$8,643
|Clean
|$5,448
|$7,086
|$8,079
|Average
|$4,734
|$6,130
|$6,951
|Rough
|$4,020
|$5,175
|$5,823
Estimated values
2009 GMC Canyon Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,744
|$6,401
|$7,414
|Clean
|$4,453
|$5,996
|$6,930
|Average
|$3,869
|$5,187
|$5,963
|Rough
|$3,285
|$4,378
|$4,995
Estimated values
2009 GMC Canyon SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,533
|$5,608
|$6,273
|Clean
|$4,254
|$5,254
|$5,863
|Average
|$3,697
|$4,545
|$5,045
|Rough
|$3,139
|$3,837
|$4,226
Estimated values
2009 GMC Canyon SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,685
|$5,877
|$6,610
|Clean
|$4,397
|$5,505
|$6,179
|Average
|$3,820
|$4,763
|$5,316
|Rough
|$3,244
|$4,020
|$4,454