2009 GMC Canyon Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2009 GMC Canyon Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,375$3,817$4,097
Clean$3,167$3,576$3,829
Average$2,752$3,094$3,295
Rough$2,337$2,611$2,760
2009 GMC Canyon Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,531$5,656$6,350
Clean$4,252$5,299$5,936
Average$3,695$4,584$5,107
Rough$3,138$3,869$4,278
2009 GMC Canyon Value 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,097$6,813$7,863
Clean$4,784$6,383$7,350
Average$4,157$5,522$6,324
Rough$3,530$4,661$5,298
2009 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,860$7,585$8,645
Clean$5,500$7,106$8,081
Average$4,779$6,148$6,953
Rough$4,058$5,189$5,825
2009 GMC Canyon Value 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,712$7,568$8,703
Clean$5,361$7,089$8,135
Average$4,658$6,133$7,000
Rough$3,955$5,177$5,864
2009 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,758$8,709$9,907
Clean$6,342$8,159$9,261
Average$5,511$7,058$7,968
Rough$4,680$5,958$6,675
2009 GMC Canyon Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,800$5,354$6,301
Clean$3,566$5,015$5,890
Average$3,099$4,339$5,067
Rough$2,632$3,662$4,245
2009 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,906$6,588$7,616
Clean$4,604$6,171$7,119
Average$4,001$5,339$6,125
Rough$3,397$4,506$5,131
2009 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,805$7,564$8,643
Clean$5,448$7,086$8,079
Average$4,734$6,130$6,951
Rough$4,020$5,175$5,823
2009 GMC Canyon Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,744$6,401$7,414
Clean$4,453$5,996$6,930
Average$3,869$5,187$5,963
Rough$3,285$4,378$4,995
2009 GMC Canyon SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,533$5,608$6,273
Clean$4,254$5,254$5,863
Average$3,697$4,545$5,045
Rough$3,139$3,837$4,226
2009 GMC Canyon SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,685$5,877$6,610
Clean$4,397$5,505$6,179
Average$3,820$4,763$5,316
Rough$3,244$4,020$4,454
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 GMC Canyon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,566 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,015 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Canyon is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,566 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,015 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 GMC Canyon, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,566 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,015 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 GMC Canyon. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 GMC Canyon and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 GMC Canyon ranges from $2,632 to $6,301, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 GMC Canyon is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.