Used 2008 GMC Canyon Work Truck Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Canyon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,195
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,195
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342/456 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,195
Torque190 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,195
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,195
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,195
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,195
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,195
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,195
Front head room39.6 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,195
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,195
Front track57.5 in.
Length207.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3468 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height65.5 in.
Maximum payload1532 lbs.
Wheel base126 in.
Width67.6 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,195
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Dark Steel Gray Metallic
  • Green, Woodland (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pewter, cloth
  • Medium Pewter, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,195
P205/75R15 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,195
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,195
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
