Used 2008 GMC Canyon Consumer Reviews

Nice Little Ride rtjacks2 , 03/05/2008 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Purchased the 2008 SLT Crew Cab 5cyl 4WD Dec 4th, 2007. To date we have around 6000 miles from 60 miles/day commute. Initial gas mileage was avg, but has steadily increased after continued break-in. Don't expect great mpg due to weight, but to date at 16mpg hwy. Will get cold air induction, better plugs, and go to synthetic old to eek out some more mpg. Build quality good, but sparse. This is your basic truck. Throw about 10k more for full size goodies and vanity mirrors. Nothing broke to date. Fun vehicle to drive, but turns like a ship. I hope GM fixes this and gets 5speed tranny. Roomy interior and ample hauling capability. Satisfied with money spent. Report Abuse

wish I would have waited for the V8 Mark S , 04/24/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I have had my 2008 I4 Canyon 2Wd Ext Cab since June 2008. I have over 41,000 miles on it. Most of the miles are hwy driving. 18-20 city 25-27 Hwy. I wish the V8 option would have been available when I purchased. I couldn't wait because I was driving a 2006 GMC HD2500 with the 496 Big Block and allison trans. 15 mpg Hwy at best. I love my Canyon I just wish It had the V8 option. I added after market wheels and micheland tires, best thing I could have done. The only issue I have had is during starting it used to shake and cause the check engine light to come on. The dealership reprogrammed the computer and it's fine now. I also had ghost wipes from the wipers, they had to reprogram again. Report Abuse

2008 GMC Canyon SLE Crew Cab 4cyl RJS , 03/06/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I've had this truck for almost 2 mos. now. It replaced my 1995 Chevy p/u that had just under 370K miles on it. I was quite please with the price paid (just over 18K after rebates & GM card bonus for a base model w/ tow package) and the buying experience at the dealership. The truck itself is the best buy out there for the money. In my opinion, the 4 cyl is not much different power-wise from the 5 cyl (I test drove both) and the gas mileage is great (have been averaging 22-23mpg in mixed city-highway driving). Plus, the 4cyl was much quieter than the 5 cyl. The interior is very nice and well-laid out. There is plenty of room for five people. It rides like a dream. Great job GM! Report Abuse

Nice Truck at a Reasonable Price GMC Owner , 07/13/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I previously owned a 4 cylinder, manual 5-speed S-10 with 118 hp, and it was running perfectly with 180,000 miles when I bought this new GMC. THE S-10 total cost of repair was less than $1,000 during the time I had it, and I hope this GMC can get close to that. The 242 hp of the GMC Canyon is a big improvement, and I don't have to worry about keeping up with traffic on steep freeway hills anymore. The suspension is awesome compared to the S-10. The drastically increased power, and much better braking make the truck fun to drive. I get about 25 mpg highway and about 16 mpg city. In contrast, my S-10 got about 31 highway and 22 city. Report Abuse