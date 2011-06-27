  1. Home
Used 2014 GMC Acadia SLE-1 Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Acadia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,485
See Acadia Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,485
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Torque270 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower288 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,485
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Trailering Packageyes
Cargo Convenience Packageyes
GMC Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,485
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,485
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Third Row All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
First and Second Row All-Weather Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Rear Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,485
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,485
premium clothyes
Front head room40.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room61.6 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room57.8 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room61.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,485
20" 6-Twin Spoke Flared Chrome Wheelsyes
Chromed Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Black Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
20" 6-Split Spoke Chrome Wheelsyes
20" 12-Split Spoke Chrome Wheelsyes
Front and Rear Custom Molded Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Front track67.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity116.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4656 lbs.
Gross weight6411 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1755 lbs.
Length200.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height72.6 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Atlantis Blue Metallic
  • Iridium Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Titanium, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,485
P255/65R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,485
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Acadia Inventory

