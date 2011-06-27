Estimated values
2014 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,558
|$18,361
|$20,881
|Clean
|$15,019
|$17,709
|$20,117
|Average
|$13,940
|$16,404
|$18,589
|Rough
|$12,861
|$15,099
|$17,061
Estimated values
2014 GMC Acadia SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,190
|$14,595
|$16,757
|Clean
|$11,767
|$14,076
|$16,144
|Average
|$10,922
|$13,039
|$14,918
|Rough
|$10,077
|$12,002
|$13,692
Estimated values
2014 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,170
|$19,018
|$21,580
|Clean
|$15,609
|$18,342
|$20,790
|Average
|$14,488
|$16,991
|$19,211
|Rough
|$13,367
|$15,639
|$17,632
Estimated values
2014 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,077
|$16,750
|$19,154
|Clean
|$13,589
|$16,155
|$18,453
|Average
|$12,613
|$14,964
|$17,051
|Rough
|$11,637
|$13,774
|$15,650
Estimated values
2014 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,592
|$16,351
|$18,829
|Clean
|$13,121
|$15,769
|$18,141
|Average
|$12,179
|$14,607
|$16,763
|Rough
|$11,237
|$13,445
|$15,385
Estimated values
2014 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,767
|$14,233
|$16,447
|Clean
|$11,359
|$13,727
|$15,845
|Average
|$10,543
|$12,715
|$14,642
|Rough
|$9,728
|$11,704
|$13,438
Estimated values
2014 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,734
|$16,322
|$18,649
|Clean
|$13,258
|$15,742
|$17,967
|Average
|$12,306
|$14,582
|$16,602
|Rough
|$11,353
|$13,422
|$15,237
Estimated values
2014 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,203
|$13,541
|$15,643
|Clean
|$10,815
|$13,060
|$15,070
|Average
|$10,038
|$12,097
|$13,926
|Rough
|$9,261
|$11,135
|$12,781
Estimated values
2014 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,128
|$15,728
|$18,065
|Clean
|$12,673
|$15,169
|$17,404
|Average
|$11,763
|$14,051
|$16,082
|Rough
|$10,852
|$12,933
|$14,760
Estimated values
2014 GMC Acadia SLE-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,492
|$13,853
|$15,974
|Clean
|$11,093
|$13,361
|$15,390
|Average
|$10,297
|$12,376
|$14,221
|Rough
|$9,500
|$11,391
|$13,052