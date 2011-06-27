  1. Home
Estimated values
2014 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,558$18,361$20,881
Clean$15,019$17,709$20,117
Average$13,940$16,404$18,589
Rough$12,861$15,099$17,061
Estimated values
Estimated values
2014 GMC Acadia SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,190$14,595$16,757
Clean$11,767$14,076$16,144
Average$10,922$13,039$14,918
Rough$10,077$12,002$13,692
Estimated values
Estimated values
2014 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,170$19,018$21,580
Clean$15,609$18,342$20,790
Average$14,488$16,991$19,211
Rough$13,367$15,639$17,632
Estimated values
Estimated values
2014 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,077$16,750$19,154
Clean$13,589$16,155$18,453
Average$12,613$14,964$17,051
Rough$11,637$13,774$15,650
Estimated values
Estimated values
2014 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,592$16,351$18,829
Clean$13,121$15,769$18,141
Average$12,179$14,607$16,763
Rough$11,237$13,445$15,385
Estimated values
Estimated values
2014 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,767$14,233$16,447
Clean$11,359$13,727$15,845
Average$10,543$12,715$14,642
Rough$9,728$11,704$13,438
Estimated values
Estimated values
2014 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,734$16,322$18,649
Clean$13,258$15,742$17,967
Average$12,306$14,582$16,602
Rough$11,353$13,422$15,237
Estimated values
Estimated values
2014 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,203$13,541$15,643
Clean$10,815$13,060$15,070
Average$10,038$12,097$13,926
Rough$9,261$11,135$12,781
Estimated values
Estimated values
2014 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,128$15,728$18,065
Clean$12,673$15,169$17,404
Average$11,763$14,051$16,082
Rough$10,852$12,933$14,760
Estimated values
Estimated values
2014 GMC Acadia SLE-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,492$13,853$15,974
Clean$11,093$13,361$15,390
Average$10,297$12,376$14,221
Rough$9,500$11,391$13,052
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 GMC Acadia on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 GMC Acadia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,815 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,060 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Acadia is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 GMC Acadia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,815 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,060 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 GMC Acadia, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 GMC Acadia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,815 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,060 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 GMC Acadia. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 GMC Acadia and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 GMC Acadia ranges from $9,261 to $15,643, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 GMC Acadia is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.