Used 2014 GMC Acadia Consumer Reviews

Karla Torres , 03/08/2016 SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

I am very disappointed in the service department and quality of the GMC. I traded in my car because I thought it was a smart idea to purchase a new GMC vehicle, since GMC is supposed to be a reliable car manufacturer, but I was sadly mistaken. I bought my current car a 2014 GMC Acadia SLT on 12/05/2015 while still under manufacturer's warranty. On 01/15/2016 I had to take it in to service - my major complaints were buzzing sound from dashboard (wiper cowl was deformed causing noise); A/C blowing smoke, noisy and causing a hissing sound - to this they stated nothing was wrong, when I expressed my concerns I was reassured that even if out of warranty it was recorded in the system and would still be covered; transmission shifting hard - did not find what was wrong and was again reassured I had a good warranty. On 01/29/2016 I brought car back in - I was concerned about knocking transmission; hard vibrations when accelerating (flex pipe was replaced); and mentioned about A/C issues once more, but was assured everything was fine with it and they mentioned once more that since it was in the system even if it was out of warranty it would be taken care of. On 02/12/2016 I was still not satisfied and brought car into service - again because of knocking/clanking engine/transmission (front engine mount was broken and replaced); A/C noisy (compressor replaced), the A/C hissing (Evaporator core leaking and was replaced) On 02/23/2016 I brought car in because of hard transmission shifts - I was assured this is normal Since temperatures had been cool I had not used the A/C until this day, when I got home I noticed the A/C leaking onto the driver's side carpet inside vehicle, I called to schedule service 02/23/2016 @ 12:44pm left a message and never got a call back (at this point we are close to the 36,000mi warranty) I called again 02/24/2016 @ 9:41am left message, still no call back. I had a pretty busy week afterwards with my kids getting sick with the flu, I called again on 3/1/2016 @9:41am, @10:24am, @10:29am, @12:57pm, @12:59pm no one called me back. Finally was able to reach and brought car in on 3/2/2016 they found A/C drain clogged and they unclogged I still noticed the leak which was worse and called on 03/03/2016 left message, no one returned my call I finally got a hold of someone on 03/07/2016, brought the car in and was told, sorry you are out of warranty you will have to pay for the repairs. I was shocked and very angry, especially since I have been bringing the car in with all these issues I was assured would be covered even if out of warranty since there is a record. I pay $569 per month for what is supposed to be a good, reliable car that would not give me trouble, and this car has been in the shop and had more problems in the 3 months I have owned it than my old Ford Expedition which I've had for years. I regret having traded in my old vehicle which was far more reliable than this new and shiny garbage truck. I really hope that my horrible experience will at least help someone not make the mistake of investing in this vehicle.