Estimated values
2014 Ford Fusion Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,212
|$12,306
|$14,294
|Clean
|$9,697
|$11,695
|$13,555
|Average
|$8,667
|$10,473
|$12,077
|Rough
|$7,637
|$9,251
|$10,598
Estimated values
2014 Ford Fusion Titanium 4dr Sedan w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,524
|$11,552
|$13,472
|Clean
|$9,044
|$10,979
|$12,776
|Average
|$8,084
|$9,832
|$11,383
|Rough
|$7,123
|$8,685
|$9,990
Estimated values
2014 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,443
|$9,297
|$11,040
|Clean
|$7,067
|$8,835
|$10,469
|Average
|$6,317
|$7,912
|$9,327
|Rough
|$5,566
|$6,989
|$8,186
Estimated values
2014 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,968
|$9,858
|$11,638
|Clean
|$7,567
|$9,368
|$11,036
|Average
|$6,763
|$8,390
|$9,833
|Rough
|$5,960
|$7,411
|$8,629