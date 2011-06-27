  1. Home
2014 Ford Fusion Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Ford Fusion Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,212$12,306$14,294
Clean$9,697$11,695$13,555
Average$8,667$10,473$12,077
Rough$7,637$9,251$10,598
Shop for a used Ford Fusion near you
Estimated values
2014 Ford Fusion Titanium 4dr Sedan w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,524$11,552$13,472
Clean$9,044$10,979$12,776
Average$8,084$9,832$11,383
Rough$7,123$8,685$9,990
Shop for a used Ford Fusion near you
Estimated values
2014 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,443$9,297$11,040
Clean$7,067$8,835$10,469
Average$6,317$7,912$9,327
Rough$5,566$6,989$8,186
Shop for a used Ford Fusion near you
Estimated values
2014 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,968$9,858$11,638
Clean$7,567$9,368$11,036
Average$6,763$8,390$9,833
Rough$5,960$7,411$8,629
Shop for a used Ford Fusion near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Ford Fusion on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ford Fusion with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,067 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,835 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Fusion is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ford Fusion with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,067 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,835 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Ford Fusion, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ford Fusion with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,067 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,835 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Ford Fusion. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Ford Fusion and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Ford Fusion ranges from $5,566 to $11,040, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Ford Fusion is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.