Used 2014 Ford Fusion Consumer Reviews
First Ford
Now, despite the fact that I've worked for Ford for about 5 months now so I had a lot more time to study the car without being pestered by car salesmen. Now having said that, I had plenty of time to study this car and make a well informed decision. I've owned the car for about 2 months now, have put about 1800 miles on it and still catch myself looking back at the car when I get out. It's an extremely impressive, stylish, and agile car. This car never ceases to impress. I've been a Honda car owner all my life but after doing hard research, driving different vehicles for a couple months, and seeing different features, the Fusion rose above the rest.
This is a Ford?
To steal a line form Buick, this isn't your grandmother's Ford! Wow, my new Ford Fusion SE with 1.5 L Ecoboost is awesome! My previous car was a 2009 Honda Accord EX-L V6, so naturally I test drove a new Accord, then tested a Fusion. I was amazed, the Fusion out-classed the Accord in every regard. The Accord's V6 was a bit quicker, but the Ecoboost's tiny 1.5 liter turbo is close, and the 7 to 10 extra mpg at interstate speeds (70+ mph) more than makes up for the small difference. The Fusion is quieter, rides and handles better and is way better looking than an Accord which has changed little since 2008. Ford Sync is easy to learn despite some reviews to the contrary and the stereo rocks!
Wish I had known.....
I have to say I really like this car, it drives great. Recently it was in for a service and some recall items to be taken care of, nothing major, the dealer gave me a 2014 Fusion with the 2.0L ecoboost engine, oh man let me tell you this engine runs strong compared to the 2.5L I have. If I had known it was available in the SE model I would have defiantly bought it. If you are going to get one of these good looking cars, get it with the 2.0L it is so smooth and powerful, you will regret it if you don't. Go drive both and you'll see what I am talking about.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fun to drive!
I bought my Fusion new and have owned it for close to two years (22,000 miles). Love the styling inside and out. My main complaint is activating the navigation system with voice commands. I believe it should work seamlessly like Google Maps - "..directions to 123 S Main St, CityName". Not even close. I have demoed this to friends and it is so awful to engage the navigation - it is comical. It will not accept a generic command and forces you though the questions it needs. Takes way too long and frequently does not even work. The Sync voice command interface is inconsistent as well. I average about 27.3 mpg with mostly highway commuter driving conditions. I am pleased with this given the level of performance this car delivers. The car is a bit jerky at low speeds. Seems like a transmission design issue. This is not a huge distraction, but I hope Ford addresses it in the future. Huge trunk - seats fold down easily for additional storage when needed. Love the Rudy Red paint. Get lots of compliments. Overall, I am very pleased.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My Ford Fusion 1.5 auto 6spd
I only have approx. 22000 miles on her. I am getting 19-23 city and approx. 31 hwy. . The car drives as if it was much more expensive, very quiet and smooth. A lot of car for the money. Many compliments from people. Front Passenger seat sits to low, I would order the next one with a pwr. passenger seat. Not a rattle to be found, and all the electronics work as they should. Over all, I am very satisfied. I almost bought a Toyota Camry, until I drove this car. The Fusion is much more car for the money
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
