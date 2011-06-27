Used 2014 Ford Fusion Consumer Reviews

First Ford aeboi617 , 01/15/2014 56 of 59 people found this review helpful Now, despite the fact that I've worked for Ford for about 5 months now so I had a lot more time to study the car without being pestered by car salesmen. Now having said that, I had plenty of time to study this car and make a well informed decision. I've owned the car for about 2 months now, have put about 1800 miles on it and still catch myself looking back at the car when I get out. It's an extremely impressive, stylish, and agile car. This car never ceases to impress. I've been a Honda car owner all my life but after doing hard research, driving different vehicles for a couple months, and seeing different features, the Fusion rose above the rest. Report Abuse

This is a Ford? tedk7 , 05/06/2014 32 of 34 people found this review helpful To steal a line form Buick, this isn't your grandmother's Ford! Wow, my new Ford Fusion SE with 1.5 L Ecoboost is awesome! My previous car was a 2009 Honda Accord EX-L V6, so naturally I test drove a new Accord, then tested a Fusion. I was amazed, the Fusion out-classed the Accord in every regard. The Accord's V6 was a bit quicker, but the Ecoboost's tiny 1.5 liter turbo is close, and the 7 to 10 extra mpg at interstate speeds (70+ mph) more than makes up for the small difference. The Fusion is quieter, rides and handles better and is way better looking than an Accord which has changed little since 2008. Ford Sync is easy to learn despite some reviews to the contrary and the stereo rocks!

Wish I had known..... Freddy Ford , 08/05/2015 SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 39 of 42 people found this review helpful I have to say I really like this car, it drives great. Recently it was in for a service and some recall items to be taken care of, nothing major, the dealer gave me a 2014 Fusion with the 2.0L ecoboost engine, oh man let me tell you this engine runs strong compared to the 2.5L I have. If I had known it was available in the SE model I would have defiantly bought it. If you are going to get one of these good looking cars, get it with the 2.0L it is so smooth and powerful, you will regret it if you don't. Go drive both and you'll see what I am talking about. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Fun to drive! Bill C , 02/10/2016 Titanium 4dr Sedan w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought my Fusion new and have owned it for close to two years (22,000 miles). Love the styling inside and out. My main complaint is activating the navigation system with voice commands. I believe it should work seamlessly like Google Maps - "..directions to 123 S Main St, CityName". Not even close. I have demoed this to friends and it is so awful to engage the navigation - it is comical. It will not accept a generic command and forces you though the questions it needs. Takes way too long and frequently does not even work. The Sync voice command interface is inconsistent as well. I average about 27.3 mpg with mostly highway commuter driving conditions. I am pleased with this given the level of performance this car delivers. The car is a bit jerky at low speeds. Seems like a transmission design issue. This is not a huge distraction, but I hope Ford addresses it in the future. Huge trunk - seats fold down easily for additional storage when needed. Love the Rudy Red paint. Get lots of compliments. Overall, I am very pleased. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value