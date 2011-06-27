Estimated values
2007 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,930
|$2,859
|$3,367
|Clean
|$1,747
|$2,591
|$3,052
|Average
|$1,380
|$2,057
|$2,421
|Rough
|$1,014
|$1,522
|$1,791
Estimated values
2007 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,141
|$3,005
|$3,481
|Clean
|$1,938
|$2,724
|$3,155
|Average
|$1,532
|$2,162
|$2,503
|Rough
|$1,126
|$1,601
|$1,851
Estimated values
2007 Ford Fusion SEL 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,876
|$2,868
|$3,411
|Clean
|$1,698
|$2,600
|$3,092
|Average
|$1,342
|$2,063
|$2,453
|Rough
|$986
|$1,527
|$1,814
Estimated values
2007 Ford Fusion SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,159
|$2,950
|$3,386
|Clean
|$1,954
|$2,674
|$3,069
|Average
|$1,544
|$2,123
|$2,435
|Rough
|$1,135
|$1,571
|$1,800
Estimated values
2007 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,817
|$2,788
|$3,320
|Clean
|$1,644
|$2,527
|$3,009
|Average
|$1,300
|$2,006
|$2,387
|Rough
|$955
|$1,485
|$1,765
Estimated values
2007 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,756
|$2,725
|$3,255
|Clean
|$1,590
|$2,470
|$2,950
|Average
|$1,256
|$1,960
|$2,341
|Rough
|$923
|$1,451
|$1,731
Estimated values
2007 Ford Fusion SEL 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,088
|$3,201
|$3,811
|Clean
|$1,890
|$2,902
|$3,454
|Average
|$1,494
|$2,303
|$2,740
|Rough
|$1,097
|$1,705
|$2,026