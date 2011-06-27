Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,086
|$7,793
|$9,278
|Clean
|$4,758
|$7,280
|$8,656
|Average
|$4,102
|$6,254
|$7,413
|Rough
|$3,446
|$5,228
|$6,169
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,751
|$7,181
|$8,516
|Clean
|$4,445
|$6,708
|$7,945
|Average
|$3,832
|$5,763
|$6,804
|Rough
|$3,219
|$4,817
|$5,662
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab AWD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,943
|$9,327
|$11,183
|Clean
|$5,560
|$8,713
|$10,434
|Average
|$4,794
|$7,485
|$8,935
|Rough
|$4,027
|$6,257
|$7,436
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,723
|$8,674
|$10,293
|Clean
|$5,354
|$8,103
|$9,603
|Average
|$4,616
|$6,961
|$8,224
|Rough
|$3,878
|$5,819
|$6,844
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,459
|$8,189
|$9,687
|Clean
|$5,107
|$7,650
|$9,037
|Average
|$4,403
|$6,572
|$7,739
|Rough
|$3,699
|$5,493
|$6,441
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,003
|$7,678
|$9,147
|Clean
|$4,681
|$7,173
|$8,534
|Average
|$4,036
|$6,162
|$7,308
|Rough
|$3,390
|$5,151
|$6,082
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,047
|$7,632
|$9,050
|Clean
|$4,721
|$7,129
|$8,444
|Average
|$4,070
|$6,124
|$7,231
|Rough
|$3,420
|$5,120
|$6,018
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4dr Crew Cab (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,850
|$7,252
|$8,572
|Clean
|$4,537
|$6,774
|$7,997
|Average
|$3,911
|$5,820
|$6,848
|Rough
|$3,286
|$4,865
|$5,700
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,478
|$8,336
|$9,904
|Clean
|$5,124
|$7,787
|$9,240
|Average
|$4,418
|$6,689
|$7,913
|Rough
|$3,712
|$5,592
|$6,586
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,009
|$9,372
|$11,216
|Clean
|$5,622
|$8,755
|$10,464
|Average
|$4,847
|$7,521
|$8,961
|Rough
|$4,072
|$6,287
|$7,458