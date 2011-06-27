Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Consumer Reviews
Primary Vehicle
Pretty much satisfied with the vehicle. Only drawbacks are fuel economy, of which I am getting close to 18 mpg around town, and the tire pressure indicator keeps going off. Have had 2 dealerships look at the tire pressure indicator but no solution yet.
All Fords Trucks Need This Style
Test drove several different full-size trucks models including Ford. Had an F- 150 for 11 years. Not much had changed on the interior including, entire front display panel and radio. I was disappointed with this until I test dove the Sport Trac. It's like getting the inside comfort and styling of a luxury car, yet with the manly toughness and sporty styling of a truck. I get 23 mpg on the highway and 17 mpg in town. This is slightly better than my previous F-150. My family and I really enjoy going places in this remarkable vehicle.
My little bull truck
In the year of Jan. 2009 we had a snow storm that surprised some of the locals i had left work at 1:00 AM driving slow on highway I 40 freeway and noticed vehicles losing control including a couple of police cars in front of me when the one police officers auto was sliding backwards the officer did manage to get his auto in control and i drove with my new 2008 sport track all wheel drive up the icy hwy with no problems and i felt very safe in my truck on the icy roads. I am very happy I bought this little bull, that left every one in the dust. Yea!
Would've never thought it
I was a Ford hater and never would have considered buying one. I was initially looking at the Avalanche and while reading reviews I noticed some positive ones for the SportTrac. I went to the dealership and was also looking at the Expedition, but they could not get me the numbers I wanted so I decided to try out the SportTrac. I took a drive in it and was amazed at how well it drove. It's quiet, smooth, and the V-8 has plenty of go in it. So far I have had it for two months and it's been perfect. My mileage has been about 15-16 overall, but that is mostly because I tend to have a little fun now and then. It's the same mileage my CX-7 got and that thing didn't have anywhere near the room.
Great ride
I came out of a 2003 4x4 F250 w/ the V10. I loved th truck but needed a vehicle with a lower payment and lower fuel bill. The Sport Trac did both. I have really enjoyed the ST. I think the 4.0 v6 handles it better than the 4.6 v8 handles the F150. Fuel mileage is avg. about 17, and, with the tailgate down, my Honda Foreman 4wheeler will fit in the back(the side tie downs come in very handy for this. Would definately recommend this vehicle.
