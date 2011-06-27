  1. Home
Used 2004 Ford Escape XLS Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Escape
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,710
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,710
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,710
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/400 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,710
Torque135 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,710
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,710
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,710
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,710
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,710
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,710
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room53.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,710
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,710
Front track61 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3019 lbs.
Gross weight4120 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.5 degrees
Maximum payload1101 lbs.
Angle of departure22 degrees
Length173 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height69.1 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,710
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Gold Ash Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Fire Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Satin Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium/Dark Flint
  • Medium/Dark Pebble
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,710
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P225/70R15 tiresyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,710
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,710
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
