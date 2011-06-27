Used 2002 Ford Econoline Cargo Consumer Reviews
e-150 is great!
I bought this van with 45,000 miles. I get 18-20 MPG as long as I drive under 70 miles per hour. On one tank I got 21 MPG, but that was with driving speeds under 60 miles per hour and little stop and go driving. Many reviews state that the V6 is under powered. The V6 is a work truck engine and is not a sports car engine. Its got plenty of power for the weight rating, just don't expect rapid acceleration. Th van hauls a lot of stuff. If you baby these vans, they will last. I change fluids often. It runs great and very dependable. I now have put 11,000 miles on the van without a single problem. I paid 3 times less than a used Dodge Sprinter...same utility and the same mileage.
ENGINE TOO SMALL
I THINK THE 4.2 OR 4.6 WHICH EVER IT IS,IS TOO SMALL FOR THE WEIGHT OF THE VAN.THE GAS TANK HOLDS 35 GAL. I CAN GO 500 MILES ON HIGHWAY BUT ONLY AROUND 375 AROUND TOWN.
Needed a reliable van
I am a disabled driver. My E-250 van has been modified to fit my needs. The floor is lowered 6 inches, which is done by jacking the body off the frame and lowering body where needed. Appropriate relocation of gas tank, exhaust and whatever else gets done. Spacers (approved) are installed as needed with suspension modifications if needed. A two post, high capacity side lift is installed with full electric controls for opening and closing doors. Van has been very reliable. 14 mpg in town, 20 on a long trip. Has 5.4 engine, 4 sp od trans, 3.73 trac lock differential and 16 inch E load rated tires. Next time I'll get a softer tire, which should improve ride.FOR ME, THIS FORD IS A DREAM.
DO NOT BUY!!!
I bought this van brand new, its been a rattle box if I wasn't the orig owner I'd think it was in a bad accident but hasn't. The fuel mileage is horrible, gets 11 miles x gallon hway, thats since new and with no load it has the v6 engine which does ok for the weight of the vehicle. Its horrible on ice or snow or even just wet surfaces. Mechanically its been excellent, never any problem yet of any kind w eng or trans., although front end is weak, still original battery.
2002 Ford E-250 4.6 V6
As a work truck (I haul pianos around in a 12' enclosed trailer, it's excellent. I got it at 155k and put another 155k on and still going strong. Rebuilt the transmission at about 250k or so. Very reliable and nearly no breakdowns. Awesome work horse. Gas mileage is not so good especially with a trailer but, I am still happy as a clam with this one. 4.6 v6 not 4.2
