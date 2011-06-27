Estimated values
2002 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 SD 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,965
|$3,477
|$4,271
|Clean
|$1,813
|$3,207
|$3,944
|Average
|$1,507
|$2,666
|$3,290
|Rough
|$1,202
|$2,125
|$2,635
Estimated values
2002 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 3dr Ext Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,904
|$3,297
|$4,030
|Clean
|$1,756
|$3,041
|$3,721
|Average
|$1,460
|$2,528
|$3,104
|Rough
|$1,165
|$2,015
|$2,486
Estimated values
2002 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 3dr Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,768
|$2,986
|$3,625
|Clean
|$1,631
|$2,753
|$3,347
|Average
|$1,356
|$2,289
|$2,791
|Rough
|$1,082
|$1,824
|$2,236
Estimated values
2002 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 SD 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,875
|$3,124
|$3,779
|Clean
|$1,729
|$2,881
|$3,490
|Average
|$1,438
|$2,395
|$2,911
|Rough
|$1,147
|$1,909
|$2,331
Estimated values
2002 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 3dr Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,740
|$2,967
|$3,611
|Clean
|$1,605
|$2,736
|$3,335
|Average
|$1,335
|$2,275
|$2,781
|Rough
|$1,064
|$1,813
|$2,228