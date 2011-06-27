  1. Home
Estimated values
2002 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 SD 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,965$3,477$4,271
Clean$1,813$3,207$3,944
Average$1,507$2,666$3,290
Rough$1,202$2,125$2,635
Estimated values
2002 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 3dr Ext Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,904$3,297$4,030
Clean$1,756$3,041$3,721
Average$1,460$2,528$3,104
Rough$1,165$2,015$2,486
Estimated values
2002 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 3dr Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,768$2,986$3,625
Clean$1,631$2,753$3,347
Average$1,356$2,289$2,791
Rough$1,082$1,824$2,236
Estimated values
2002 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 SD 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,875$3,124$3,779
Clean$1,729$2,881$3,490
Average$1,438$2,395$2,911
Rough$1,147$1,909$2,331
Estimated values
2002 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 3dr Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,740$2,967$3,611
Clean$1,605$2,736$3,335
Average$1,335$2,275$2,781
Rough$1,064$1,813$2,228
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Ford Econoline Cargo on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Ford Econoline Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,605 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,736 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Econoline Cargo is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Ford Econoline Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,605 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,736 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Ford Econoline Cargo, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Ford Econoline Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,605 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,736 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Ford Econoline Cargo. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Ford Econoline Cargo and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Ford Econoline Cargo ranges from $1,064 to $3,611, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Ford Econoline Cargo is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.