Estimated values
2007 Dodge Dakota SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,908
|$5,409
|$6,247
|Clean
|$3,622
|$5,006
|$5,771
|Average
|$3,050
|$4,199
|$4,818
|Rough
|$2,478
|$3,393
|$3,866
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Club Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,303
|$4,726
|$5,520
|Clean
|$3,061
|$4,374
|$5,099
|Average
|$2,578
|$3,669
|$4,258
|Rough
|$2,094
|$2,964
|$3,416
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Dakota SLT 4dr Club Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,695
|$5,204
|$6,047
|Clean
|$3,425
|$4,816
|$5,586
|Average
|$2,884
|$4,040
|$4,664
|Rough
|$2,343
|$3,264
|$3,742
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,947
|$5,745
|$6,747
|Clean
|$3,658
|$5,317
|$6,232
|Average
|$3,081
|$4,460
|$5,204
|Rough
|$2,503
|$3,604
|$4,175
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Club Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,277
|$3,638
|$4,395
|Clean
|$2,110
|$3,367
|$4,060
|Average
|$1,777
|$2,825
|$3,390
|Rough
|$1,444
|$2,282
|$2,720
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,191
|$5,102
|$6,162
|Clean
|$2,957
|$4,722
|$5,692
|Average
|$2,490
|$3,961
|$4,753
|Rough
|$2,023
|$3,200
|$3,814
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Dakota SLT 4dr Club Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,736
|$5,099
|$5,860
|Clean
|$3,462
|$4,718
|$5,414
|Average
|$2,915
|$3,958
|$4,520
|Rough
|$2,369
|$3,198
|$3,627
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Dakota SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,121
|$6,046
|$7,118
|Clean
|$3,820
|$5,595
|$6,576
|Average
|$3,217
|$4,694
|$5,490
|Rough
|$2,613
|$3,792
|$4,405
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Club Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,970
|$6,526
|$7,398
|Clean
|$4,606
|$6,039
|$6,834
|Average
|$3,879
|$5,066
|$5,706
|Rough
|$3,151
|$4,093
|$4,578
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,382
|$4,645
|$5,350
|Clean
|$3,134
|$4,298
|$4,942
|Average
|$2,639
|$3,606
|$4,127
|Rough
|$2,144
|$2,913
|$3,311
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,682
|$5,887
|$7,110
|Clean
|$3,412
|$5,448
|$6,568
|Average
|$2,874
|$4,570
|$5,484
|Rough
|$2,335
|$3,692
|$4,400
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Club Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,414
|$4,414
|$4,976
|Clean
|$3,165
|$4,085
|$4,597
|Average
|$2,665
|$3,427
|$3,838
|Rough
|$2,165
|$2,769
|$3,080