  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 2007 Dodge Dakota
  5. Appraisal value

2007 Dodge Dakota Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Dakota SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,908$5,409$6,247
Clean$3,622$5,006$5,771
Average$3,050$4,199$4,818
Rough$2,478$3,393$3,866
Sell my 2007 Dodge Dakota with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Dakota near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Club Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,303$4,726$5,520
Clean$3,061$4,374$5,099
Average$2,578$3,669$4,258
Rough$2,094$2,964$3,416
Sell my 2007 Dodge Dakota with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Dakota near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Dakota SLT 4dr Club Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,695$5,204$6,047
Clean$3,425$4,816$5,586
Average$2,884$4,040$4,664
Rough$2,343$3,264$3,742
Sell my 2007 Dodge Dakota with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Dakota near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,947$5,745$6,747
Clean$3,658$5,317$6,232
Average$3,081$4,460$5,204
Rough$2,503$3,604$4,175
Sell my 2007 Dodge Dakota with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Dakota near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Club Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,277$3,638$4,395
Clean$2,110$3,367$4,060
Average$1,777$2,825$3,390
Rough$1,444$2,282$2,720
Sell my 2007 Dodge Dakota with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Dakota near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,191$5,102$6,162
Clean$2,957$4,722$5,692
Average$2,490$3,961$4,753
Rough$2,023$3,200$3,814
Sell my 2007 Dodge Dakota with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Dakota near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Dakota SLT 4dr Club Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,736$5,099$5,860
Clean$3,462$4,718$5,414
Average$2,915$3,958$4,520
Rough$2,369$3,198$3,627
Sell my 2007 Dodge Dakota with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Dakota near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Dakota SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,121$6,046$7,118
Clean$3,820$5,595$6,576
Average$3,217$4,694$5,490
Rough$2,613$3,792$4,405
Sell my 2007 Dodge Dakota with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Dakota near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Club Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,970$6,526$7,398
Clean$4,606$6,039$6,834
Average$3,879$5,066$5,706
Rough$3,151$4,093$4,578
Sell my 2007 Dodge Dakota with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Dakota near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,382$4,645$5,350
Clean$3,134$4,298$4,942
Average$2,639$3,606$4,127
Rough$2,144$2,913$3,311
Sell my 2007 Dodge Dakota with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Dakota near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,682$5,887$7,110
Clean$3,412$5,448$6,568
Average$2,874$4,570$5,484
Rough$2,335$3,692$4,400
Sell my 2007 Dodge Dakota with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Dakota near you
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Club Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,414$4,414$4,976
Clean$3,165$4,085$4,597
Average$2,665$3,427$3,838
Rough$2,165$2,769$3,080
Sell my 2007 Dodge Dakota with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Dakota near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Dodge Dakota on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Dodge Dakota with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,110 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,367 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Dakota is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Dodge Dakota with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,110 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,367 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Dodge Dakota, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Dodge Dakota with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,110 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,367 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Dodge Dakota. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Dodge Dakota and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Dodge Dakota ranges from $1,444 to $4,395, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Dodge Dakota is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.