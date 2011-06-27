Used 2007 Dodge Dakota Consumer Reviews
If you work the bugs out...
What should shoppers know about Dodge Dakotas before buying one? Be prepared to have to work out the bugs to turn the truck from a dumper to a keeper. The Dakota is great on paper and during walk-around eyeballing. However, build and material quality is not up to Toyota level. Be sure to have a service warranty contract (and you have to shop and vet extensively to find a good one) before you commit to buying the truck. Be advised that Dakotas (and perhaps Rams also) in certain years had two factory defects the symptoms of which mimic each other: 1) PCM misprogramming of engine & automatic transmission operation and 2) bent driveshaft, causing one of the U -joints to bind. Repair folks (not dealer) said the driveshaft issue was not from damage by the previous owner but was a factory defect. The common symptom between the two defects is drivetrain shudder (feels & sounds like driving on a rumble strip) during a road speed range of about 30 to 50 or so mph. It was over $700 to solve these problems. Thank goodness I didn't need a new PCM, only reprogramming as per a TSB (there are several TSBs on these). The 3.7 liter V6 water pump won't make it to 80K miles; we also have a Toyota Highlander with over 90K miles with the original water pump doing fine. The quality of interior plastic is very poor and MoPar discontinues selling plastic interior parts @ about nine years (parts distribution unavailability earns poor dealership support). We once had a 16-year-old Toyota Camry and any part I needed, including interior, was available from the Toyota dealer & aftermarket. The Dakota console cracks at a couple of stress points. I addressed this successfully with Q Bond. At least the Dodge dealer fixed the recalled airbags with no problems. Now that the defects and repairs are finished I have a decent truck. Just don't pay a Toyota price for a Dodge; I was able to buy this clean 71K-mile '07 Dakota for way under book and it was for a reason. Now with the nagging issues behind me I can enjoy the truck's virtues, such as good handling (for a pickup), the right-size club cab, and the optional heated seat in cold weather.
Family man's Sport Truck
My third Dakota, gave the first one away with 320,000 miles on it, #2 t- boned a Chevy Blazer doing 60 mph (he pulled out, did not see me) front bumper was sitting on the front tires, both front doors still opened and I walked away. It had 265,000 at that time. #3 Had to go to Michigan to find it, Quad Cab, V8, Manual Trans. FUN TO DRIVE. I maintain them well and drive them hard, no major problems from any of them.
Least Expensive Truck with 6010 Gvwr
I needed a truck that met the weight requirement of over 6000 lbs and over a 6 ft box to qualify for IRS Section 179 100% tax depreciation in the first year. I did not want a big full sized truck to do it, so I searched the market and found 2. The Honda Ridgeline and the Dakota. The Ridgeline was underpowered. The Dakota is perfect. GVWR of 6010 lbs and a 6.6 ft box meet Section 179 requirements. I test drove other 4x4's and only the Dakota rides perfect on rough roads - not to loose and not jarring stiff. The cabin is nice and quiet at interstate speeds. The 4.7 L High Output V8 pulls hard on hills, blasts around when passing traffic, tows 7500lbs and gets 20 highway mpg.
my everything vehicle
I've bought it 2 years ago,new off lot and love it.I live in country on old farm.fun to drive and handles great.got the 4.7v8,will smoke the tires(not reccomended)Looks good&comfortable.only trouble was bad tierods,covered under warranty.2 position tailgate lets me load anything I could with big truck.Gas milage not best,Have not tried flex fuel yet.should have got posi rearend.in 2wheel drive(in heavy rain) it gets loose easily.only paid 22000 new,with bedliner
Good work truck, good value
I've borrowed this truck from my uncle, sometimes driving it for a long distance. It has the 3.7 V6. I like how it looks and handles. It preforms good enough for me. Pretty good seat support and I kind of like how it drives. Fuel economy could easily be better. Overall, I think this is overall a good truck for a person who wants a mid sized pickup for daily driving and as a light/medium work truck. But yet again, it does have its flaws, like any other car. To sum up, I am pleased with the Dakota
