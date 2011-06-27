Used 2007 Dodge Dakota ST Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308/440 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Front track62.8 in.
Curb weight4376 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.46 cd.
Angle of approach23.0 degrees
Maximum payload1580 lbs.
Angle of departure22.6 degrees
Length218.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3150 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height68.6 in.
Wheel base131.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Electric Blue Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
steel wheelsyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
