Used 2001 Dodge Dakota Consumer Reviews

It is actually a truck duncan16 , 11/18/2013 29 of 29 people found this review helpful I'm part of the minority that uses their truck for the reason it was built. I hook up trailers, load up the bed with mulch, rocks, trees, junk, construction materials and occasionally friends. Even when my engine was dying @250,000 miles, the truck never quit, I've put a new engine in it and it has a new lease on life. Vehicles break, require maintenance and occasionally have failed parts. More often then not the people who hate their vehicles or say they are junk, don't take care of them. Yes there are completely junk vehicles, but I will say this is definitely not one of them. My vehicle: 2001 Quad Cab, 4x4, Automatic 4 speed (5 speed now), 4.7L V8, SLT, few added options

Approaching 16 years Paul J Tabone , 02/23/2015 2dr Club Cab 4WD (3.9L 6cyl 5M) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful My truck is a 3.9 with an A/T. Mileage has never been that great but I knew that going in. I've always been a Mopar guy and this truck doesn't disappoint. I admit that I don't drive it often In nearly 16 years I barely have 70K on it, but those miles have been good ones. I use it for work and play. It has hauled heavy loads distances or taken me on vacations in all kinds of weather and has always been a comfortable vehicle. The only thing it may be lacking is a few extra horses for the hilly bits, but for the most part the V6 has been adequate for my uses. I am happy with the way the truck handles on the open road and well as how it takes the twisty bits, and that with Goodyear Wranglers. I'm planning on driving this truck until either it quits or I do! At my rate of mileage when I'm 80 years old I should be breaking the 100K mark! Honestly no complaints of any worth. The electric window lockout switch went funky and the passenger switch stopped working but there's a work around wiring trick that has cleared that problem up with no trouble. Except for the anemic drivers side floor vents for the HVAC system and the now very slowly leaking evap on the A/C needing a recharge every 2 or 3 years this truck has been a dream for me. I'm on the 3rd set of tires more because of thehir age than anything. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

13 years later fishinoregon , 02/12/2014 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I've recently purchased a 13 year old Dakota Quad Cab. I looked for 6 weeks at all sorts of trucks but when it came down to it, this Dakota fit the bill best. Everything works and the truck runs strong with a good tight feel to it. Best part of this purchase was the truck had just 87,000 miles on it. It was well cared for and used during the previous owners summer vacations. The tan colored interior is in perfect shape and the bright red exterior has a nice shine to it. As long as the truck (and all others like it) is well cared for, it will be on the job for years to come. Happy traveling

200,200 and Keeps Going nmtbaron , 03/06/2014 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I own a 2001 Dakota Sport crew cab V8 4.7 all wheel drive truck with 200,200 as of 3/5/14. It's such a great truck! It's a champ in the snow and sand. Most of my driving is city and highway. I change the oil every 4000 miles using 10w-40. Past repairs were minor. Truck gets 16 mpg with a performance kn air intake kit (highly recommend!). I was getting 13 mpg before installing the kit. I'm gonna drive it into the ground. Grey paint still looks great.