Used 2001 Dodge Dakota Consumer Reviews
It is actually a truck
I'm part of the minority that uses their truck for the reason it was built. I hook up trailers, load up the bed with mulch, rocks, trees, junk, construction materials and occasionally friends. Even when my engine was dying @250,000 miles, the truck never quit, I've put a new engine in it and it has a new lease on life. Vehicles break, require maintenance and occasionally have failed parts. More often then not the people who hate their vehicles or say they are junk, don't take care of them. Yes there are completely junk vehicles, but I will say this is definitely not one of them. My vehicle: 2001 Quad Cab, 4x4, Automatic 4 speed (5 speed now), 4.7L V8, SLT, few added options
Approaching 16 years
My truck is a 3.9 with an A/T. Mileage has never been that great but I knew that going in. I've always been a Mopar guy and this truck doesn't disappoint. I admit that I don't drive it often In nearly 16 years I barely have 70K on it, but those miles have been good ones. I use it for work and play. It has hauled heavy loads distances or taken me on vacations in all kinds of weather and has always been a comfortable vehicle. The only thing it may be lacking is a few extra horses for the hilly bits, but for the most part the V6 has been adequate for my uses. I am happy with the way the truck handles on the open road and well as how it takes the twisty bits, and that with Goodyear Wranglers. I'm planning on driving this truck until either it quits or I do! At my rate of mileage when I'm 80 years old I should be breaking the 100K mark! Honestly no complaints of any worth. The electric window lockout switch went funky and the passenger switch stopped working but there's a work around wiring trick that has cleared that problem up with no trouble. Except for the anemic drivers side floor vents for the HVAC system and the now very slowly leaking evap on the A/C needing a recharge every 2 or 3 years this truck has been a dream for me. I'm on the 3rd set of tires more because of thehir age than anything.
13 years later
I've recently purchased a 13 year old Dakota Quad Cab. I looked for 6 weeks at all sorts of trucks but when it came down to it, this Dakota fit the bill best. Everything works and the truck runs strong with a good tight feel to it. Best part of this purchase was the truck had just 87,000 miles on it. It was well cared for and used during the previous owners summer vacations. The tan colored interior is in perfect shape and the bright red exterior has a nice shine to it. As long as the truck (and all others like it) is well cared for, it will be on the job for years to come. Happy traveling
200,200 and Keeps Going
I own a 2001 Dakota Sport crew cab V8 4.7 all wheel drive truck with 200,200 as of 3/5/14. It's such a great truck! It's a champ in the snow and sand. Most of my driving is city and highway. I change the oil every 4000 miles using 10w-40. Past repairs were minor. Truck gets 16 mpg with a performance kn air intake kit (highly recommend!). I was getting 13 mpg before installing the kit. I'm gonna drive it into the ground. Grey paint still looks great.
owned MANY TRUCKS OVER 30 YEARS;
I own an excavating company,i have a 2011 chevy 2500 hd 4x4 ect cab 9.3 boss plow.ltz, I use it for towing my 22ft skeeter bass boat and plowing,i bought this 01 Dakoda ext cab 4x4 auto with 4,7 v8 3;55 gears to run around and give prices on jobs, other than typicle dodge rust on fender wells,[witch I painted over] I completely undercoated, change oil to 10w-40 high mile valvaline, and applyied for 225,000 mile engine warrenty,fram filter, I cleaned air cleaner,degreased engine, put synthetic gear oil in, rear end and front diff, the interior looks new, I bought it with 111.361 miles,now has 114.940,i get 18 hwy,14 city,and on a long trip I got 19mpg @ 70 mph,the 4,7 has plenty of power.i did tow terex 60 skid steer,i had no problems, that's about 6600 pounds with trailor,you HAVE TO TAKE CARE OF THEM,i love this truck and so does my labs,i plan on putting on a lot of miles,and I keep every thing stock,it looks sharp in black,i have an 2011 chevy 2500hd with 6.0 but don't like it on job sites,but towed 16,000 lbs, john deere 60 excavator and trailor, never had an issue.but that's my pride and joy,im sponser by skeeter bass boats and use it for that, I hope the dakota holds up,love the seats,and it does ride like a truck, tires are like new,42psi on all 4,i always bought new,but for a work 4x4 I didn't want spend 40k, I think I got a good deal, I bought from a dealer friend,1-owner trade, I paid 4800,truckprices in upstate ny are very high,so this was a steal,i seen 200kgofor 7k and 98-99 1500 chevy with over 200k-300k want 5k to 10 k,has bed liner and factory trailor tow,full power windows,locks,power seat, sliding glass,he put new brakes and rotors on for me,and wheelbarring,is the k@n air filter worth the money?i did put Z-MAX IN TRANNY SHIFTS SO SMOOTH,the 01 was a great model,very nice interior,i hope I have good luck,i had 1 dodge 04 1500 it was junk,it needed breaks every other month,i love the Dakota,thanks for letting me vent, how much will they really tow. I know what the owner manuals said,but I would like to hear from guys that tow,equipment,not a couple 4 wheelers.[big deal]how much pay load,on the 4.7 sport 6.5 box.
