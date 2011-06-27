  1. Home
2001 Dodge Dakota Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2001 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab 2WD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,261$1,862$2,189
Clean$1,133$1,674$1,967
Average$879$1,297$1,523
Rough$625$921$1,079
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab 4WD (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,704$2,628$3,129
Clean$1,532$2,362$2,811
Average$1,188$1,831$2,177
Rough$844$1,299$1,543
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab 4WD (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,643$2,689$3,256
Clean$1,477$2,417$2,926
Average$1,146$1,874$2,266
Rough$814$1,330$1,606
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab Sport 2WD (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,746$2,936$3,580
Clean$1,570$2,639$3,217
Average$1,218$2,045$2,491
Rough$865$1,452$1,765
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab 2WD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,193$1,644$1,888
Clean$1,073$1,477$1,696
Average$832$1,145$1,314
Rough$591$813$931
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab Sport 4WD (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,672$2,516$2,973
Clean$1,504$2,261$2,671
Average$1,166$1,753$2,069
Rough$829$1,244$1,466
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Dodge Dakota on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Dodge Dakota with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,133 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,674 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
The value of a used 2001 Dodge Dakota ranges from $625 to $2,189, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2001 Dodge Dakota is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.