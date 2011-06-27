Estimated values
2001 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab 2WD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,261
|$1,862
|$2,189
|Clean
|$1,133
|$1,674
|$1,967
|Average
|$879
|$1,297
|$1,523
|Rough
|$625
|$921
|$1,079
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab 4WD (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,704
|$2,628
|$3,129
|Clean
|$1,532
|$2,362
|$2,811
|Average
|$1,188
|$1,831
|$2,177
|Rough
|$844
|$1,299
|$1,543
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab 4WD (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,643
|$2,689
|$3,256
|Clean
|$1,477
|$2,417
|$2,926
|Average
|$1,146
|$1,874
|$2,266
|Rough
|$814
|$1,330
|$1,606
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab Sport 2WD (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,746
|$2,936
|$3,580
|Clean
|$1,570
|$2,639
|$3,217
|Average
|$1,218
|$2,045
|$2,491
|Rough
|$865
|$1,452
|$1,765
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab 2WD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,193
|$1,644
|$1,888
|Clean
|$1,073
|$1,477
|$1,696
|Average
|$832
|$1,145
|$1,314
|Rough
|$591
|$813
|$931
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab Sport 4WD (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,672
|$2,516
|$2,973
|Clean
|$1,504
|$2,261
|$2,671
|Average
|$1,166
|$1,753
|$2,069
|Rough
|$829
|$1,244
|$1,466