Estimated values
2013 Dodge Challenger SRT8 Core 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,739
|$18,992
|$21,791
|Clean
|$14,985
|$18,066
|$20,679
|Average
|$13,477
|$16,214
|$18,454
|Rough
|$11,969
|$14,362
|$16,228
2013 Dodge Challenger R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,318
|$15,052
|$17,401
|Clean
|$11,728
|$14,318
|$16,513
|Average
|$10,548
|$12,851
|$14,736
|Rough
|$9,368
|$11,383
|$12,959
2013 Dodge Challenger SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,099
|$13,935
|$16,363
|Clean
|$10,567
|$13,256
|$15,527
|Average
|$9,504
|$11,897
|$13,856
|Rough
|$8,441
|$10,538
|$12,186
2013 Dodge Challenger SRT8 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,588
|$22,713
|$26,257
|Clean
|$17,697
|$21,606
|$24,916
|Average
|$15,917
|$19,391
|$22,235
|Rough
|$14,136
|$17,176
|$19,554