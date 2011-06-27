Used 2013 Dodge Challenger Consumer Reviews

Challenger 2013 SXT Rally Redline 1publicservant , 01/09/2013 34 of 37 people found this review helpful I traded in my 2010 Mustang Premium coupe for a 2013 SXT Challenger due to a defect discovered in the Mustang after my warranty conveniently expired. It's a very different ride. I got the rally redline package with all of the bells and whistles. Black with over the top red stripes and 20" tires with red rims. Leather, heated seats, navigation, BA speakers in the trunk, sun roof, reverse sensor to compensate for the blind spot when backing up, proximity keys and touch to start. Very comfortable ride, good pick-up in a straight line. It's got chunky handling around corners at higher speeds- my mustang really gripped the road. Handles much better than the ford in inclement weather. I'm happy. Report Abuse

Modern Muscle, Vintage Vibe ivaskaj , 04/28/2014 R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful R/T base with the 6spd manual, Sound Group II stereo, HID headlights, and a sunroof. This thing is quick. So far, I've seen an avg. of 4.85 seconds on the 0-60 timer in the info center. The transmission shifts smooth and precise, excellent for stock. Love the pistol grip. The torque curve is as flat as Montana, and twice as big. This thing sounds amazing for a stock exhaust, nice growl under acceleration, but barely audible at highway speeds. Excellent ride quality, and it's library quiet at 70 mph. HID headlights are amazing, both low & high beams. The stereo is also excellent, plenty of bass. Never seen less than 19 mpg, and a peak of 23 so far. Report Abuse

Flawless after three years russl57 , 03/30/2013 R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) 18 of 22 people found this review helpful Last year I had difficulty in deciding whether to buy a Charger or Challenger. I bought the Charger and liked the Dodge product so much that this year I bought a Challenger. Both are RT's. The Charger was a better value but the Challenger is a great car. A lot of people want to compare the Challenger to the Camaro and Mustang. This is a huge mistake. Each has its advantages and disadvantages. For pure speed and handling the Challenger will never compete with the Camaro or Mustang. For comfort, room and road presence the Camaro and Mustang are not in the same class as the Challenger.I like all three cars and I am not brand loyal at all. I bought an RT Plus in Granite Metallic, just Beautiful. UPDATE 3-31-16. It has been 3 years since I purchased my Challenger RT. I have not had a Single issue with the car. I only drive it in fair weather and there is 4900 miles on the odometer. It has not been back to the dealer since I bought it. I dressed up the interior with some parts from Fast Hemis.com. I put an active 3" exhaust on it and a free flowing air cleaner. Other than that it is stock. I retired in 2014 and sold my Corvette and kept the Challenger. It is far more comfortable and practical. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Hidden Gem beast91 , 04/06/2013 13 of 22 people found this review helpful When this vehicle was first introduced in 08 and i saw one on the road it quickly brought me back to sitting in the classroom in my HS in CT mid 70's watching muscle cars of that era occasionally zipping by with a roar and garnering the attention of a select few of the boys in the classroom. Fast forward to today and the fascination of the cars are now captivating a new generation while extending the opportunities of yesteryear to those of us who now have the means in participating in the ownership of one of these great machines. The Chevelle SS was always my favorite with the 69-70 Challenger a close second. No modern era Chevelle's, so the SRT 8 is it, AND BOY I COULD NOT BE HAPPIER! Report Abuse