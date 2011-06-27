Used 2013 Dodge Challenger Consumer Reviews
Challenger 2013 SXT Rally Redline
I traded in my 2010 Mustang Premium coupe for a 2013 SXT Challenger due to a defect discovered in the Mustang after my warranty conveniently expired. It's a very different ride. I got the rally redline package with all of the bells and whistles. Black with over the top red stripes and 20" tires with red rims. Leather, heated seats, navigation, BA speakers in the trunk, sun roof, reverse sensor to compensate for the blind spot when backing up, proximity keys and touch to start. Very comfortable ride, good pick-up in a straight line. It's got chunky handling around corners at higher speeds- my mustang really gripped the road. Handles much better than the ford in inclement weather. I'm happy.
Modern Muscle, Vintage Vibe
R/T base with the 6spd manual, Sound Group II stereo, HID headlights, and a sunroof. This thing is quick. So far, I've seen an avg. of 4.85 seconds on the 0-60 timer in the info center. The transmission shifts smooth and precise, excellent for stock. Love the pistol grip. The torque curve is as flat as Montana, and twice as big. This thing sounds amazing for a stock exhaust, nice growl under acceleration, but barely audible at highway speeds. Excellent ride quality, and it's library quiet at 70 mph. HID headlights are amazing, both low & high beams. The stereo is also excellent, plenty of bass. Never seen less than 19 mpg, and a peak of 23 so far.
Flawless after three years
Last year I had difficulty in deciding whether to buy a Charger or Challenger. I bought the Charger and liked the Dodge product so much that this year I bought a Challenger. Both are RT's. The Charger was a better value but the Challenger is a great car. A lot of people want to compare the Challenger to the Camaro and Mustang. This is a huge mistake. Each has its advantages and disadvantages. For pure speed and handling the Challenger will never compete with the Camaro or Mustang. For comfort, room and road presence the Camaro and Mustang are not in the same class as the Challenger.I like all three cars and I am not brand loyal at all. I bought an RT Plus in Granite Metallic, just Beautiful. UPDATE 3-31-16. It has been 3 years since I purchased my Challenger RT. I have not had a Single issue with the car. I only drive it in fair weather and there is 4900 miles on the odometer. It has not been back to the dealer since I bought it. I dressed up the interior with some parts from Fast Hemis.com. I put an active 3" exhaust on it and a free flowing air cleaner. Other than that it is stock. I retired in 2014 and sold my Corvette and kept the Challenger. It is far more comfortable and practical.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Hidden Gem
When this vehicle was first introduced in 08 and i saw one on the road it quickly brought me back to sitting in the classroom in my HS in CT mid 70's watching muscle cars of that era occasionally zipping by with a roar and garnering the attention of a select few of the boys in the classroom. Fast forward to today and the fascination of the cars are now captivating a new generation while extending the opportunities of yesteryear to those of us who now have the means in participating in the ownership of one of these great machines. The Chevelle SS was always my favorite with the 69-70 Challenger a close second. No modern era Chevelle's, so the SRT 8 is it, AND BOY I COULD NOT BE HAPPIER!
Fun American Muscle
This car had the shifttronic auto :(, but still allowed full rev to each gear and downshifting. Did a 0-60 test, yielded 5.5 with some wheelspin, not bad. Seemingly very powerful. Throws you back when you gas in almost every gear. Passing on the highway is great dropped to third. Very fun car to drive. Fantastic stereo system and Sirius radio. Lots of trunk space. Back seats are actually quite comfortable for me at 6'. Projector beam HID lights for night driving seem adequate. Leather is nice and not too plush for easier care then some competitive Euros like my personal VR6.
