Used 2010 Dodge Challenger Consumer Reviews
Common problem
Be very aware. If you buy a used or new dodge make sure the recirculate actually works. Dodge has a problem with a lot of their products for this. The recirculate door breaks due to a poor design for the connection between the drive motor and the open/ close recirculate door. It breaks yet the light on the button still comes on. Dodge wants to charge 1,000 dollars to fix the problem. Then their going to replace it with the same problematic design. I don't know why there has not been a recall on this.
110,000 miles and going strong
Had my 2010 Challenger R/T 6 speed for 6 years now. The only issue to date is my emergency brake is no longer working properly. Changing out the plugs for tune ups is these easiest of any car I have ever owned (all 16 plugs). Brakes are just as easy. I take long trips (10 1/2 hour long) and feel like I have been in a recliner when I get to my destination. My teenagers ride in the back, plenty of room for them. The trunk space has come in handy many times, I have easily fit a 46 inch TV in there. The car handles great, I average 22 MPH, and when on long trips, consistently get about 26 highway. I still get people stopping and wanting to check to car out all the time. If I would change anything, is to be able to access the rear seats via the driver's side.
All great except material
Ones 2010 RT classic for 8 years all good except the rocker panels are rusting from the inside out even though car is babied and always waxed & undercarriage kept washed. Secondly the seating surfaces are not all leather despite the cost. The surfaces of the seats are part vinyl and are breaking. Love the car planned on giving it to my son except it is rooting away. Runs great though
Love this car! but beware of the back seat
I have had both the 2010 Camaro and now I own a 2010 Challenger. Its far more roomy and attracts quite a bit of attention everywhere. It has that original retro look, like a retro remix....lol like the 70's challenger had a baby and this car is it. I only dont like 1 thing and that is that to get in the backseat you have to go threw the passanger side only. Also the seat release on the back of the passanger seat is not safe. I was hit in the eye trying to get out of my backseat by it, I had to have 6 stiches that really did suck..but I still love it its a trully beautiful machine and is a just delight to drive so I reommend it to others...but beware of the back seat.
Red-Headed Head Turner with Attitude
I bought a used 2010 SRT-8 Manual 6-speed from Carmax. I have always driven manual transmission cars, but my last car was a BMW 7 series automatic. Due to a unique window in our family cycle, this was the perfect time for a mid-life crisis. Managed to convince the wife about how practical a 2-door muscle car would be for our family with two young kids, ages 11 and 7. Due to several years of not driving a manual I was a little mainly concerned about two things with this car - 1. That it did not have a hand-brake, and 2. That it did not have parking sensors or camera and some reviewers had talked about blind spots. Well, lo and behold, within a few days of buying the car, I was very comfortable with this car. The automatic brake assist feature (which can be turned on or off in user settings) in this car is a BLESSING, given that it does not have a hand-brake. I have been used to driving manual cars with a hand brake so that when you are on an incline, you can engage the hand brake and release it as you gradually accelerate. With the SRT-8, it has a foot brake and there is no way to release that gradually. Well, the brake assist feature holds the brakes for a few seconds when you are on an incline or decline, which gives you ample time to move your right foot off the brake to the accelerator. The car stays perfectly stationary while you switch pedals. That feeling inspires confidence, as I encounter many garages where the incline is easily 10 to 15 degrees. The second good thing was that the blind spots are not a big deal. I have as good visibility as with my previous BMW, however, as a driver you always have to remember your blind spots. Overall, this car has been driving perfectly. I have put about 14,000 trouble free miles and this car has not missed a beat. I recently had a sensor issue, but it was covered under Carmax's excellent extended care warranty. In contrast, I had SO MANY issues with my prior BMW 7-series as that car was loaded with technical doo-hickeys that were so sensitive that at times when I really accelerated, the BMW would almost choke and start showing engine failure messages and what not. With the SRT-8, I can peel off and the engine just delivers to your commands. The car is very drivable in the city, and the maneuverability is excellent. I think it turns better than my wife's Mazda 6. The keyless start, touchscreen radio, etc are great convenience features. I get a lot of compliments from people, which I never did when I drove my BMW. The best part is drifting while turning corners. By the way, it took me some time to note the message engraved on the driver's side mirror - 'Objects in the window are losing.' Recently I replaced the original Good Year tires after they wore out at about 24,000 miles in spirited driving conditions. I found out that my car has staggered tires with 245/45/20 in the front and 255/45/20 in the rear. Interestingly, someone at the dealership had rotated the wheels so that the wider tires were in the front and slimmer tires in the back! After I put on new Continental Extreme Contact DWS 06 tires, and having switched to the correct front and rear sizes, the car is now riding like a dream! What a difference the new tires and correct positioning has made. Earlier the car used to vibrate in 6th gear, which was obviously the result of wrong sizes in the front and back. Now with the new tires, the car feels like new and I am very pleased with the ride. This is still a great car, and I still keep receiving compliments or envious looks.
