Estimated values
2010 Dodge Challenger SRT8 2dr Coupe (6.1L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,794
|$18,271
|$21,377
|Clean
|$12,858
|$17,025
|$19,853
|Average
|$10,986
|$14,534
|$16,804
|Rough
|$9,114
|$12,043
|$13,755
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Challenger R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,035
|$13,292
|$15,552
|Clean
|$9,354
|$12,386
|$14,443
|Average
|$7,992
|$10,574
|$12,225
|Rough
|$6,630
|$8,761
|$10,007
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Challenger SE 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,066
|$9,607
|$11,360
|Clean
|$6,586
|$8,952
|$10,550
|Average
|$5,627
|$7,642
|$8,930
|Rough
|$4,669
|$6,332
|$7,310