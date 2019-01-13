Terrible experience
I had a terrible experience with this dealership. Money in hand and ready to buy, I was treated like a 17 year old buying his first car. All the tactics were thrown at me to get me in the door. Trying to get numbers on a vehicle that was already sold (bait and switch), offering $2000 off MSRP but “I have to come in for the discount.” Then a lecture on suppy and demand. The Sales Manager reaches out to me initially to “see how he can earn my business.” I follow up directly with him about the experience and no response. They acted like buying a car at MSRP was a privilege. I’ve never bought a car for sticker/MSRP - and I didn’t on this one. If you know what you’re doing, know the price of the car you’re wanting and have done your research, these guys don’t want to talk to you. I will NEVER consider a car purchase from this dealer in the future. I understand that the dealership is independent of the car brand they sell, but these guys represent a high-end brand like Acura terribly.
Brian S. is a 5 rated star at Hinshaws Acura
I was looking to buy an MDX so after reviewing dealer reviews at couple of locations I stopped with my wife by Hinshaw's Acura after my friend gave reference to meet Brian. Brian was my salesman. He was informative, friendly and just an all around nice guy.From the greeting at the front door all the way to the lot porter, the whole experience was top notch. Thank you Brian and his Manager who is again very informative answering to our questions very patiently. I like their team work including Ed J. from finance at Hinshaws Acura. we were there for 3 hours and never felt like we were talking to typical salesman where they try to sell their product only letting you know all PROS of the product. Brian was so friendly. finally we walked out with 2014 MDX top model. we both love the car. Thanks again Hinshaw's Acura @ Fife.
Surprised
I had to replace a lost remote and key for my TL 1999 I worked with Andrea and could not have been more satisfied, he was professional, knowledgeable and friendly. I also was pleasantly surprised that the Dealer price for the replacement cost of the key beat by far any other place that I had priced them at. today's visit was for a problem with my TL I decided to go to the dealer because of the great service I had received from Andrea from the previous visit. I talked to Warren in the service department for a date for diagnosing the problem he was outstanding and when I arrived two days later I had the pleasure of working with Donovan who was also great to work with. Donovan insured that i was satisfied and worked with me to alleviate the concerns i had.
New Car Sales
This Dealership is the best Car dealership when it comes to selling All Acura's New and used. My experience has been one with great RESPECT and PROFESSIONAL ADMIRATION. All Salesman to include the General Managers and Internet sale manager are the best when it comes to selling you the vehicle that you want (ACURA'S). There attention to detail and giving you the best and right price is worth every gratifying moment. I have had the opportunity to purchase more that one Acura from this Dealership and the experience has gotten better ever time. I have been to a few car dealerships in my time and I must say that Hinsdaw's is outstanding and they make you feel right at home. There is no pressure, no over the top, just a pleasant experience when I comes to purchasing your New Acura or use Acura . I have had the opportunity to witness and experience this first hand from the salesman, that buying a new car can be a pleasant and very fun event and when it comes to buying a new car, it should be one of the best times that you will ever have in your life. That's has happen at this dealership for me. And it has been nothing but Fun Fun Fun ever since. GO HINSHAW!
David J. did a great job
I was looking to buy an MDX so I stopped by Hinshaw's Acura. My salesman was David J. He was informative, friendly, not pushy and just an all around nice guy. I test drove the 2013 but decided to wait for the 2014' s to come out. Came back a couple of months later and loved the 14's and was ready to buy. Unfortunately the guy in the office did not want to come down to my price. We were $1500 apart so I had to walk. David did everything he could to sell me that car and it was unfortunate that we could not come to a deal. The 5 stars go to David for making car salesman look good. Brian
Devin A. is a super star at Hinshaws Acura
I just wanted to share my record breaking experience at Hinshaws Acura in Fife. I wanted to buy a newer used car and I worked with Devin A. We spoke on the phone a little and I told him what I was looking for and I asked to have ONE car ready for me to test drive when I came in. Devin had the one car ready for me. I call this visit record breaking because I came in at 2pm and was driving my new car at 4:30pm. Saying this experience was great is an understatement. Devin and his other co-workers made this an extraordinary experience. I was at ease the whole time and never felt the pressure to buy. From the greeting at the front door all the way to the lot porter opening my door for me, the whole experience was top notch. Thank you Devin and the whole team at Hinshaws Acura. As a side note, I even enjoyed the fact that the BIG BOSS came out and thanked me and my buddy for visiting the dealership. He made genuine conversation with me that made me feel like a guest. I am in awe and continue to be impressed every time i jump in my new car! Thank you again Devin!
Enjoying our new MDX
I did all of my research online and called dealerships all over the state to see who was going to give the best price on a new 2013 MDX Adv, plus give me a fair price on my Audi trade in. I ended up going with Hinshaw's. I can't speak for the rest of the staff but I found Keith J. to be very straightforward and professional. His attention to service and detail was excellent and stood out well above the rest of the sales associates I'd spoken to. He never tried to over sell me on anything, he just answered my questions and met ALL the many requirements and details that I wanted. The suggestions he did make were sensible and on point with my wish list. There wasn't much back and fourth on price. Just an terrific price on the new car and a somewhat fair price that I can live with on my trade in. I'm fairly realistic and pragmatic about the process of buying a car. I know that car dealerships are in the business of trying to make the most money they can, and buyers are trying to save as much as they can and get the best deal they can get. I was just aiming for landing somewhere in the middle. In regards to his professionalism and service provided, Keith J. exceeded my expectations, and I would and will refer him to friends and family. I have not yet had any experience with the other departments so I can't speak to my experiences, but I will certainly continue to do more research on customer feedback before I decide to bring my new car in for servicing.
I love my new Acura TL
i recently just bought my first car from a dealership and i happened to find hinshaws acura. i found a great car that i fell in love with. when i went down the salesman i dealt with was jordan s. he was professional and had great customer service he also made sure i was happy with my trade in and with the price of my new acura. during the whole process he was positive and made sure i was comfortable. i would highly recommened going to hinshaws in fife to get your next new car or your first new car like i did.
RDX is awesome and so was the purchase process
I love my new 2014 AWD RDX, It rides so smooth and has a very luxury feel to it. Seats are comfortable and I love the heated seats in both driver and passenger. It handles well in a variety of weather. The sales process was very smooth, Keith did a great job and was not only professional but also very friendly. It can be stressful making such a big purchase, but I had done my homework prior to coming to the dealership and that helped. I felt I got a fair price and felt it was a positive experience. The manager was also very nice and I appreciated his good customer service. They clearly understand good customer service and building relationships is important to customer satisfaction. I love my new car and appreciate the good service my husband and I received.
Acura TSX
I love my new Acura. Alan Z. my salesman was very friendly and very knowledgeable about my new car. He did a good job explaining the functionality of the new car. The finance department was very efficient on getting my contract written up so I could sign it and out the door so I could drive home in my lovely new car.
2013 Acura TL
This was my second experience purchasing from Hinshaw's Acura. True to form--they simply deliver on customer experience and satisfaction. For those of you who loathe the experience, this is your dealer. Talk about no pressure--just straight forward willingness to be transparent with you and work with you to find the right solution. I found this to be the case from the fantastic sales person I worked with (Brian S.), straight through to Mike (the New Car Sales Mgr) Mark in the Finance department and Derrick the GM of the dealership. While I didn't meet them all personally, they each got involved in helping me arrive at the deal the worked for me--hassle free. This dealership and its leadership have isolated that right formula of understanding the "turn off" around trying to heavy sell and heavy pressure you. They realize that is not where it's at, and they bend over backwards to help you find what you want at the price you want it. I just can gush enough over the experience. I was in/out of the dealership in under 2 hours -- paperwork completed, car readied and off I drove. You will find that this dealership provides that car-buying experience you've always yearned for and don't dread. I drive the 30 miles from Seattle, willingly/gladly, to work with them--sales and my servicing to boot. And, my new 2013 Acura TL with Tech package is one sweet ride--a delight to drive and you know it will last! So, if you're in the market for a new car--I'm telling you--drop in and see for yourself. For a change, buying a car will actually be fun and enjoyable!
Great Experience!
We purchased our MDX from Hinshaws in April. We went in to "just look" but found a car we really liked and didn't want to waste our time shopping around. They were very fair on the trade in value and their new car manager explained to us a one payment lease that made sense for us. We are happy with our Acura. They emailed us and told us the salesperson we purchased from is no longer there but their team is ready to help with anything if we have future needs. I appreciated that!
Great experience and the right car
At the end of a long day of 5-6 dealer test drives, we immediately found the right car and a knowledgable sales rep in Keith J. @ Hinshaw's. Upon mentioning the word "wagon," we were immediately directed to Keith as a resident expert on the TSX sport wagon, our eventual car of choice. The car is a "sleeper" because it's practical, economical and amazingly comfortable -- but the performance is responsive and totally balanced for a mid-sized sport wagon. It provides great value-per-$ compared to the very able competitors we considered: Audi, BWM, Subaru, Ford and VW. Better yet, we were surprised to find a lightly used TSX wagon and a dealer that really knew the first-owner history for the car. After many past car-shopping experiences (some horrendous), I can say it's rare and refreshing to find a sales rep who genuinely knows a car this passionately inside and out, and does not suffer an emotional meltdown if you don't agree to buy immediately after a test drive (happened to me elsewhere). This experience was more of an education process among enthusiasts than a sales process -- with facts and details about the car's structure, performance and design. The information helped us create a reasonably fair and pressure-neutral comparison against other German, US and Japanese marques. Lastly, the one-round negotiation for price and trade-in value was very fair, and Keith and the dealership devoted much time and attention to getting the used car fully detailed into like-new condition. Often the delivery of a used car is treated as a quick cleanup and close, and instead, we felt we were purchasing the best, top-of-the-line luxury model at the store. All around, this was an exemplary buying experience, and the TSX is getting rave reviews from every driver in the family-- and 28 mpg combined, to boot.
BRANDON WAS AWESOME! :)
I went into the dealership to look at a couple cars that i had saw posted on their website, but i was weary of the sales person that would greet me (as most people are). BUT LET ME TELL YOU.... Brandon was AWESOME! Full of enthusiasm, intelligent, and knew his product very well! Management, along with Brandon gave me one of the best experiences ive ever had buying a car and i will DEFINATELY be reccomending people to Hinshaw's!
Great customer service
I saw a car on their website and even though I had a car that I was going to drive to Oregon and buy I thought I would go peek at the one they had online. I went into the Auburn location and Brian was very friendly and not pushy at all. We went to the Fife location where the car actually was. I loved the car and decided I would get the one at Hinshaws. They gave me exactly what I wanted for my trade and made the deal within an hour. No pressure at all. Within 24 hours though my check engine light came on. Unfortunately I didn't have the option for a warranty and was worried something would happen. I immediately called the dealership and they told me to bring my car in and they would get me a loaner and take care of whatever was wrong. I was so worried and Todd and Derrick made sure I was taken care of. Not something I would expect when I knew I didn't have a warranty and I bought a used car. Very impressed at their professionalism and the way that they handled it right away. Definitely will be recommending them to friends and family. Thanks guys!!
Exceptional Service and Crew
My service relationship with Kelly and his team @ Hinshaw's Acura is 10+ Star Rating. I am always provided consistent qualtity service that is honest, and right the first time.
Excellent Sales Rep: Keith J.!
My wife and I wanted to buy a reliable Luxury SUV. We checked MB, BMW, Audi, Lexus, Volkswagon, Volvo, and Acura. Acura MDX was the best all around with the best resell value and low maintenance. Keith J. was our sales rep. He was very helpful and not pushy showing us the 2013 Acura MDX. We did not have to haggle over the pricing too much. He showed us how customer service should always be before and after the sale. If you are looking for a Honda or Acura, I would strongly recommend Keith J.!!!! [non-permissible content removed] Stephen
Good Experience
I have purchased cars from multiple dealerships and have had good and bad experiences. I had a positive experience at Hinshaws Acura. I got what I wanted for my trade as well as what I wanted for the purchase price of my new TL-S. My sales rep, Keith, was great. A couple other sales guys were a little to flirty and unprofessional in my oppinion. Keith answered all my questions quickly and informatively. I had some questions to ask when Keith had a day off and wasnt impressed with the lack of response and communication from the other sales guy. I suppose this because I didnt buy a car from that person, but that shouldn't matter since I did purchase a car regardless. They went the extra mile by switching my wheels out from the old car to the new one for me for free, and even were willing to do the sterio equiptment before I decided to just let my usual sterio guy do that. I was given a free loaner when I brought my car in for it's complimentary detail, at which time they also did a complimentary alignment per my request. The loan payoff on the old car was a little slow, but the hold up was probably due to a holiday, rather than the dealership getting around to cutting a check.
I own 3 Acura's because of this great service dept.
I keep buying Acura's because of the great service I get from this dealership. The do all they can to please the customer. Great prices/excellent mechanics.
82500 mile service
I was very pleased to be able to have my car serviced within 3 days of calling for my appointment. I was greeted at the door by a very friendly Service Advisor (Eric Goebel). My service was completed faster than I thought it was going to take. I was thrilled to see that they washed my car. I drove away feeling very special knowing that my car was serviced and in tip-top shape! Thank you so very much for your dedication to details and the customer!
Hassle Free Experience
I just purchase my 2012 Acura TSX SE in the end of Nov 2011 and I feel it is important to write a review about my pleasant experience at Hinshaw's Acura. First off, this is the second vehicle I've purchased with them and this time was a star better from the first lease/purchase in 2009. About 6 months ago when I went in to get my 09 Acura serviced, I decided to look at the new 2012 models they had on the showroom floor while I waited and then I met one of the salespersons there named Larry. At first I was thinking "oh no, not another salesperson trying to take my money" but I was upfront with him and told I'm not looking for any car/upgrade and that I was just waiting for service on my TSX. He totally understood and we started chatting about fast cars especially from the movie "Bullet" in which I've never seen before but I was eager to go see it after his review of the chase scene. He was telling me about this test drive he likes to take his customers out to test out performance cars and I told him my interest in driving this really fast car they had from a trade-in on the lot. He let me test drive it knowing I wasn't going to buy/upgrade and it wasn't even in my price range if I was planning to purchase. It was an awesome track to test out the true performance of the 550 Series. I even got to test drive the 2011 Acura TL AWD which again was out of my price range but still just for the joy and possible interest in the car for the future without even asking, he just recommended for the experience. Afterwards, my service was complete and I was off back to work without any pressure to buy. So this made me more comfortable with that dealership being that in 2009, I was sort of pressured but it worked out for me in the end. Now fast forward 6 months in approaching December, I decided to go back to Hinshaws Acura to see what deals they would offer me for trading in my lease a little ahead of schedule due to my mileage being over and all. My 09 TSX was in great condition both outside and in so I knew it wouldnt be too hard to get a good deal with my trade in. Larry and David who was the senior salesperson and a great gentlemen as well, crunched down some numbers I wanted and got approval for the deal I was looking for. Although, I had the deal in the hat, I was still uncertain in driving another TSX for another 3 years so I told them that I may need some time to think about it and to my surprise, they were okay with it and my deal would last until the final hour of Nov 30th. I went home and had some time to think about it with other cars in mind. I visited BMW, Infiniti, and Nissan in which the power coming from the engines was much more potent but I would suffer from gas mileage and higher monthly payments. Numbers wise and thinking conservatively, I decided that I couldnt get a better deal anywhere else; especially being that I was over my mileage and I still had 5 months left on my lease. I gave Larry a call a couple of days later and said that I wanted a silver one but although the dealership was sold out in that color in SE and the deal has to be made by the end of the month so he was going get with David and dealer manager to see what they could find. Luckily on Nov 30 at 4:30 PM, Larry gave me a call giving me the good news that they found my silver beauty being shipped to Lynnwood but they were going to intercept it to sell to me. I was working late that day and they still accommodated me an hour past the dealership closing time around 8:05 when I arrived and Larry, Mark (Accountant), and Mike (Sales Manager) were there to make sure I was satisfied without the feeling of being rushed. I appreciated the sales experience and compared to the other dealerships Ive visited recently, this one tops them all with genuine people that care about the customer just as much as the sale. I really felt guilty making them work 1.5 hours over there scheduled time because it was like 9:30pm by the time I drove off but nonetheless they kept professionalism and positive attitude which I respected. David and Larry definitely make a good team. I love this SE model of the TSX!