sales Rating

I just purchase my 2012 Acura TSX SE in the end of Nov 2011 and I feel it is important to write a review about my pleasant experience at Hinshaw's Acura. First off, this is the second vehicle I've purchased with them and this time was a star better from the first lease/purchase in 2009. About 6 months ago when I went in to get my 09 Acura serviced, I decided to look at the new 2012 models they had on the showroom floor while I waited and then I met one of the salespersons there named Larry. At first I was thinking "oh no, not another salesperson trying to take my money" but I was upfront with him and told I'm not looking for any car/upgrade and that I was just waiting for service on my TSX. He totally understood and we started chatting about fast cars especially from the movie "Bullet" in which I've never seen before but I was eager to go see it after his review of the chase scene. He was telling me about this test drive he likes to take his customers out to test out performance cars and I told him my interest in driving this really fast car they had from a trade-in on the lot. He let me test drive it knowing I wasn't going to buy/upgrade and it wasn't even in my price range if I was planning to purchase. It was an awesome track to test out the true performance of the 550 Series. I even got to test drive the 2011 Acura TL AWD which again was out of my price range but still just for the joy and possible interest in the car for the future without even asking, he just recommended for the experience. Afterwards, my service was complete and I was off back to work without any pressure to buy. So this made me more comfortable with that dealership being that in 2009, I was sort of pressured but it worked out for me in the end. Now fast forward 6 months in approaching December, I decided to go back to Hinshaws Acura to see what deals they would offer me for trading in my lease a little ahead of schedule due to my mileage being over and all. My 09 TSX was in great condition both outside and in so I knew it wouldnt be too hard to get a good deal with my trade in. Larry and David who was the senior salesperson and a great gentlemen as well, crunched down some numbers I wanted and got approval for the deal I was looking for. Although, I had the deal in the hat, I was still uncertain in driving another TSX for another 3 years so I told them that I may need some time to think about it and to my surprise, they were okay with it and my deal would last until the final hour of Nov 30th. I went home and had some time to think about it with other cars in mind. I visited BMW, Infiniti, and Nissan in which the power coming from the engines was much more potent but I would suffer from gas mileage and higher monthly payments. Numbers wise and thinking conservatively, I decided that I couldnt get a better deal anywhere else; especially being that I was over my mileage and I still had 5 months left on my lease. I gave Larry a call a couple of days later and said that I wanted a silver one but although the dealership was sold out in that color in SE and the deal has to be made by the end of the month so he was going get with David and dealer manager to see what they could find. Luckily on Nov 30 at 4:30 PM, Larry gave me a call giving me the good news that they found my silver beauty being shipped to Lynnwood but they were going to intercept it to sell to me. I was working late that day and they still accommodated me an hour past the dealership closing time around 8:05 when I arrived and Larry, Mark (Accountant), and Mike (Sales Manager) were there to make sure I was satisfied without the feeling of being rushed. I appreciated the sales experience and compared to the other dealerships Ive visited recently, this one tops them all with genuine people that care about the customer just as much as the sale. I really felt guilty making them work 1.5 hours over there scheduled time because it was like 9:30pm by the time I drove off but nonetheless they kept professionalism and positive attitude which I respected. David and Larry definitely make a good team. I love this SE model of the TSX! Read more