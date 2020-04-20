sales Rating

Alright during the age of coronavirus, my wife is sick at home I still wanted to buy a new truck, found out that Tim Dahle had 2 '20 nissan titan Pro4x and 2 Nissan titan platinum reserve. I was interested in either and was ready to pay cash, but I could not leave for fear of infecting others or getting my wife sicker. Reached out on Wednesday via the website and started working with Hayden, he said he would get with me Thursday. Thursday about noon no one had called me. I called the dealership and got connected with Sergio (if you get him as your sales guy ask for anyone else). Sergio said he would go to bat for me and get pricing on the pro4x and platinum reserve, After seeing pricing (about $200 cheaper than Stephen Wade in Saint George) I decided to do a virtual walk through of both of them on Friday. Friday by noon once again no one had contacted me. I texted Sergio and he told me not to call into the office anymore because then he would have to split the commission with others? He asked "Wait you are not coming up?" I reminded him that my wife was sick and so we wanted to do it virtually. He said "thats right I remember now!" then told me that unfortunately he did not have the pro 4x but I could see the Platinum reserve if I wanted. He then facetime audio called me 4 times, I called him back using facetime video and got to look at his neck and ear for a while before he figured out it was a video. Sergio handed the phone off to his colleagues who explained how the seats worked, They both commented on how it was brand new and was barely drove. As it was a 2020 I expected that it shouldnt have many miles . 2pm on Friday I officially said lets buy it and confirmed I would pay for the truck. Nothing happened, at 8pm on friday he told me I would have to drive up from Saint George and sign the paperwork. I reminded him once again that my wife was sick and as such I should not leave the house or take her up that far, I had arranged for a friend to drive the truck down to me after the deal was complete. Sergio said "Oh you are right I forgot, I will figure out how to get this done over email and phone". I have no idea what Sergio did from 2pm till 8pm, but apparently nothing related to this sale. At 9 he texted and said his finance manager would call me first thing Saturday morning to do the sale over the phone. Noon on saturday and no one had called me then finally the first competent person at Tim Dahle came into the picture, John Creager. John and I did the documents and got it all finished up. I called Sergio and asked him to be sure to put a printed copy of all the paperwork, the window sticker, second set of keys and titan brochure in the truck. I reviewed and signed them at home and realized the odometer disclosure had 940 miles on it. What kind of 2020 brand new $60,000 truck has bit less than 1k miles on it? My insurance(AM family) will not issue a new car year replacement policy on any vehicle bought with over 500miles. So I complained to Sergio and he said twas a typo and there were only 94 miles on it. I said ok well lets get a new odometer disclosure. The he called me back and said "Ean, you are in luck Tim Dahle himself was driving this truck and that is why there are so many miles on it, we were using it as a demo truck, isn't that cool?" NO not cool, I asked for $1000 or for them to find me the same truck with less miles. They said they would not help me in anyway and I already signed the docs so deal with it or return the truck. My friend got the truck to me in St. G and it is awesome! But inside there were not documents, no second set of keys and no window sticker, I also found out the sirius XM was activated in July last year so It expires July of this year. Hopefully Tim Dahle enjoyed the sirius XM. Its been two weeks now since I bought the truck and still no second set of keys, and Sergio won't answer my calls or texts. I would not purchase a new vehicle from these guys virtually go in look it over closely and understand you will not be getting great service. 2 stars Read more