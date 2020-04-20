Reconsider buying from them online
Alright during the age of coronavirus, my wife is sick at home I still wanted to buy a new truck, found out that Tim Dahle had 2 '20 nissan titan Pro4x and 2 Nissan titan platinum reserve. I was interested in either and was ready to pay cash, but I could not leave for fear of infecting others or getting my wife sicker. Reached out on Wednesday via the website and started working with Hayden, he said he would get with me Thursday. Thursday about noon no one had called me. I called the dealership and got connected with Sergio (if you get him as your sales guy ask for anyone else). Sergio said he would go to bat for me and get pricing on the pro4x and platinum reserve, After seeing pricing (about $200 cheaper than Stephen Wade in Saint George) I decided to do a virtual walk through of both of them on Friday. Friday by noon once again no one had contacted me. I texted Sergio and he told me not to call into the office anymore because then he would have to split the commission with others? He asked "Wait you are not coming up?" I reminded him that my wife was sick and so we wanted to do it virtually. He said "thats right I remember now!" then told me that unfortunately he did not have the pro 4x but I could see the Platinum reserve if I wanted. He then facetime audio called me 4 times, I called him back using facetime video and got to look at his neck and ear for a while before he figured out it was a video. Sergio handed the phone off to his colleagues who explained how the seats worked, They both commented on how it was brand new and was barely drove. As it was a 2020 I expected that it shouldnt have many miles . 2pm on Friday I officially said lets buy it and confirmed I would pay for the truck. Nothing happened, at 8pm on friday he told me I would have to drive up from Saint George and sign the paperwork. I reminded him once again that my wife was sick and as such I should not leave the house or take her up that far, I had arranged for a friend to drive the truck down to me after the deal was complete. Sergio said "Oh you are right I forgot, I will figure out how to get this done over email and phone". I have no idea what Sergio did from 2pm till 8pm, but apparently nothing related to this sale. At 9 he texted and said his finance manager would call me first thing Saturday morning to do the sale over the phone. Noon on saturday and no one had called me then finally the first competent person at Tim Dahle came into the picture, John Creager. John and I did the documents and got it all finished up. I called Sergio and asked him to be sure to put a printed copy of all the paperwork, the window sticker, second set of keys and titan brochure in the truck. I reviewed and signed them at home and realized the odometer disclosure had 940 miles on it. What kind of 2020 brand new $60,000 truck has bit less than 1k miles on it? My insurance(AM family) will not issue a new car year replacement policy on any vehicle bought with over 500miles. So I complained to Sergio and he said twas a typo and there were only 94 miles on it. I said ok well lets get a new odometer disclosure. The he called me back and said "Ean, you are in luck Tim Dahle himself was driving this truck and that is why there are so many miles on it, we were using it as a demo truck, isn't that cool?" NO not cool, I asked for $1000 or for them to find me the same truck with less miles. They said they would not help me in anyway and I already signed the docs so deal with it or return the truck. My friend got the truck to me in St. G and it is awesome! But inside there were not documents, no second set of keys and no window sticker, I also found out the sirius XM was activated in July last year so It expires July of this year. Hopefully Tim Dahle enjoyed the sirius XM. Its been two weeks now since I bought the truck and still no second set of keys, and Sergio won't answer my calls or texts. I would not purchase a new vehicle from these guys virtually go in look it over closely and understand you will not be getting great service. 2 stars
Just DON'T
I wish I could leave zero stars! After I bought a car They added unsigned paperwork for an extended warranty that was never discussed with me. I called them 6 times and reported to the BBB. They just kept saying “they would call me back” They sold me a lemon with a bad transmission. I came into them to have my car fixed. It tool over 30 minutes of arguing with them. I have a warranty that I have paid for, and they were denying it and saying I never had a warranty. Finally I pulled up my unsigned paid for contract in my e mail. They acted shocked, and claimed I never once contacted them about it. Now they have my car and refuse to run diagnostics on it. I call they send me to Voice mail .They claim the damage on my car won’t be covered by warranty. I called the warranty company who assured me I am covered, and literally all they have to do is call them with a diagnostic, and they will put in a claim. They refuse to! They have my car. I have to Uber to work. My kids have to walk to and from school. Now I have two claims with the BBB, and still no result. NEVER EVER BUY FROM THIS CROOKED COMPANY!!!
Disappointed
Well I talked to 2 salesmen about a truck drive 200 miles then got a call that the truck had a broken windshield and wouldn’t start. So I turned around back home, then talked to one of the salesmen next day and he said truck was fine then when I thought maybe go drive the 330 miles to get the truck , I get a message that they sold it. Now I’m out a days time, fuel and a truck I’ve been trying to find for some time now. Really unprofessional and won’t recommend or get my business ever. Thanks guys.
Very poor experience
Me and My Fiance spent a day looking at a car with this dealership and we were met with nothing but tricks the entire time. We feel that the dealership was attempting to take advantage of our lack of car buying experience and we're just happy we were smart enough not to let it happen. They raised the price $2000 from the online listing price when we wouldn't use their financing and got angry with us when we wouldn't take a higher price than the price we saw online which was the reason we came in. They brought out a manager to try and explain to us how it was such an "amazing deal" that we would "regret passing up" and he had a shorter fuse than our salesman. Our salesman was late in the morning and throughout the day, he avoided eye contact with me the entire day, he almost never addressed me he only talked to my fiance and didn't even bother to learn my name until after we had been there for several hrs. He criticized us for doing our research about the car buying process and the games that dealerships play and for "playing the game" ourselves. He criticized our relationship saying "communication is key even within your relationship". After we walked away they called us the next day and told us they would sell it to us for the online listing price (the very top price we decided we would take it for, we were hoping to get a few hundred dollars less at least) and when we agreed they added an additional $1500 in tax title license and fees (we knew that tax would be about $500 and title and license would be around $100 and we expect some kind of service fee but no more than $100, $700 and $1500 are not even the same ballpark) when we turned them down again after that they continued to try and convince us that we were making the wrong choice until we finally had to tell them to leave us alone. Over all we feel that the only things we gained from this experience was experience and a dislike for large dealerships. We felt like we were getting swindled the entire time.
They care more about policies than people
I bought a used car that had a broken windshield and we discussed that it would be fixed as part of the exchange. The sales person told me to come in tonight and they would give me a loaner car and fix my car during the day tomorrow. I traveled the 40 miles or so from my home with all of my kids to take it in and get it in so they can fix it tomorrow. Right when I got there, the sales person called me and told me that they have a policy that restricts them from loaning a car overnight to me and his management wouldn't budge on the policy. I'm in a Leaf and I dont have enough power to get home because I was expecting to take a different car home. I go into the office and they tell me there is nothing they can do for me. If I would've been there 30 minutes earlier then they could've done something but no one told me that was the case before I left my home. They tried to charge my car enough so I could get home but their charger was broken. They told me to take a hike and find another charger somewhere else and they would try to solve the problem tomorrow. I had nowhere to go and I was stuck in this parking lot for about an hour with 4 kids screaming and crying at me wanting to go home, because management was worried they would lose their jobs if they were to do the right thing to help a customer. They've lost my business for the future because they forced me to cry in a parking lot late at night because they dont care about their customers. The salesperson tried to tell me that he would offer a tank of gas as compensation, but my car is electric so I dont even know why he offered. Stay away!
Terrible customer service
My wife and I purchased a 2013 Nissan Rogue here a little over two months ago. The initial experience was very bad. After finalizing the sale, it took them several hours to get the car through cleaning and detailing, when they told us it would only take 30 minutes. Then every 30 minutes to an hour they would come back saying it would only be another 30 minutes. That lasted for HOURS. Then that night after driving the car, we noticed a light was out. This was only hours after leaving the dealership. When we contacted the dealership to have them replace the light, they kept telling us they would talk to the manager and get back to us. They did this for days. We have to fight and fight to get them to replace one lightbulb that was broken before we ever got the car off the lot. But those things aren't why we are leaving this review. We let those things slide. Now for the straw that broke the camels back. Over the past two months, the low tire pressure light would keep coming on. We took it in to Big O, who told us the wheel had an erosion problem that caused the tired to not seal properly. They told us they just needed to clean the wheel, fill up the tire, and it would be good to go (at least for a while until the pressure got low again). They said erosion is just something that happens sometimes. Within weeks, the light came on again, and Big O found erosion on another low tire. The light continued to come on frequently until we finally told Big O to take off all wheels and tires and find the issue. Turns out, not only did every tire have this erosion, but the problem was so severe that one of the tires was literally falling apart and chipping away where it should seal. The tire could have fallen off, blown, etc at any minute. We could have been driving at high speeds down the highway with our baby in the car and any of the tires could have blown off at any minute. Of course, we had to replace the tires and wheels. When we told Nissan we wanted them to cover the expense, they did the usual and kept telling us they were waiting for the sales rep that sold the car to be in office, or they would let the manager know and he would contact us. This never happened for days! We had to go in to the dealership in person to talk to the sales manager. They told us the warranty doesn't cover wheels and tires. When we told them this car was not in any condition to be sold (it was a huge safety hazard), they told us that they got an inspection and the car passed inspection, so they wouldn't cover based on any safety reasons. I want to know what kind of shady, biased person they got to do this inspection. And even if they did pass a basic safety inspection, those wheels and tires were in terrible condition, and I believe my family was at risk driving this car around. We had to pay almost $2000 to replace the wheels and tires on a car we just paid for. $2000 to Nissan is nothing. $2000 to us is huge. Since this dealership so clearly does not value the customers that buy things from them once they are out the door, we will never be buying another product at this location. I recommend anyone reading this do the same. Just look at all of the similar reviews. These people could care less about their customers once the sale is done.
Problem solved even though I asked 9 months later
We had 2 tires that was suppose to be in sales deal. However since my son didn't check the I owe list they gave us when he picked up the car. He didn't pay attention to the tires. When he went in to go get tires rotated and balanced we then noticed we never got the 2 new tires as we actually had to purchase 4 tires. After we purchased the 4 tires we realized we never got the 2 tires as promised or we would have really only needed to purchase 2 more. We contacted used car Manager Carl Nygard. Who we explained the situation to. He then agreed to make it right for us even though it was a delay of 9 months of not noticing. We truly have learned our lesson on checking up on details promised. However this dealership did go out on a limb for us and made it right. Thank you very much.
Avoid This Dealer
Do not trust them. They sold a car out from under me after we had agreed to buy it. The salesman said he would "pigeon hole" (his words) and hide the car out in the back parking lot until I could get back and finish the paperwork later. He said he would do that and we shook hands. He calls me back later and leaves a message that they sold the car to another client who had cash. I already had financing arranged too. No integrity. No wonder car salesman have such a bad reputation. Will not recommend them to anyone.
Excellent experience
Prior to visiting Tim dahle Nissan I was unable to negotiate or find a friendly smile. When I arrived at Tim dahle dealership it was late and a full day of looking and disappointment. It has been 11 years since my last purchase. Tyler Flandro greeted us after we walked the lot. There was no pressure and he was truly understanding of my needs. He listened and at is rare ... At least today. The management and Tyler worked together to get me the car I was interested in. They had the car detailed and ready to go ... Great customer service. Mary was so kind to help us at the late hour to get the paper work in order. Service was very cooperative in getting all the minor details competed. What a great experience to purchase your next car. I highly recommend Tim Dahle Nissan. Craig
Dana Bedingfield is the best!
When we walked into the dealership, we were met by Dana's big smile. He showed a genuine interest in getting to know us first before bringing up the topic of cars. His goal was to learn about our lifestyle and ours needs before making any recommendations. We did not buy a car that day, but did buy a vehicle a few days later. He helped us customize a car to fit our needs that we were able to drive off the lot. He facilitated a very pleasant car-buying experience. Now having the car for over a month, we are so pleased with our choice. If you are in need of a vehicle, please go see Dana. You can buy the same make and model from anywhere, but his customer service can only be found at Tim Dahle Nissan in Murry.
Very Positive Experience
We just purchased a new Pathfinder and our salesman Dana Bedingfield was very professional and very friendly. He took an interest in our family and did an excellent job catering to our needs. He was very knowledgeable and helpful as we worked through all of our concerns and helped us to get what we feel is a great and fair deal. I would love it if all car buying experiences were like this one.
Great salesman
The salesman (Mr. Bedingfield) who helped us was very knowledgable about the cars we were looking at which made us get more excited about buying a car from him. He was very personable and also the finance person went out of her way to make sure we get the best interest rate. I would recommend anyone to buy from these guys!
EXCELLENT customer service!
The salesmen at this dealer are very professional and don't pressure you into a vehicle they want for higher commission. I felt very well taken care of and ask my commend and questions were addressed very quickly and professionally. I will be recommending this dealership to ask my friends and family who need new vehicle's based on my experience. Jon was the salesman who helped new and I was very half to work with him. He worked very hard to get me what I needed and wanted in a new vehicle. Go to a few dealers before and then come here and you'll notice the difference, or to make it easy just come here first and you won't have to worry.
TRIANED TO BLAME THE CUSTOMER
I am not one to take time to write reviews, but this is the second time the Nissan has driven me to write a bad review. The first one was after the salesman who sold me the car called yelled and threatened me for giving him 4 out of 5 stars .. How dare I not give him a perfect review. I stopped using that Nissan dealership and have been bring my Leaf to Tim Dahle Southtowne for service. Being a new leaf I have only brought it in 2 times both times I have had serious issues, thus this review. But unfortunately, as much as I like Nissan cars, it seems that owning one means being treating like a sub-human for the entire ownership of the car by the people who represent Nissan at the dealerships. The first time I made an appointment to have my tires rotated, which took 2 hours After sitting around for 1.5 hours a salesman noticed that I had been there a long time and asked what I was in for, told him, and next thing I now they were working on my car and it was finished in 30 minutes. Finished but with the front license plat completely bent out of shape, I am guessing from the car wash. It so bent I had to take it off in the parking lot and straighten it out. I could of asked them to do it, but I didnt want to wait another hour. This time the car, which has under 7000 miles, started making a weird noise at low speeds, so I made an appointment 5 days ahead of time, took PTO so that I could bring the car in. I left work early and drove to the other side of town 5 minutes early for my appointment. When I arrived I was informed that they could not service my car because it was too late in the day I made an appointment for the time that I arrived, shouldnt of they told me that it was too late, or not let me make the appointment for that time? So I asked if I could leave and have it worked on the next day, at which point they informed they couldnt because they were already booked. They also informed me that it was my fault for expecting to be serviced. According to them that is not what an appointment means. Their definition of an appointment is you can show up and might get your car serviced if they arent working on someone else car. They then proceeded to make it sound like it was my fault for expecting to have my car service and that it is rude of me to show up at my appointed time and to have my car worked on. They couldnt control that they were working on another car at the time and I should not have an issue that they are turning me away. I THINK NISSAN TRAINS TO COVER UP MISTAKES BY PUSHING THE BLAMING ON THE CUSTOMER. I then asked them why they cant push people the next day back like they expect me to be ok with, and they told me they couldnt because those people had appointments, which again is what I had. They then proceeded to ask if I wanted to make an appointment for next week? Really, so I can go out of my way to bring my car in to be serviced and be turned away again? I hope the problem isnt something serious!! Anyways think before buying a Nissan. The cars might be nice, but it is not worth being treated like crap for the entire ownership of the vehicle, at least that is how it seems to be in the SLC valley.
Great experience!
I recently traded in my leased Nissan Frontier and got a brand new one. I have leased from Tim Dahle Murray several times and Josh Edson has helped make the process absolutely painless every time. I would highly recommend Tim Dahle Nissan Murray to anyone, financing was a breeze and Josh made sure everything was done quickly so I didn't have to spend the entire day at the dealership. Thank you!
My Altima From Josh Edson
I love the deal I received at Tim Dahle. Josh Edson was amazing! He will do whatever it takes to save you money!
Purchased a Maxima
I just purchased a 2014 Maxima and was extremely pleased with my experience at Tim Dahle. They honored the True Price Agreement from the Edmunds Auto Site. I am happy with the car and the sale rep was great at explaining the details of the car.
disappointing experience
Wow what ever happened to good honest car dealers?They don't have any at Tim Dahle's thats for sure.I couldn't get out of there fast enough.Rude judgand pushy,They don't listen most frustrating.I went in there with $15.000 and I didn't want to spend anymore then that. I wanted a used car,sales person kept pushing new cars on me. I was most uncomfortable until a young lady came up to me, while I was leaving. Asked if she could help me. Of course I was still wanting to test drive a car I like, and she answered my questions. very helpful.I went in today the 22 Jan.to buy the car, and my happyness was stomped out. She apparently quit, she mentioned it wasn't a good company to work fo ad they rarely paid on commisions or deals. I know she had to of sold alot of cars due to her profetional and sweet deminor. She shared with me she was a single mom, raising two boys. She has bills she has to pay, how dare you. Hostile work environment, not to mention there not good to the customers either. I will take my business else where! Does anyone know where she went?I think her name was Michelle, hopefully she is at another deal ship and I will buy a car from her.I like Nissans but she knows her stuff.I would buy a Ford from her.made eye contact spoke clearly, very personable.
Fraud
They had a truch for sale on ksl and thier website said just reduced from 36,000 to 31,999 so my son loved it and we went to look and then buy we filled out all paperwork, changed our insurance, got the loan from our bank and after being there about 3 hours they came and said they couldnt sell it for the advertised price and offered no solution. I would never recomend this place thwy just want to get you in the door and think after being that long you will just pay extra after your all excited about getting a nee car. They crushed my son he loved it. Dont get crushed go somewhere else
ripped off
My Husband and I bought a used 2007 GMC Yukon Denali from this dealer ship Tim Dahle Nissan in Murry On 12/17/13. On 12/26/13 a light for my service suspension system came on. The Service Department couldn't find a problem at this dealership on 12/30/13 and told us to talk to Tim M To Set up an appointment for us at a GMC dealership Which Tim did not do. I then called Tim Mills on 1/16/14 Because I am sick of waiting and want it fixed. So he tells me to Go to the " Salt Lake Valley Buick GMC dealership" Which I did. They told me the diagnostic would cost 102.00 and was I paying for it or the dealer? Tim M Said Yes he would pay for it. Done. Then the problem arrives when we find the problem.(Service Adviser )Says its the a Compressor Control ASM. Its a $702.00 bill and Tim M Says no the Tim Dahle Nissan Dealership won't pay for it. My warranty is plan D the problems covered under plan F. My Warranty doesn't cover it end of story. So my problem is, Me and my husband are paying on a broken car and they didn't even tell me it was broken in the first place. Why would they? They need to make money off of people by resting codes and after so many miles the codes come back up and then its the Buyers problem right? So I get stuck with the bill. I drove this SUV 5 days out of that 13 day period. To the store, my kids to school, and then to the dealership where they couldn't find the problem. Or even pay for something that was already wrong with the Vehicle Prior to purchasing and now is again the Buyers problem. I would not recommend this dealer ship and I will tell everyone and every review board this til it is fixed. I dealt with Tim M at Tim Dahle Nissan in Murray.
Excellent Service
Sometimes the term "honest car dealer" is an oxymoron. Not so with Tim Dahle Nissan. We had been offered a deal with another Nissan dealer in about 80 miles from where we live on a Nissan Quest. We drove 300 miles to Murray and did much better - a Quest "SV" instead of the "S", slightly lower payments, and $2,000 less down payment. No "hype", friendly, courteous, and very knowledgeable people like Bill and Josh helped make the sale too. We actually leased instead of buying because we needed lower payments, but will likely purchase it when the lease runs out. Edmunds is to be commended too, because when we started looking, Nissan wasn't on our list, but the review online really got our attention.