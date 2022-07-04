5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The staff at Classic Toyota of Tyler, TX exemplifies how a dealer should treat their clients, regardless of inventory. They should change their name to “Class Act” Toyota because that’s what they are. Their dedication is what lead to my luck in finding my Sienna. I submitted an inquiry late Saturday and rather than getting an automated response or a reply from someone who handles off shift emails with limited capacity, Doug Franklin took the time after hours to reply. I’d been dealing with dealers all day (50+ emails) so I was a bit curt in my response, but 2 HOURS AFTER CLOSING, Woody Woodruff responded with all of the requested information. Then on SUNDAY, his day off, he went in and took pictures for me, provided additional information and started collecting my information so we were postured to seal the deal Monday, when they opened. Monday AM, Doug contacted me and worked all of the requirements, then Cosme Loredo, finance, walked through all of the paperwork details line by line and FedEx’d them to me. On the day I flew in to pickup Doug was there waiting at the airport despite flight delays that cut into his personal appointment times. Woody was there to greet me at the dealership and personalized his involvement, and finally Olivia Betancourt was there to go over the details/features of the Sienna before I made the drive home. Throughout the ENTIRE process, there was ZERO pressure, ZERO hassle, ZERO added nonsense. Everyone was transparent and up front about everything and they were very respectful of my time during every aspect of the process. Unlike the majority of dealers I’ve encountered, they didn’t care that I had no trade, that I had my own financing, that I wasn’t interested in add ons, or that I was from out of town. All they cared about was that I was a Customer that chose to do business with them. Read more