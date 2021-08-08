Classic Toyota
Customer Reviews of Classic Toyota
Classic Toyota = Class Act Toyota
by 08/08/2021on
The staff at Classic Toyota of Tyler, TX exemplifies how a dealer should treat their clients, regardless of inventory. They should change their name to “Class Act” Toyota because that’s what they are. Their dedication is what lead to my luck in finding my Sienna. I submitted an inquiry late Saturday and rather than getting an automated response or a reply from someone who handles off shift emails with limited capacity, Doug Franklin took the time after hours to reply. I’d been dealing with dealers all day (50+ emails) so I was a bit curt in my response, but 2 HOURS AFTER CLOSING, Woody Woodruff responded with all of the requested information. Then on SUNDAY, his day off, he went in and took pictures for me, provided additional information and started collecting my information so we were postured to seal the deal Monday, when they opened. Monday AM, Doug contacted me and worked all of the requirements, then Cosme Loredo, finance, walked through all of the paperwork details line by line and FedEx’d them to me. On the day I flew in to pickup Doug was there waiting at the airport despite flight delays that cut into his personal appointment times. Woody was there to greet me at the dealership and personalized his involvement, and finally Olivia Betancourt was there to go over the details/features of the Sienna before I made the drive home. Throughout the ENTIRE process, there was ZERO pressure, ZERO hassle, ZERO added nonsense. Everyone was transparent and up front about everything and they were very respectful of my time during every aspect of the process. Unlike the majority of dealers I’ve encountered, they didn’t care that I had no trade, that I had my own financing, that I wasn’t interested in add ons, or that I was from out of town. All they cared about was that I was a Customer that chose to do business with them.
[non-permissible content removed] from my point of view
by 05/20/2021on
I have encountered 2 men that tried to manipulate and force me to sign before closing the deal on a certain monthly that he will try to get from the finance guy. They also tried to force me into paying higher monthly payments. They were telling me that they will not fix anything on the vehicle unless i paid more on my monthly payment. Even they went down on the price they still had plenty of room to negotiate with on their side. Then at the end they tried to tell me that their GAP plan is more and the only GAP plan than any insurance or plan on the internet has to offer. Telling me that my insurance doesn't have GAP and if they did it wouldn't cover like their gap plan will. HUMMMMM... GAP is GAP....I say....But anyway. If classic Toyota keeps this type of behavior within its establishment and throughout its corporation then i feel Classic Toyota is not an Honest establishment and that the career there will only corrupt more people to earn a living. Please do away with the hostile and manipulation employees... Imagine what they are like at home if they lie and cheat and disrespect you as an honest customer just trying to make it through this life, and have to deal with this type of behavior i have experienced.
Service
by 04/24/2021on
Took my daughter's 2007 Prius to be looked at due to the service engine light coming on. After having the car for a week, they finally called and said the engine was bad and was going to need to be replaced to the tune of about $5000! When I questioned the service representative more about it, as I found it hard to believe it needed a whole new engine, decided we would not go that route and we wanted to take the car to someone else. Rudely commented "OK but the car needs a new engine" Took to an independent mechanic for second opinion who said the spark plugs needed to be replaced and the coil was bad, to the tune of $200 and was repaired in one day. Service department is a rip off.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bad Service, bad communication, and LYING!
by 01/18/2021on
December 16, 2020. I was sent to Classic by my insurance company (Ethos)to get a wiring issue fixed. I had an appt for 8am. Miranda was my assigned service person. We were told they could not give me a loaner car since they didn't have one available. (They had one the week before when appointment was made). We took car in the night before. Next day we were told they had to others come in and "couldn't get to it until late". (Why did we make an appointment?) So, we go pick up car, at 6:30 pm, and were told the part to fix the issue was $10,000, and they would have to check with my insurance company. January 14th, 2021, after multiple messages left, finally got Miranda on the phone. She said she contacted insurance and they would not pay for the part nor the work. I went to my normal place we buy cars and get work done. They had sold me the car, and sent me to Classic as my issue was a manufacturer defect. They called my insurance. We were told they had not had 1 call from Classic regarding my vehicle. At that time they gave the ok to take it anywhere to get it fixed and they would pay. They also paid for a loaner while mine is being worked on. So to summarize....Classic made an appointment with me, and failed to do work in a timely manner. Classic did not even try to contact my insurance to see if it covered work done. Classic LIED about contacting my insurance company. I hope everyone realizes this is not a good place to do any kind of service with. I surely would not buy a car from a place with this service department.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent Dealership
by 06/17/2020on
Since I have purchased my first truck there I now have gone back with a total of three purchased over the years. Always great experience with sales and service /maintenance dept. While waiting for my truck service, I managed to convince my wife to purchase her a Toyota and the Salesmen Patrick and Brent made it easy to do. They were friendly and professional and the "deal" couldn't have been easier. I definitely recommend Patrick Kemp as your "go to Toyota" salesman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Price We're Happy With
by 03/13/2020on
Our family had a very positive experience at Classic Toyota. Thank you, Martin Villela, for helping find the SUV I wanted at a price we're happy with.
Had a great experience at Classic Toyota in Tyler
by 02/23/2020on
I have always gone to Classic for my Toyotas since I met Woody Woodruff in sales. He is easy to work with and very helpful. I leased a 2020 for me and bought a 2020 for my wife. My lease car is a Corolla Hybrid which gets over 57 mpg!
Easy to work with
by 02/06/2020on
Great experience for us at Classic Toyota. I like buying cars about as much as I like dealing with medical insurance, but Adam Reynolds and Brent Hallford made the experience really easy overall. Loved the truck we bought and we basically were in and out in a few hours.
Great experience
by 11/29/2019on
Dealership and Kyle were easy to deal with and went above and beyond expectations.
Shady Service
by 11/07/2019on
We bought a new Prius Prime last May and we love the car and were happy when we drove off the lot. It’s been downhill from there. We’ve had so many issues with service since then that I regret buying the car. No one returns calls, they treat me like a “dumb girl” when I call on the issues. This last time we were there for routine service, they put the wrong wheel on our car when the rotated the tires. How does that even happen? And when I called them the first time they didn’t even bother to call me back. When I did finally my reach someone (5 days later) he talked down to me until I put my husband on the phone. Service Manager, Scott - still waiting for your call back. Lance, the tire guy, make it right for us when we see you.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Classic Tyler
by 08/06/2019on
I bought my first truck from Kyle Davis in 1997 and followed him on every purchase since. Kyle takes pride in his customer service and has taken care of me after the sale, too. Can’t imagine doing business with anyone else.
I will never dread buying a car again.
by 08/03/2019on
The entire team was helpful and efficient. I was dreading buying a new car and had been putting it off because of bad experiences at other dealerships in the past. Randy and the others who helped me cured my car dealership phobia. It was a good experience to buy a car from Classic Toyota.
Thank You, Adam!
by 08/02/2019on
This was my first time purchasing on my own and Adam was super helpful, making sure I was fully taken care of and that I got the best deal!
Sales
by 07/19/2019on
Had an awesome experience great help from sales! Got me into the perfect car and worked with us every step of the way!
Sales
by 07/19/2019on
Just completed our 3rd Tremendous Experience
by 07/17/2019on
Despite vestiges of some of the old school car sales schtick at this dealer, I stuck with them because the salesman (whom I’ve used twice now) has shown to be honest & trustworthy ~ and truly interested in helping customers meet their needs, not in pushing product to line his own pockets. Mike Taylor is gold and we’ll hunt him down for the next time as well...
Class act at Classic Toyota
by 03/21/2019on
Drove from Houston to Tyler to buy a new Highlander from Classic Toyota. The drive was worth it because the car buying experience was truly worthy of a 5 Star rating. From the moment we drove in and were greeted by friendly (but not aggressive sales staff), to the offer of refreshments, to the beautiful, sparkling clean showroom and bathrooms, every aspect of the experience demonstrated that this was a dealership that puts their customers first. Devon Bell, Olivia and all of the staff that helped us buy our car were top flight. Right price, great service, this dealership is one of the best of the best. Thank you Classic Toyota in Tyler, TX!
Awesome Experience
by 03/15/2019on
Devon Bell made the car buying experience easy! He showed us what we wanted and worked out the deal for us. Great place to get a new or used car. Definitely check them out if you are in the market.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Super experience
by 03/12/2019on
I had done my research. I was just stopping by to look and compare...I walked away with a huge smile on my face and satisfaction in knowing I had made a wise decision. Just give me five minutes, he said. In less than 5 minutes I knew I was in good hands. Brandon was highly knowledgeable, patient with all my questions and made my experience there a truly pleasant one. Of course, I gave him more than five minutes and he gave me the piece of mind to make what we all know is a highly stressful decision and I came home with my beautiful, dependable, affordable, brand new 2019 Toyota Highlander!! The entire experience was amazing. Classic Toyota is a jewel of a dealership and everyone there made it one of the most rewarding decisions Iâve ever had to make. I will be telling all my friends and family about it. No more DFW metropolis for me!! Thank you, Classic Toyota of Tyler and big shout out to Brandon!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great new car purchase experience
by 03/12/2019on
I have had the most wonderful experience with Classic Toyota and big shout out to our sales person Mason. Mason was so professional and everyone that I was in contact with did their job with excellence. I was really impressed with the whole experience and will continue to recommend them to anyone looking for a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Satisfied
by 12/22/2018on
I had a great experience purchasing a used truck from these folks. Adam Reynolds, the sales consultant I worked with, went above and beyond in helping me find a vehicle that met my needs and price point. The process was fast and easy and you can be sure I will return to Classic Toyota of Tyler for future vehicle purchases.
1 Comments